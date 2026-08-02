Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Allen Daves
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The resurection is a process that began with the end of the AD 70 war.

The term “the body” covers all of the bodies physical & non physical components and attributes. Because the same God created both at the same time.

The abstract non tangitable qualities are just as created & more importaint then any physical substance from the periodic table of elements.

To fullfill = to come NOT it is over (everlasting blessing & curse are fullfiled when the come becoz they are never over.)

1) The first = saints only

a) 144000 FIRST FRUITS

b)+ “we who are alive & remain” are “caught up” & changed in a twinkling with the death of our physical body… “every man in his own order” ..no saints are in the grave now.

2) “The rest of the dead” = all thoes non saints that go to grave; the world the saints judge at that “great white throne judgement”

JESUS 2nd RETURN & CITY OF GOD =

Jer 31:4... thou shalt be built, O VIRGIN of Israel:..7.. the 💯REMNANT💯 of Israel. 8....and GATHER THEM .....15 ..; A voice was heard in Ramah, ...Rahel weeping for her children ( CHRIST BIRTH) ...23 ... in the cities thereof, WHEN ..BRING AGAIN THEIR CAPTIVITY ...27 ... I will sow... Israel and ... Judah with.. 👹SEED OF MAN, and ...SEED OF BEAST.👹 (NUMBER OF THE BEAST ..A MAN 666yrs) 31 .. I will make a ✝️NEW COVENANT ✝️with.. Israel, and.. Judah:.38 the 🎯CITY SHALL BE BUILT.🎯

Hebrews 11:10 For he 🎯LOOKED FOR A CITY🎯 which.. builder and maker is God.

🎯THE NEW JERUSALEM🎯

Tertullian, "Against Marcion" book 3 ch 25.(~206 A.D.)"...the divinely-built city of Jerusalem...IT IS EVIDENT FROM THE TESTIMONY OF EVEN HEATHEN WITNESSES, THAT IN JUDEA... SUSPENDED IN THE SKY A CITY... FOR FORTY DAYS. As the day advanced... sometimes it would vanish instantly."

EVERY EYE!!

Rev 1:7.. cometh with clouds.👁👁EVERY EYE SHALL SEE HIM.. THEY ALSO WHICH PIERCED HIM👁👁... (Acts 2:5) THE EARTH SHALL 💧WAIL💧 BECAUSE OF HIM.

Zech 12:1.. ⚠️WHEN THEY SHALL BE IN THE SIEGE⚠️.. 6. IN THAT DAY....👁👁THEYSHALL LOOK UPON ME WHOM THEY HAVE PIERCED👁👁, THEY SHALL 💧MOURN💧 ..11. A GREAT MOURNING IN JERUSALEM...INTHE VALLEY OF ☢☠MEGIDDON*☠☢

Rev 16:14 For they are the 👹SPIRITS OF DEVILS👹 working miracles, ... to☢☠GATHER THEM TO BATTLE☠☢of ⏰THAT GREAT DAY⏰ Almighty. 15. I COME AS A THIEF. .. 16. And HE GATHERED THEM....☢☠ARMAGEDDON☠☢

Zech 14:1. THE ⏰DAY OF THE LORD⏰ COMETH, .. 2.... GATHER ALL NATIONS....⚠️THE CITY SHALL BE TAKEN⚠️

REMNANT GATHERED PRIOR AD70

Jer 23:3 💯GATHER...REMNANT💯. 6 IN HIS DAYS...39. I, WILL.UTTERLY FORGET U, & I WILL ⚠️FORSAKE U & THE CITY⚠️.. & 🚨CAST U OUT OF MY PRESENCE🚨

Acts 2:5.. dwelling at Jerusalem 💯JEWS, devout men, OUT OF EVERY NATION UNDER HEAVEN💯.... (🔥🌏Heb 1:2; LAST DAYS

Acts 2:16-17 THIS IS THAT🔥🌏) Acts 3:19. Repent... 🩸YOUR SINS MAY BE BLOTTED🩸 out, WHEN (Heb 9:8; Luke 21:28; 1 Peter 1:5) 🎯THE TIMES OF REFRESHING🎯

(** Isaiah 28:5 IN THAT DAY...unto THE 💯RESIDUE💯...12 This is the REST....🎯THIS IS THE REFRESHING🎯: yet they would not hear... 21 For the LORD...shall be 🚨WROTH🚨...bring to pass his act, HIS 👽STRANGE ACT.👽**)

Dan 9….. ⚠️DESTROY⚠️... CITY . SANCTUARY... THE END THEREOF SHALL BE WITH A 💦FLOOD💦

(Mat 24 :39 ..until the 💦FLOOD💦 CAME ...so shall.. coming of..Son of man)

Amos 9:5.... 🔥🌏THE LAND, AND IT SHALL MELT,🔥🌏 ..and it shall 💦RISE UP LIKE A FLOOD💦; as by the flood of ⛰EGYPT⛰.

Jer 46...cometh up as 💦AFLOOD💦, whose waters... 46:8 ⛰Egypt⛰ riseth up like 💦A FLOOD,💦 ...will cover THE EARTH; I will ⚠️DESTROY THE CITY⚠️...10....THIS IS THE ⏰DAY OF THE LORD⏰ GOD OF HOSTS, A DAY OF 🚨VENGEANCE,🚨... 20. ⛰Egypt⛰.... DESTRUCTION

Nahum 1: 2... LORD REVENGETH; ....WILL TAKE 🚨VENGEANCE🚨...5. 🔥🌏 ...THE HILLS MELT, 🔥🌏...7..IN 🚨THE DAYOF TROUBLE;🚨 ...8...AN OVERRUNNING 💦FLOOD💦... MAKE AN UTTER ⚠️END OF THE PLACE⚠️.

........15... 👉🎯THE FEET OF HIM THAT BRINGETH 👉GOOD TIDINGS,👈 THAT PUBLISHETH PEACE!🎯👈

1 Peter 4:7...🔥🌏END OF ALL THINGS IS

FULL 480pgs https://www.scribd.com/doc/305366745/Revelation-the-First-Gospel-of-the-Kingdom

https://allendaves.substack.com/p/physical-body-resurection-what-does?utm_s

https://allendaves.substack.com/p/the-man-of-sin-a-falling-away666the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xhldx

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