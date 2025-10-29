I essence, what is called “Gravity” may also be seen as the weight and friction of suspended water vapor, particulates, and gases, the atmosphere being composed of Nitrogen (about 78%) and Oxygen (about 21%), with the remaining 1% consisting mainly of Argon and trace amounts of other gases like Carbon Dioxide, Neon, and Helium. It also contains variable amounts of water vapor (0–4%) and suspended solid particles called aerosols, which include dust, pollen, and smoke. This amalgamation can be seen as another reason that there is a downward vector, with no need to insert Gravity as a downward vector force.

Again, Atmospheric Pressure pushes down on everything, and you feel it as weight because the pressure is applied equally from all sides, including upwards and downwards. The air above you has weight due to the aforementioned density, and this weight creates a force that is transmitted in all directions. This force is then balanced by the equal pressure pushing back from inside your body, muscles, and from the air pushing up from underneath against the ground. All the while, the ground is also “pushing” up against the atmosphere and each person. You feel the summation of all these force vectors as weight.

In most circumstances, Atmospheric Pressure is closely approximated by the Hydrostatic Pressure, caused by the weight of air above a measurement point. As elevation increases, there is less overlying atmospheric mass, so Atmospheric Pressure decreases with increasing elevation.

And remember, Atmospheric Pressure can only occur in an enclosed system, which is more evidence that we have Firmament above The Earth, sealing in this pressure.

Weight of The Atmosphere:

The air in our atmosphere has mass, giving it weight via density, this weight pressing on the surface is what we call atmospheric pressure.

Pressure is Equal in All Directions:

Because air is a fluid, it transmits this force in every direction, not just down. So, while the air is pushing down on the top of an object, it is also pushing up from the bottom and from all sides.

Internal Pressure Balances External Pressure:

The air pressure inside your lungs and other parts of your body balances the external pressure, so you don’t get crushed.

Pressure Difference:

You only feel a net force when there is a difference between the pressure on one side and another, like when you use a straw. The atmosphere pushes the liquid up the straw because it’s creating a lower-pressure zone inside the straw.