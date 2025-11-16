Heliocentrist claim that the Earth curvature formula of approximately 8 inches per miles squared is inaccurate, when, in fact, it is actually correct for its particular application. The formula for The Earth’s curvature is a parabolic formula, accurate within 400 miles of distance, as it is a section of sphere with a parabolic sweep that follows a sphere that far before it becomes inaccurate. Within that range, it’s reasonably accurate. Seldom are line-of-sight experiments ever 400 miles or more, and so, this formula is sufficiently accurate. Hence, although, 8 inches per mile squared is accurate for a considerable distance, it’s still only an estimate, and should not be used to make calculations over great distances, especially when attempting to quantify the curvature of the Earth. Errors in the 8 inches rule increase exponentially and become completely unreliable as distances increase.

For increased accuracy, one can use a derivative of The Pythagorean Theorem:

h=the square root of “d” squared +”R” squared minus R