Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy J. Lochhead's avatar
Timothy J. Lochhead
Aug 5, 2023

Great post! I haven't seen Nico's vids a while, glad to see he keeps sharing Vibes of Cosmos work/model and of course yourself! Keep crushing :D

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture