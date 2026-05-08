Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Dr. J. S. NaDoli's avatar
Dr. J. S. NaDoli
15h

You are a prolific author. Your body of work is impressive. You’re a big-fish in a little pond. Lord Jesus, in Your name I ask You to bless Gregory with the very best of all he needs to reach Your people still lost in the world. Let it be so.!!!!!!!

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