Gregory Lessing Garrett's Newsletter

The boffins at the Pentagon must have some righteous equations to accurately calculate the flight path of an ICBM. Let's face it, if you want to launch a nuclear missile at say the Kremlin from a silo in remote Montana every second is vital. That missile needs to travel the absolute shortest and fastest route to its target in Russia. That could well be over Canada and the Arctic, even the North Pole, but the curvature of the earth must be factored in correctly. No guessing. You can bet the smartest scientists in America worked on this. These advanced missiles have to go through space, right? They can reach altitudes of 2800 miles. So they tell us.

Unless, of course, ICBMs are just another hoax:).

