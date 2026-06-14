Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Tom Gilligan's avatar
Tom Gilligan
2h

Wonderfully organized writeup, going to share with family next! I haven’t had the desire to watch a film in ages, but Prometheus looks quite intriguing with the background you added here - will look in Netflix for it next.

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