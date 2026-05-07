You never observe mass pulling mass. That’s only an assumption. You observe objects seeking equilibrium in a medium through a dynamic interplay among varying densities, the upward buoyant force, electromagnetic charge, electrostatic forces, and the resultant pressure interactions therein. If Gravity were real the way Heliocentrists describe it, we’d see water curving, planes compensating for curvature, and motion that matches the speeds they claim. We see none of that. You were told Gravity is a fact. But what you actually believe in is a mathematical band-aid used to keep the spinning globe narrative from falling apart. Gravity has never been isolated, observed, or defined without massive assumptions. That’s not science. That’s a religious cult.

What Exactly are Gravimeters Measuring?

Scientists claim Gravimeters are measuring Gravity, but with all the vibrations, pressure differentials at different altitudes, barometric pressure variances, geological shifts and movements, natural sonic events, atmospheric thickness and atmospheric density variations, moving wildlife vibrations, storms, geoelectric phenomenon, and electromagnetic wave patterns, and ferrous and nonferrous magnetic fields that rocks and minerals exhibit, the Gravimeter, at best, is simply a highly sensitive vibration detection box, nothing more. They test for Gravity by calling what they test for Gravity. But, they are just testing for vibration and movement, not Gravity, per se.

The use of Gravimeters requires constant recalibration and mathematical adjustments for non-Gravity-related vibrational distortions. The precision of relative Gravity measurements at the level of a few μGal also offers applications for geodynamic purposes. However, the question remains whether the inherent instrument precision (root mean square error of one measurement) corresponds to the real accuracy of the Gravity claimed to be tested for at the station.

Absolute Gravity Versus Relative Gravity in The Heliocentric Model:

Absolute Gravity measures the total, exact acceleration of Gravity at a specific point, typically using laser-based, free-fall instruments. Relative Gravity measures the difference in Gravity between two or more locations using spring-based meters. Absolute Gravity provides an accurate, independent value, while Relative Gravity is claimed to be faster, more common, and used to detect small changes between sites.

In the Heliocentric Model, it is hard to determine the achievable accuracy of Relative Gravity measurements. Many external and internal factors can affect the final accuracy. Also its impossible to include some aspects in the final accuracy (for instance, an error from poor knowledge of the scale factor increases with the Gravity difference). We can say that the precise relative Gravity measurement is possible to use for geodynamic purposes, but in close cooperation with the Absolute Gravity measurement. The unstable field conditions, scale factor, and drift uncertainty, and also the necessity of the reference value, are the most important effects that have a negative influence on the final accuracy of relative Gravity measurements. Hydrological changes are most important for longer or periodical measurements, where they can cause big differences for stage measurements. It is also the main restricting factor in accuracy for precise relative and also absolute instruments.

For all the aforementioned reasons, Gravity can never be isolated as a causative independent variable for motion and vector, which is necessary for the scientific method to be applicable, and hence, Gravity merely remains an unproven speculative fantasy, whereas the dynamic interplay among varying densities, the upward buoyant force, electromagnetic charge, electrostatic forces, and the resultant pressure interactions therein have been proven to be principles that are measurable observations that can be isolated and proven to be real.

Gravimeter and Ring Laser Gyroscope Measurement Distortions, Inaccuracies, and Failures: The Failure of Modern Instruments and MCToon to Demonstrate the Existence of Gravity

44 Possible Vibrational Causes That Affect Gravimeter Measurement Accuracy:

1) Atmospheric pressure differentials at different altitudes

2) Barometric pressure variances

3) Geological movements

4) The Earth’s Magnetic Field

5) Solar Radiation

6) Lunar Position

7) Meteoric Activity and wave Perturbations

8) Vertical movement of the Earth’s crust

9) Tectonic shifts and movements

10) Seismic waves

11) “Tilt Effect”

12) “Hysteresis” by the returnable pressure changes

13) Mechanical Hysteresis

14) Barometric Hysteresis

15) Gravimeter “drift”

16) Age and usage of the meter (generally the drift is decreasing with age)

17) External temperature fluctuations

18) Air humidity

19) Air pressure changes

20) Unstable Voltage

21) Reading Errors

22) Backlash of the measurement screw

23) Handling and Mounting shocks causing sudden reading change

24) Changes of the voltage power supply

25) Morphology

26) Seasonal, periodical, and quasi-periodical seismical effects and influences

27) Geological subsoil movements

28) Hydrological influences

29) Natural sonic events

30) Seismic frequencies

31) Atmospheric thickness and atmospheric density variations

32) Wildlife vibrations

33) Storms

34) Thermal fluctuations

35) Geoelectric phenomenon

36) Electromagnetic wave patterns

37) Ferrous and nonferrous magnetic fields that rocks and minerals exhibit

38) Perturbations from radio waves

39) Perturbations from microwaves

40) Perturbations from infrared, light

41) Perturbations from ultraviolet radiation

42) Perturbations from X-rays

43) Perturbations from Gamma Rays

44) Perturbations from Neutrinos

8 Possible Problems That Affect the Ring Laser Gyroscope’s Measurement Accuracy:

The use of Ring Laser Gyroscopes requires constant recalibration, optical decoherence adjustments, and mathematical re-factoring for non-rotational related orientation distortions.

8 Possible Problems with Ring Laser Gyroscopes Include:

1) Errors of the optical angular encoder (OAE)

2) Distortions due to the combined effect of slight nonplanar deformations (a reciprocal rotation effect) and an applied magnetic field (a nonreciprocal rotator)

3) Nonlinear scale factor distortions, resulting from the backscattering effect in a laser gyro

4) The effect of Unequal Intensities of Counter-Propagating Waves on the Frequency Response of Laser Gyroscopes

5) Radiation coloration and bleaching of optically transparent low thermal expansion materials and radiation responses of optical photodetectors and Ring Laser Gyroscopes

6) Light Intensity Variation Caused By PZT Distortion in Four-Mode Laser Gyros

7) Quantum Noise in A Dithered-Ring-Laser Gyroscope

8) The bias of Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG) exhibits a non-ignorable characteristic of drift when its temperature changes

Regarding the precision of Ring Laser Gyroscopes, the question still remains whether the inherent instrument precision (root mean square error of one measurement) corresponds to the real accuracy of the rotation of The Earth. Again, what are we looking for in these measurements? For instance, if Aether is factored out of the experiment, then we are measuring something quite different from what these Earth’s rotational experiments profess to do using Ring Laser Gyroscopes. Are we measuring Earth rotation or Aetheric shift in the environment?

The Dogmatic Belief System of The Religious Cult of Scientism:

You see how easy it is to create a conclusion simply by excluding certain data and interpreting in favor of what you profess to be testing for, at all costs. Again, it is hard to determine the achievable accuracy of Gravimeter measurements for the aforementioned reasons. Many external and internal factors can affect the final accuracy.

It is crucial to take a good, hard look at the dogmatic belief system of the religious cult of Scientism. Researchers like Eric Dubay and Rupert Sheldrake have thoroughly exposed the constant lies of “Big G” that underpin The Theory of Gravity and the wild theory that The Earth is a spinning space ball covered in water.

As Nikola Tesla Stated:

“Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.”

The CONSTANT Delusions of Gravity: