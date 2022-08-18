We hear those immersed in the fantasy of Outer Space and Heliocentrism psychotically talk as though Black Holes are like The Death Star from Star Wars on steroids, in terms of their lethal potential, but they love them!

Black Hole Loving Astronomer, Jason Lisle, Talking About Black Holes:

There is an inexorable force in the cosmos where time and space converge in a place beyond Man's vision but not his imagination. It is the most mysterious and awesome point in the universe where the here and now maybe forever a God. I do believe in Black Holes and there's good reason to believe that Black Holes exist. They're predicted to exist theoretically on the basis of Einstein's General Relativity. Black Holes are incredibly cool. They show us something about the mind of God. They're mind-blowing. I mean it's weird but they're neat. They're basically regions of space where the gravity is so intense that even light can't escape, and since nothing can go faster than the light, it follows that nothing can escape a Black Hole. Once you're inside, it game over.

Escaping the Black Hole of Copernican Absurdity (FLAT EARTH):

One way to make them is when a star collapses in on itself. We think there's good evidence that when very massive stars explode. We know they do that. We see them explode from time to time, and that the inner portions of the Star get compressed together. Once they get to this point of no-return, which is called the event horizon, there is nothing that can stop them from compressing all the way down to a singularity. So all the mass and of a Black Hole is in a little point in the middle. Imagine a whirlpool around an infinite point, and once you're inside that swirling, you can't escape. You're going to die once you get inside that. But there are none nearby Earth and that's a good thing. So there's no problem for us.”

How much crazier could it be…This Black Hole Space Time eater of utmost lethal destruction capability?

Let’s Discuss this Black Hole of Copernican Absurdity

Already, we can see The Big Bang does not qualify as a good scientific model because it is rooted in this Black Hole Singularity nonsense. How is it that the entire universe can be contained in a zero dimensional point, anyway? Why did it suddenly expand? Most physics that we know, in fact, is said to break down at that level. There is no physics that can tell us what happens at that level. And it is “neat” but at the same time you cannot escape it and you die. Wow, how “neat”!

Methodological Naturalism Materialism Bias

And so, we have a model that is founded upon hocus pocus, unobservable events which defy all logic, reason, and empirical science, and yet it is taught in every major university as the “best theory we have”. Oh really? That is the best theory we have? Of course, it’s not. A far better model and theory is that some intelligent, causal agency brought all this into existence. But Atheistic Material science rejects any model that leads to an intelligent author, so they defer to absurd Copernican gibberish, instead. Atheism suffers from a Methodological Naturalism Materialism Bias.

Faith in The Big Bang

This our secular colleagues must take it on blind faith that The Big Bang is even possible. It requires far more faith to believe in The Big Bang than in a Creator. And it all requires this pin-point of infinite density, this Black Hole Singularity that it all emanates from. Out of all the absurdities from Copernican Cosmology, which Biblical Creationism tries to reconcile with the Genesis account, I think Black Holes are one of the most striking examples and how modern science has become a religion. In many ways, The Big Bang Theory is recognized as patently absurd these days because it defies all the Laws of Physics.

But then when it comes to the claims of a Black Hole, which are purportedly all over the Universe and at the center of our own Milky Way Galaxy, in an allegedly very real and observable phenomenon of Astronomy, indeed, suddenly it's not absurd at all. Rather, it's a real phenomenon and the idea of the Laws of Physics breaking down is suddenly okay.

Irreconcilable Paradoxes In The Evolutionary Riddle

And this entire pickle of The Big Bang being implausible while The Black Hole Singularity remains plausible just highlights the hole that we've dug ourselves into, pun intended, in trying to reconcile a Cosmological system that that was really only created in order to serve as the baseline for all of Evolutionary Theory. Because Evolutionary Theory rests on a bedrock of nothingness, illusion, wishful thinking, and hocus pocus, it was always inevitable that irreconcilable paradoxes in the Evolutionary Riddle would start to appear. And yet, when that paradoxical inevitability is ignored, you constantly wind up in this awkward position of trying to kind of pick and choose models and theories, vacillate and wobble back and forth, and talk out of both sides of your mouth like a Janusian liar. You end up end affirming and rejecting various elements of the same underlying Cosmological system in the way Quantum Physics and Einsteinian Relativity clash when they are forced into compatibility with blackboards of spurious mathematics.

The Black Hole Indoctrination Test

So part of me wonders if it's almost like a joke, this entire Black Hole fantasy. It is as if The Black Hole concept was rolled out just to see how thoroughly indoctrinated the public was, in terms of embracing Gravitational Theory, Quantum Theory, and Special and General Relativity. Like how far could you push the occult fantasy before people would push back and say, “No wait, all of this is ridiculous nonsense, and always has been.”

Black Holes Are The Litmus Test of Full Indoctrination

Inevitably, it can all be viewed as an overarching agenda to use all these pseudo-scientific topics to push people to the point where they would actually assent to the idea of the massive masses of planets and stars, the inconceivable amounts of matter being compressed into a zero dimensional space, the billions of light years of distance, and the billions of years of Evolution. Like Black Holes are the litmus test, if you will, and if you can embrace the absurdity of them, then they have succeeded in fully indoctrinating you into the occult Kabbalistic religion that got repackaged a Astrophysics, Einsteinian Relativity, Nuclear Physics, and Quantum Physics, etc…

The Foot Soldiers of Modern Astrophysics

Of course, the army of grad students, entry level scientists, and even the top pop science propagandists like Tyson, Kaku, Cox, Carroll, and Greene might not exactly know anything about this agenda to repackage occult fantasy into modern science coming from “on high”. They have merely been good obedient little Foot Soldiers, carrying the banner of Quantum Cosmology and Astrophysics into battle, and believing command central’s never ending revelation about the Cosmos. They essentially think what they are told to think. and work obediently with the given parameters and rules handed down to them so that the complexities of The Standard Model and the evolving fantasy of Outer Space, Astrophysics, Big Bang Theory, Quantum Physics and the entire Copernican theoretical framework could be, unwittingly, hammered out. They have their Nobel winning Scientism Priests and they uplift and praise each other for every new little puzzle piece that they can find which will bolster upon the huge sham called modern science.

Reconfiguring Reality as an Occult Metaphysical Quantum Physics

Of course, then all this is a sort of a steppingstone into the next phase that we're now in. And that is the Metaphysics all the Quantum Physics. They're trying to explain how all the Laws of Newtonian Physics break down at The Black Hole Singularity, and because you have an insufficient amount of mass to create a sufficient amount of gravitational pull, plus the renormalization of the Gravitational Constant, plus the emergent and potentially expansive properties of the Quantum Foam fluctuations at below the Planck Scale, and just an entire contradictory truckload of nonsense, etc…eventually, well, you're redefining physics overall. And that's the whole point.

Avoiding the Creator with One Free Miracle

Eventually, you can just say anything sounds plausible, and you are 200 billion lightyears away from the simple explanation that a Creator created our reality. You’re lost in an Outer Space narrative, a Pantheistic occult nightmare of contradictory nonsense where we are forever toying with equations to reconcile all the paradoxes this ridiculous approach reaps. The whole point of creating a Black Hole Singularity for The Big Bang was to try and explain where everything came from, matter and energy. Of course, it explains nothing. Where or How did the Singularly get ignited? What made it? What caused it? The Black Hole Singularity concept merely pushes the goal post up one yard to evade the bigger question of ultimate causality. It makes me think of the quote by Terence Mckenna, where he is talking about The Singularity prior to The Big Bang where science was essentially just asking for one free miracle and we'll just take it from there.

The Big Bounce to the Rescue in a Schizophrenic *Janusian Science?

(*Janusian thinking is the ability to imagine two opposites or contradictory ideas, concepts, or images existing simultaneously.)

So then they invented The Big Bounce Theory to say that the Universe had no beginning or ending and it just has always been bouncing from one universe to the next. Again, that solves nothing. Where did the mass and energy come which constitutes this Bouncing Universe? What made it? What caused it? They have FAITH that The Universe is bouncing forever, but no faith in a Creator bringing the bounce “online”. Why? They have FAITH in blackboards of equations based upon data that does not reflect anything but fantasy speculations and imaginations about the distances of stars and celestial phenomenon, but no faith in the obvious fact of there needing to be some intelligent hand behind the multitudinous well-ordered patterns that they themselves confess to, but then claim at the same time are merely the result of random, chaotic stumbling evolution. Modern Astrophysics has become a schizophrenic science of claiming the existence of sophisticated and consistent Cosmological processes that necessitate the existence of a Cosmological Director (Creator), while at the same time denying any order and asserting the entire Cosmological structure is no structure at all, but rather, the result of blind random chance. There is nothing more Janusian and double minded than this New World Order, Jesuit New Age religion reflected by Astrophysics, Pantheistic Cosmology, and Astronomy.

When in Doubt, Just Make up Bigger Numbers to Dazzle The Masses

So now, the proverbial “they” are saying that the universe is full of 10 to the whatever power of Singularities, (Every other Tuesday, they up the number by 10 to the whatever so it really does not matter anymore what number is announced…it is all nonsense.)

A Million Ways to Die

And every one of these Black Hole Singularities is a lethal Solar System eating, death machine destined to eventually eat up the entire universe with infinite density, Gravitational destruction power. And even without Black Holes Singularities, the Copernican universe is just this insanely vast stretch of phenomena that equates to instant death. You have distances that are so vast that you can never travel them in thousand million lifetimes even if you were going at the alleged speed of light. You have extreme cold and extreme heat, and you have all kinds of radiation, gamma rays, meteors and if all that wasn't enough, then of course you have these Black Holes, where if you happen to cross over the event horizon, and get pulled into the inescapable gravitational pull .Then you're going to get crushed into oblivion in a zero dimensional point. It’s a million ways to die with this Outer Space fantasy.

Then you have Jason Lyle says that he thinks Black Holes are so neat even though they'll absolutely kill anything that gets too close to them. And then he goes to say that they actually reveal a lot about the mind of God. But in reality, Black Holes are just the science fiction fantasy idea of an absolute inescapable pit of nothingness and so to even suggest that that is something that God would create in order to demonstrate an aspect of him is so absurd as to be laughable.

Only Atheist Science Telescopes are Seeing this Black Hole Fantasy

Really, Black Holes are something that can only be discovered by atheistic scientists with their telescopes and observations. And no matter how absurd and obviously fake it all is, it's one of these things where some people will see the absurdity in it while others, thoroughly indoctrinated by NASA fakery since childhood, of course, will dig in their heels and defend it to the bitter end. It’s like people will just blindly submit to the authority of NASA and any Scientism Priest with a telescope bigger than their amateur backyard telescope in the same way a small child blindly trusts his/her parents.

Godless Terror and Trauma Based Mind Control

They talk about Black Holes being these anchor points for galaxies and anchor points for the universe to capture the narrative about the horrible destiny of all things, including Mankind. It’s a form of Trauma Based Mind Control, ultimately. These Cosmological narratives where the crazy crushing nothingness of Black Holes, and cold lethal Outer Space, and insanely hot densities, etc… serve to only strike terror in the hearts of Mankind. Through this constant message of death and terror, God is replaced with a cold, uncaring, ruthless, tyrant called The Universe, and it does not care about you and it will just run over you like a speeding train and never look back. It’s just that continual message that you are insignificant compared to the grand majesty and vast destructive power of The Universe. As Scientism Priest shill, Neil de Grasses Tyson, says to ascribe deification and mystery to The Universe :

“The Universe is under no obligation to make sense to you.”

The Holy Order of Astrophysics and Cosmologists

There is no end to this message that Mankind is not special and in the cross hairs of Black Holes and just about every interstellar phenomenon and force. Mankind is not the center of anything and he should submit to the superior intellect of Scientism Priests who have all this figured out. They are the Gods, in a sense, and the basic peasant layman needs to bow and serve these Astrophysicist Atheists and Pantheists with his undying attention, devotion, and agreement. That is really the agenda behind all this Black Hole nonsense. Fear and terror is the best way to control a population, after all.