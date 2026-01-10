Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
11h

Everyone is waking up to flat earth. We randomly asked our waitress if the Earth was flat or round and she said it is flat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
14h

Maps and memes. My absolute two favorite visual media!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture