An Astrolabe is an ancient astronomical and navigational tool that functions as a handheld model of The Universe, used to tell time, determine latitude, and locate celestial bodies. It operates by allowing a user to align a rotating component called the “rete” with a fixed flat plate, or “mater,” to model the position of Stars in the sky at a given time and date. An Astrolabe serves as a Star Chart and physical model of the visible half-dome of the sky, which is The Firmament. Its various functions also make it an elaborate inclinometer and an analog calculation device capable of working out several kinds of problems in Astronomy. In its simplest form, it is a metal disc with a pattern of wires, cutouts, and perforations that allows a user to calculate astronomical positions, precisely. It is able to measure the altitude above the horizon of a celestial body, day or night, and it can be used to identify Stars or Wandering Stars (i.e., “Planets”), to determine local latitude given local time and vice versa, to survey, or to triangulate. It was used in classical antiquity, The Byzantine Empire, The Islamic Golden Age, The European Middle Ages, and The Age of Discovery for all these purposes.

The Astrolabe proves The Flat Earth with the movements of The Sun and The Moon that control The Time Zones, while not allowing a fake spinning Globe Earth. This is more proof that the entire Heliocentric Delusion is self-debunking by using their own numbers and claims, and by demonstrating The Heliocentric inability to do any calculations or investigations, themselves.

Astrolabe Proves Flat Earth:

Astrolabe Flat Earth:

Introduction to Astrolabes: History, Design and How They Work:

Dale Moss Chimes In:

When people start talking about Astrolabes, Sextants, and navigation as if they’ve always been based on a globe, I genuinely have to laugh. I don’t “claim” they were built for a flat plane. It’s documented history, and the geometry is impossible to argue with. Every ancient navigation instrument ever created was designed around straight lines, flat baselines, and planar trigonometry. Not one of them required, measured, or even hinted at curvature.

The Astrolabe, one of the oldest scientific instruments on Earth, is literally a flat disc. It’s mathematics are entirely planar, straight chords, straight angles, and flat projections. The early Mariner’s Astrolabe, The Kamal, The Quadrant, and The Backstaff, all of them, assume a flat water surface and a level horizon. A Kamal, often called simply Khashaba (wood in Arabic), is a Celestial Navigation device that determines latitude. The invention of the Kamal allowed for the earliest known latitude sailing, and was thus the earliest step towards the use of quantitative methods in navigation. It originated with Arab Navigators of the late 9th century, and was employed in The Indian Ocean from the 10th Century. It was adopted by Indian Navigators soon after, and then adopted by Chinese Navigators some time before the 16th Century. The fact that they guided ships thousands of miles with perfect reliability is already enough to end this argument against The Globe Model.

Then you get to The Sextant, and this is where it becomes even more embarrassing for anyone still repeating “but spherical trigonometry”. A sextant only works because the Earth is treated as a flat plane. The fundamental formula requires a straight, level horizon and a planar triangle. There is no curvature in that geometry. None. The entire device is built on the assumption that the line from your eye to the horizon is straight and the baseline underneath it is flat. That’s why “dip correction” even exists because The Sextant only works on a flat plane…so that later globe believers had to insert a correction to force a flat instrument to mimic a curve for which it wasn’t designed. The same applies to refraction correction, height-of-eye correction, semi-diameter correction, and parallax correction…every one of these patches was bolted on after the fact to retrofit spherical assumptions onto a flat-working device.

If the Earth truly had curvature, there would be no need for dozens of corrections trying to bend flat math into spherical expectations. The original sextant tables worked flawlessly without any of these adjustments. Spherical corrections were introduced centuries later once people started believing in a globe and needed the instruments to match this belief.

And even today, every real-world navigation system still uses flat geometry. Aviation uses Flat Cartesian Coordinates and never applies curvature corrections. Surveyors use flat grids for everything except massive regional projects, and even then, they use linear approximations, not true curvature. GPS trilaterates use straight lines in a 3D Cartesian grid, not spherical trigonometry. Nautical charts are Mercator Projections, flat by definition. Nobody flies, sails, builds, maps, or engineers using a curved baseline. The only place curvature exists is in textbook illustrations and Heliocentric imagination.

Alas, we are very well aware of how Astrolabes and sextants work, and we are very well very aware that people only start talking about spherical trigonometry after the fact to defend a model that the instruments, themselves, never needed. The historical record is simple, the geometry is unambiguous, and the engineering is brutal. Navigation was built on a flat plane, works on a flat plane, and still operates on flat-plane math to this day.