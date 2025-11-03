So, Heliocentrists claim that they can see a boat go over Earth curvature when they are ground level, with the geometric horizon beginning at approximately 2.73 miles. That’s where Earth curvature begins from a ground perspective in The Heliocentric Model. But at 53 miles up, you can’t see any horizonal curvature? The cognitive dissonance in the Heliocentric mind is truly astounding.

Most Heliocentrists do not understand that there is a convergence and compression at The Vanishing Point on The Horizon on a flat plane when you are viewing at ground level, as opposed to viewing at a higher altitude. A receding object is always truncated, bottom first, on a flat plane when viewed at ground level. Art students easily comprehend this Law of Perspective, but Heliocentrists seem to find this entirely difficult to grasp. They either have some kind of mental block about it, evidently, or a failure to even want to comprehend this.

The Cognitive Dissonance of The Heliocentric Mind:

Standard Camera Shows Zero Curvature on Earth: