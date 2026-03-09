Atheism: Nothing Magically Exploded For No Reason

Richard Dawkins admits that we may have been designed by alien life. Evidently, Dawkins thinks that we may have been designed, but you just cannot say it was a higher intelligence other than some alien life. His methodological materialism bias shines bright and clear here. Hence, it is ok if ancient aliens are Mankind’s God, but not any God that might have designed these mythical ancient aliens. The God of Atheists must always be within their imaginary Outer Space realm, which reveals the overtly Ontologically materialistic religiosity of their paradigm.

You see, Dawkins, amongst other Atheists, are stuck in an anti-science religion called Atheism, which is underpinned by a conspicuous anti-scientific methodological naturalism bias. Classically, it is known as Ontological Materialism, and there is no scientific support for it. It turns out that Dawkins and the Atheist cult are the most religious people of all.

The Atheistic world is a world without any intelligibly ordered structure or meaning, and yet they use grammar, syntax, and grammatical sentences, which they insist have ordered structure and meaning, to convey that there is no ordered structure or meaning. That’s how confused and self-contradictory Atheism is.

One thing cannot be stressed enough regarding Atheism. With Atheism, there is no meaning, purpose, nor order to anything, and as such, no action or event has any more or less significance than any other action or event. Thus, surviving or thriving has no meaning or relevance in the ultimate scheme of such meaninglessness. What’s left is a homogeneous homeostasis, where the tendency towards a relatively stable equilibrium between interdependent elements, especially as maintained by physiological processes, becomes ubiquitous. In such a worldview, all deeds and actions become synonymous, where death and life, love and hate, murder and nurturance, right and wrong, good and bad, and even the very act of survival are equally distributed without one being more valuable than the other. Without meaning there is no rubric to value life over death, nor any means of establishing the importance of preserving the natural world. Since the teleological implications of Atheism are nonexistent, all that remains is Nihilistic randomness and rudderless activity.

Lastly, evolution is impossible within the Ontological framework of Atheism since life has no purpose or reason for being, and therefore, within such a meaningless context, there is no mechanism for forward trajectory or evolutionary development. If life had a purpose, then it might possess a reason to evolve, but since Atheism lacks any intrinsically animating purpose, it provides no justification for any organism to naturally select between one thing or another. Without purpose and meaning, there is simply no criterion from whence genes could discriminate between one course of direction versus another, nor seek to survive or advance versus the inevitability of existential surrender. Without purpose or meaning, life simply flounders upon the rocks of existential and aimlessly undirected nothingness.