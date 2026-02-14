“Nobody has ever felt the Earth spin or ever detected curvature, and so, The Enclosed Cosmological Model is not a belief system, requiring proof. It is merely the natural observation and sensory experience of every living person. The burden of proof rests upon the shoulders of those superimposing imaginary spin and imaginary curvature upon a motionless and level geographic expanse. As such, The Enclosed Cosmological Model is simply a universal observation, while The Heliocentric Model is a belief system requiring faith, mathematical gymnastics, and imaginary mental constructs.”

--Gregory L. Garrett