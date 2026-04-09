The Absolutely Absurd and ImpossiBALL Orbital Velocity Calculations of The Artemis II Mission:

But, Let’s Think About What This Claim is Really Saying:

But let’s think about what this claim is really saying. It is assuming that The Artemis II is literally sharing the 67,000 mph lateral orbital path of The Earth around The Sun while it travels at a mind-numbing 25,000 mph towards The Moon. In other words, it is heading in one direction at 25,000 mph while being pulled in a 90-degree alternate lateral direction at 67,000 mph, locked in the alleged “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun.” So, the claim asserts that the Artemis II is moving sideways at 67,000 mph while it moves forward at 25,000 mph towards The Moon. Thus, when it is on the side of the Moon that must catch up to a Moon moving away from it at 2,288 miles per hour, it must increase it’s 25,000 mph velocity, at the very least, to let’s say, about 2,500 mph more, and when it is on the opposite side, it must swiftly zip around and get out of the way of a Moon coming at it at 2,288 miles per hour, significantly slowing down suddenly to prevent it from flying in the opposite direction of The Moon, all while being swept in tow at 67,000 mph in the alleged “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun”. None of these celestial maneuvers and calculations add up. The very idea, alone, that The Artemis II is being dragged to the side in the “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun” at 67,000 mph is enough to make anyone scratch their head.

If we throw away this absurd “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun” nonsense with The Artemis II in tow, The Earth orbits around the Sun at approximately 1.6 million miles in one day. Hence, in just 5 days, The Earth will leave The Artemis II approximately 8 million miles in the dust.

Of course, the claim assumes that The Moon, The Earth, and The Sun are all locked into a gravitational matrix that pulls The Artemis II within a unified system. It is all one big happy celestial family, glued together by imaginary Gravity and hurling at 67,000 mph in an elliptical orbit around the Sun.

Do you buy any of this?