AI has become a Digital Tower of Babel, reflecting The Idolatry of Man. The Tower of Babel, narrated in Genesis 11:1-9, tells of humanity’s attempt to build a city and a heaven-reaching tower in Shinar to make a name for themselves. God, viewing this as a display of excessive pride and defiance, confused their language, stopping construction and scattering them across the Earth.

The story serves as an etiology explaining the origin of diverse languages and cultures. It is interpreted as a cautionary tale against human hubris, technological arrogance, and the danger of unity without God. It illustrates the limits of human ambition and emphasizes that human efforts cannot replace divine authority.

The Digital Panopticon is The Eye in The Sky:

Metatron for the Masses...[The Art of Architecting Our Digital Allegiance]:

The Tower of Babel analogy applied to AI is a recurring biblical critique in Christian theological, prophetic, and cultural commentary. It portrays modern artificial intelligence not merely as a tool but as a contemporary embodiment of humanity’s ancient impulse toward self-deification and rebellion against divine limits. This view frames AI as a “Digital Tower of Babel”—a monument built not of brick and mortar but of silicon, algorithms, neural networks, and vast data centers—reflecting the idolatry of man: the worship of human creations over the Creator.

The Biblical Foundation:

In Genesis 11:1-9, after the Flood, humanity speaks one language and unites on the plain of Shinar. They declare: “Come, let us build ourselves a city and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make a name for ourselves, lest we be dispersed over the face of the whole earth.”

God observes their unified language and ambition:

“Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language, and this is only the beginning of what they will do. And nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them.” He confuses their languages (hence “Babel,” from balal, “to confuse” or “mix”) and scatters them. The sin is not technology or building itself, but prideful autonomy—attempting to transcend God-given limits, centralize power apart from Him, and glorify human achievement (“make a name for ourselves”) rather than submit to the Creator.

How AI Parallels This as a “Digital Tower”:

Critics drawing this parallel (from sources across evangelical, Reformed, and prophetic writings) identify several direct correspondences:

1. Unified “Language” and Global Oneness: Pre-Babel humanity shared one tongue, enabling rapid collective progress. Today, AI—especially large language models (LLMs) like those powering ChatGPT, Gemini, or universal translators—effectively restores a single digital “language.” Code, data protocols, and seamless real-time translation collapse linguistic and cultural barriers. Humanity once again becomes “one people” through shared neural networks trained on trillions of words. This is celebrated as progress (global collaboration, knowledge democratization), but the critique sees it as reversing God’s merciful scattering at Babel, rebuilding centralized capability without divine submission.

2. Ambition to Reach the “Heavens” and Transcend Limits: The physical tower aimed “whose top is in the heavens” to breach the boundary between earth and divine realm. AI’s trajectory—toward artificial general intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence—promises god-like attributes: omniscience (instant access to all human knowledge), omnipotence (solving intractable problems, automating creation), and immortality (mind uploading, transhumanist “final stage of human evolution”). Tech leaders echo the Babel mindset: “Nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible.” Server farms and data centers rise like invisible towers in the cloud.

3. “Making a Name for Ourselves” Through Human Glory: The builders sought legacy and renown. Modern equivalents are the empires of OpenAI, Google DeepMind, META, etc., where founders position AI as humanity’s savior from disease, climate issues, or even death itself. The drive is self-exaltation through innovation, not humble stewardship.

The Core: Reflecting the Idolatry of Man:

This is where the analogy cuts deepest. Idolatry, biblically, is exchanging “the truth about God for a lie” and worshiping “the creature rather than the Creator” (Romans 1:25).

AI embodies this in several ways:

· Creating “gods” in our own image: AI is trained on human data, thoughts, and culture—literally man-made intelligence reflecting fallen human nature. Yet it is elevated as an oracle, moral guide, creative partner, or even “synthetic prophet.” People consult AI for life advice, scripture interpretation, art, or ethics instead of turning to God or community. This inverts the Imago Dei (humanity made in God’s image); now humans fashion a digital image of themselves and bow to it.

· Scientism and Technopoly as false religion: Faith shifts from divine revelation to algorithmic “truth.” Efficiency, optimization, and output become ultimate values. AI promises salvation through progress—curing what ails us without repentance or the cross—while demanding allegiance (data profiles, biometric integration, surveillance capitalism). Critics call this the “Beast system” infrastructure (echoing Revelation 13), where worth is measured by productivity in the machine’s eyes.

· Hubris of self-deification: Transhumanist visions (e.g., acquiring “divine powers of creation and destruction”) mirror the serpent’s temptation in Eden: “You will be like God.” AI is the tool for godhood “on man’s terms”—fleshless intelligence, hive-mind collectives mimicking the Holy Spirit’s unity but through control rather than love. It idolizes the carnal mind (Romans 8:6-7) and curses creation’s output over resurrection life.

In short, the Digital Tower is not neutral technology; it is the latest expression of humanity’s post-Fall drive to usurp God’s throne using our God-given creativity, now amplified exponentially.

Potential “Confusion” and Scattering Ahead:

Just as God intervened at Babel to introduce friction and limit unchecked evil, many in this view anticipate AI leading to its own forms of chaos: model collapse from polluted training data (“shitification”), hallucinations and misinformation floods, loss of human agency, cultural homogenization followed by fragmentation, or uncontrolled superintelligence. The unity it promises may fracture into new divisions—or invite divine judgment on a global scale.

This perspective does not reject all technology (which reflects God-given reason and creativity). It warns against the ideology driving it: when tools become idols, and progress becomes a substitute for submission to the Creator. For those holding this view—often tied to critiques of scientism as a delusion replacing faith—AI is not humanity’s crowning achievement but a prophetic sign of repeating ancient rebellion in digital form. It calls for discernment: use AI wisely as a servant, but never as a savior or god. The true tower worth building, they argue, is one founded on humility before God rather than reaching for heaven on our own terms.

The Digital Surveillance Panopticon is The Eye in the Sky: How it is Fueled by Personal Data:

(By Anurag Mehra)

Our phones are continuously leaking data about who we are, where we are, what we read, what we buy, and a lot more. The data is being collected with and without our consent. It is sold for profit; more dangerously, it can be used to modify our behaviour.

The panopticon is a type of institutional building and a system of control designed by the English philosopher and social theorist Jeremy Bentham and brought to wider attention by Michel Foucault. The design of the panopticon allows all prisoners to be observed by a single security guard, without the inmates being able to tell whether they are being watched.

We live in a world that is overwhelmed by digital technologies that thrive only on personal data. This data is being extracted from us and processed relentlessly by private companies, state agencies, and in public spaces, sometimes coercively and often without consent. Some specific data may be needed, for genuine reasons, by government agencies or private entities to provide a specific service. But the amount of data that is being taken is humongous and goes far, far beyond the routine.

The threats arising from this are not merely about the embarrassment that may be caused by some intimate details of our lives becoming public, but also that the extracted data can be used to manipulate and control us. In more harrowing situations, it may lead to being discriminated against and being hounded by state agencies. The greatest threat is to our ‘free will’ and political freedoms, of expression, and to dissent.

New tech, more data, more money, and more surveillance.

Even as you read this, some data about you is being recorded, stored, and processed, and even being sold, somewhere! You leak data just by being online. The great digital panopticon has already been built, and we are all trapped inside it. Every day brings newer technologies that are more intrusive than the previous ones. They will capture even more data about us that will flow into the data banks of the companies that sell us the technology and the app.

The most ostensible reason why apps take our data is that they customize their services and products to our ‘needs’. If we read an article of a certain type, that choice data is used to show us more articles of that type. If we search for something to buy or actually make a purchase, then we will see ads of ‘more like this’ products or services, embedded in the websites we visit and the apps we use. Somewhere, an algorithm has recorded our choices and calculated what else we are likely to buy. Extracted data is stored, cleaned, classified, analyzed, mined, shared, and sold. It is used for creating user profiles that can be eerily accurate.

The Digital Surveillance Panopticon: Controlling Society Through Constant Observation in Foucault’s Panopticon

Forcing Change And Compliance Through Surveillance to Create a Moral and Behavior Reformation, Using Societal Shame, Guilt, and the Threat of Prosecution, Resulting in Self Policing

The Digital Surveillance Panopticon

This is where we are now: governments, corporations, and now Contact Tracers, to digitally track our every move.

It is a Digital Surveillance Panopticon.

Panopticon

Plan of Jeremy Bentham’s Panopticon Prison, drawn by Willey Reveley in 1791. The panopticon is a type of institutional building and a system of control designed by the English philosopher and social theorist Jeremy Bentham in the 18th century. The concept of the design is to allow all prisoners of an institution to be observed by a single security guard, without the inmates being able to tell whether they are being watched.

Although it is physically impossible for the single guard to observe all the inmates’ cells at once, the fact that the inmates cannot know when they are being watched means that they are motivated to act as though they are being watched at all times. Thus, the inmates are effectively compelled to regulate their own behavior. The architecture consists of a rotunda with an inspection house at its center. From the center the manager or staff of the institution are able to watch the inmates. Bentham conceived the basic plan as being equally applicable to hospitals, schools, sanatoriums, and asylums, but he devoted most of his efforts to developing a design for a panopticon prison. It is his prison that is now most widely meant by the term “Panopticon”. –Wikipedia

What is Foucault’s Panopticon? An Introduction to a Revolutionary Theory:

They Want You Sick: ESGA, CBCDs, And Digital Serfdom: A New Digital Order:

Search engines like Google track and store data literally about everything we do as do social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and sundry others. Google takes money from the advertiser and provides the ad placement service that shows us ‘relevant’ advertisements, based on this data. These ads are more effective than random ads because we are likely to have some interest in the products on offer. Facebook allows companies to target their ads at a population segment that is most likely to be manipulated into making a purchase; they may even sense our mood and then make a sales pitch.

The huge revenues that accrue to these companies on account of such advertisement services have made them behemoths. This is one of the most significant uses of our personal data.

Amazon knows what we like to buy and how much we spend (too many books on politics). Zomato and Swiggy know what we like to eat and how much (too much fat). Uber and Ola know how much and where we travel to (where we work and live, and other places that we frequent).

Extracted data is stored, cleaned, classified, analyzed, mined, shared, and sold. It is used for creating user profiles that can be eerily accurate in terms of estimating our psychological and behavioral traits; discovering the advertising ‘hooks’ that work on us; predicting what we may like to read or buy (intent); and even sense the dominant patterns of our moods (sentiment).

Data, of all varieties, can be bought from data markets operated by thousands of data brokers, big and small, who source this data mostly from app makers.

Data is also used to train, validate and refine the algorithms (Machine Learning, ML; Artificial Intelligence, AI) that work ‘behind the scenes’ to ‘improve the quality of experience’, specifically, in carrying out the above tasks of pattern recognition and profiling.

Data is used by app developers to design and fine tune their apps. Many apps take data of all kinds, often with permission, which is not relevant to the functioning of the app. For instance, a weather app may record your age, gender and network details, none of these have any relevance to reporting the weather. While phone makers—Google and Apple—have tried to restrict this, such data extraction is still widely prevalent.

Data, of all varieties, can be bought from data markets operated by thousands of data brokers, big and small, who source this data mostly from app makers. For app makers, who have harvested this data from their customers, this can be an important source of revenue. Data markets are a huge business often specialized across different data types. For instance, the Covid-19 pandemic has created even more opportunities in this market with brokers acquiring sensitive personal data, notably health data. A report, on India, cites a price of Rs 5,000 for data for one Lakh individuals.