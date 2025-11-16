The Accuracy of the 8 Inches Per Miles Squared Earth Curvature Formula
Heliocentrist claim that the Earth curvature formula of approximately 8 inches per miles squared is inaccurate, when, in fact, it is actually correct for its particular application. The formula for The Earth’s curvature is a parabolic formula, accurate within 400 miles of distance, as it is a section of sphere with a parabolic sweep that follows a sphere that far before it becomes inaccurate. Within that range, it’s reasonably accurate. Seldom are line-of-sight experiments ever 400 miles or more, and so, this formula is sufficiently accurate. Hence, although, 8 inches per mile squared is accurate for a considerable distance, it’s still only an estimate, and should not be used to make calculations over great distances, especially when attempting to quantify the curvature of the Earth. Errors in the 8 inches rule increase exponentially and become completely unreliable as distances increase.
For increased accuracy, one can use a derivative of The Pythagorean Theorem:
h=the square root of “d” squared +”R” squared minus R
The boffins at the Pentagon must have some righteous equations to accurately calculate the flight path of an ICBM. Let's face it, if you want to launch a nuclear missile at say the Kremlin from a silo in remote Montana every second is vital. That missile needs to travel the absolute shortest and fastest route to its target in Russia. That could well be over Canada and the Arctic, even the North Pole, but the curvature of the earth must be factored in correctly. No guessing. You can bet the smartest scientists in America worked on this. These advanced missiles have to go through space, right? They can reach altitudes of 2800 miles. So they tell us.
Unless, of course, ICBMs are just another hoax:).