Why do you think that the occult keep showing you a spherical Earth covered in water? Well, part of the answer is that The Enclosed Cosmological Model is a sphere surrounded by water. But it's an enclosed toroidal sphere, not a sphere floating around in a vacuum. And The Earth, itself, is not a sphere, whereas the electromagnetic toroidal energy encasing it virtually is. The reality of a water ENCASED Earth was co-opted (i.e., to adopt an idea or policy for one’s own use) by the occult in the form of a water COVERED Earth.

In The Heliocentric Model, they show you this water COVERED Earth:

This Enclosed Cosmological Model is only one-half of The Truth:

This Enclosed Cosmological Model is closer to The Truth…a water ENCASED Earth:

Gravity simply doesn’t exist.

In any gravitational equation, Weight is replaced with “g,” (mass over volume-m/v), whereas Weight is, in fact, simply a density derivation, requiring no gravitational variable to calculate it. Weight is simply a body's relative mass or the quantity of matter contained by it. Hence, the downward acceleration due to Gravity, represented by “g”, and with a value of 9.8 m/s2, is an unnecessarily misleading and non-essential variable in the calculation of falling bodies.

Gravity, as Newton and Einstein described it, does not exist. Gravity is nothing more than density and buoyancy reacting within its medium (air/water/helium, etc...) in an electromagnetic environment.

To illustrate, the famous 9.8 m/s2, fall-rate doesn’t apply in water (“the medium”) because buoyancy and molecular density are actually governing matter vector directionality in all mediums, not imaginary Gravity. In other words, the dynamism between any object’s density, overall surface area and volume, and the surrounding density and pressure of the environment in which it inhabits governs object directionally, not imaginary Gravity.

The Enclosed Cosmological Model is far closer to The Truth that we observe: a Toroidal, Electromagnetically ENCASED Earth Realm, with Hydro-Electrostatic Potentialiities subsumed within it.