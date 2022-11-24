This Piece of Junk Was ALLEGEDLY Used on The Moon to Withstand the Harshest Environment Ever Encountered by Mankind: Duct Tape, Curtain Rods, and Paper Mache Nonsense: A Lunar Module Made by Fourth Graders:

The Official CAMERA of Apollo 11 | Clip of Uncommon Ground #38:

Why Thrusters Don’t Work in the Vacuum of Outer Space:

The reason space travel is not possible is because the systems we claim to use to propel a rocket through space operate on gas pressure and there is no gas pressure in space.

Gas pressure requires molecules to be in contact with each other, bouncing off each other, causing millions of collisions per second, etc…If you release gas into the vacuum of space, the first molecule that pops out will shoot off into the distance at a constant speed, so will the one behind that, never catching up with the first one. The third, fourth, etc… all fly off into the distance trying to fill the vacuum by finding their empty corner. So, no matter how much gas you produce none of it will ever change the pressure under a spaceship. None it if will ever push a spaceship. To push a spaceship there must be some locally high pressure under it, which is impossible since the pressure in space is 0 everywhere.

In order for The Apollo Command Service Module to dock with the Lunar Module, it would need to use thrusters on The Moon, which is impossible because in order for thrusters to work, there must be some locally high pressure under it, which is impossible since the pressure in space is 0 everywhere, and The Moon is said by NASA to be in space with no atmosphere.

The Apollo spacecraft consists of three major parts:

The Command Module (CM), a conical module where the three crew members live during launch from Earth and travel to and from the moon, and which re-enters Earth's atmosphere alone at the end of the trip; The Command Service Module (CSM), a cylindrical section containing fuel, power, life support, communications, a big rocket engine, and other components; The Lunar Module (LM), a "spidery-looking" craft which lands on the moon carrying two of the crew members. The LM in turn is made up of a lower section called the descent stage and an upper section, the ascent stage. Both stages land on the moon, and only the ascent stage returns.

The Command and Service Modules remain mated for all but the very last minutes of the mission, so the combination is referred to as the Command/Service Module or CSM.

During launch (which I won't detail) the LM is tucked behind the CSM under a conical fairing attached to the Saturn V 3rd stage (the S-IVB). The S-IVB is the part that propels the spacecraft out of low Earth orbit and on its way to the moon.

The fairing opens up and the CSM detaches, turns around, and docks to the LM. The front of the CM has a hatch that mates with a hatch on the top of the LM. After docking, the CSM pulls the LM away from the S-IVB. This sequence is called the transposition, docking, and extraction maneuver.

The S-IVB and spacecraft then go their separate ways and the docked CSM/LM coasts to the moon, over a flight of about 3 days. During the flight to and from the moon, the spacecraft would be rotating about its long axis to maintain even heating from sunlight (this is the PTC, "passive thermal control" mode, sometimes known as the "barbecue roll.").

Once the spacecraft reaches the moon, the large engine on the Service Module is used to enter a circular orbit around the moon. The commander and LM pilot enter the LM, undock, and use the engine on the descent stage to reach the surface of the moon. The CM pilot remains in orbit around the moon.

The LM stays on the lunar surface for between one and three days, with the commander and LMP generally doing one EVA per day, while the CSM in orbit overhead circles the moon every 2 hours. At the end of the stay, they discard unnecessary equipment (like the big life-support backpacks). To return, the LM ascent stage lifts off, using the descent stage as a launch pad, and arcs into orbit around the moon.

NASA’s video: Can it get any more fake than this???????

Once in lunar orbit, the ascent stage meets up with the CSM, and docks again, and the crew return to the Command Module.

The LM ascent stage is discarded, and the CSM fires the big engine again to return to Earth.

The back side of the Command Module sports a thick heat shield; detaching from the Service Module, the CM turns blunt-end-first and hits Earth's atmosphere, using the resistance of the atmosphere to slow down.

And finally deploys parachutes to slow down for a safe splash-down in the ocean.

And all without atmosphere, which means none of this happened…