Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell DiBird's avatar
Russell DiBird
17h

You refer to "Gnostic" like it's a religion, instead of what it really means - personal, experiential, direct KNOWING. Not teaching, not believing - simple, deep down personal knowing.

Big diff.

Yes, there IS a religion of Gnosticism - really creepy stuff to me - but what would you expect if you had a load of TNT dynamite and took away the guards guarding it, and let little kids play with it. What do you think will happen?

This is exactly what happened when the official church of Rome decided on an "Authorized" version (325 AD Nicaean Council) and all other versions were now ILLEGAL and to be immediately burned and murdered - DELETED and CENSORED from discussion or consciousness.

According to you, we should take the truth of what Jesus taught - inner personal KNOWING of "the one" (Monad), which is the dynamite to overcome the "god of this world" (the warden of the jail), and hand it over to the prison guards to punish us for "questioning authoritie"...

OCEAN VS FISH

Nag Hammidi texts reveal that the light in each human can be framed in one of two basic ways:

1. you are a DROP from the bigger ocean. You appear to be separate from the ocean - but this is a temporary condition. One day you will be fully back in the ocean with no personal identity or separateness. Then who will you be? The Monad - the one true God - is the ocean of perfection in every way. The drop/light/spirit in you is from and ongoing part of the Monad.

2. you are a FISH in the ocean. You compete against all the other fish - for everything... You were born in this flesh and it is this world and/or one or more things in this world that are "the most important". You know, things like how much wealth you can accumulate, how many titles or ataboys you can attain. Or how many religious identities you can be to get "closer to god".

Your piece then goes on a basic Guilt By Association routine, about all the "Gnostic" practices that ran wild after the foundational truth of it all - Jesus - was REMOVED from the discussion, leaving these powerful truths up for interpretation with no real debate since they murdered all of the followers of Jesus who actually knew what these things meant. After that is when all these demon inspired practices where enabled to run amuck. Take away the foundation and watch the flailing that ensues, then blame it on those who were deleted, instead of those who deleted them and the original teachings of Jesus.

You say: undergoing an apotheosis, a transfiguration of human into divine.

You entirely miss the point. Your apotheosis claim mocks that "we can become SUPERIOR/GODLIKE FISH"... Whereas true Gnostic Christian understanding is that we are THE OCEAN (The Monad), and NOT the fish.

My Father (The Monad) is greater than I (or any individual). Jn 14.28

My Father and I are ONE (Monad). Jn 10.30

I am the Light (Monad) of/in the world. Jn 8.12

YOU are the light (Monad) in the world. Mat 5.14

We humans contain the divine light - the Monad. The reason why we have love and compassion for other humans is that we recognize the same divine light in others that we possess within ourselves.

You conflate NASA and it's illusion and trickery with INNER KNOWING...??? Those are exactly the opposite of each other.

NASA = ILLUSION/DELUSION which is the OPPOSITE of inner Gnosis.

The opposite of gnosis is porosis, which means hardness of heart, dullness, or lacking in mental acuity. It represents unconsciousness, willful ignorance, and willful selfishness.

Understanding Gnosis and Its Opposite

Gnosis refers to spiritual knowledge or insight, particularly knowledge of divine truths gained through personal revelation. It emphasizes inner awakening and direct experience.

The Concept of Porosis

The opposite of gnosis is porosis. This term signifies:

Hardness of Heart: A lack of empathy or understanding.

Dullness: A state of mental unawareness or lack of insight.

Unconsciousness: Being unaware of one's true nature or the spiritual truths around them.

Characteristics of Porosis

Porosis can be further defined by its components:

Willful Ignorance: Choosing to ignore or oppose knowledge when it is presented.

Willful Selfishness: Prioritizing personal satisfaction or pride over spiritual growth.

This state is seen as a temporary condition that individuals can fall into, contrasting with the dynamic and cultivated nature of gnosis.

This perfectly describes NASA and it's legend of fans/followers - blind fools WITH NO PERSONAL KNOWLEDGE, but rather believing in the illusions and fakery that they are instructed to believe/follow/adore.

It is no wonder that the Coptic Christians in Egypt are often martyred - misunderstood, misaligned, and not invested enough in the world to give a flying fuck what you do to them in this body - they know exactly where they are headed after death of the body - back to the loving embrace of the Father - the Monad.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
Mick Kitchen's avatar
Mick Kitchen
3h

In the opinion of this Christian, God fearing, married, working class, humble man. Transhumanism, humanistic, gnostic views are an inversion of all that is good! This is my 'canned response'! I reject them all and all 'arguments in favour of them and trust God The Father through Jesus Christ the King of Kings. By the way space is fake.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture