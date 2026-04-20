Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
11h

It's ridiculous when you think clearly about it. Nobody landed on any moon.

Reply
Share
Rose's avatar
Rose
9hEdited

I remember when I was a child, someone left our camera on the windowsill & the film perished very quickly. After that, I remember being told to always make sure it was stored in the cupboard away from sunlight or else the sun would destroy the film 👍 there are so many mistakes I can’t believe anyone believes it.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture