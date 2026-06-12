For over 40 years, I have dedicated my life to the craft of writing and independent research. With a B.A. in Psychology from UC Santa Cruz and a Master’s Degree in Education from National University, I’ve spent decades exploring the intersections of Philosophy, Theology, Physics, and rhetoric. This journey has allowed me to author 90 books available on Barnes & Noble Press and publish more than 2,100 articles on my Substack, work I’ve dedicated my life to, driven by a deep passion to inform, inspire, and challenge ideas in our world.

Today, however, my ability to write and sustain my livelihood is being swiftly threatened by a severe, invisible adversary: Ménière’s Disease

What started as occasional dizzy spells has now become a daily, unpredictable nightmare that has completely upended my life. Ménière’s Disease is a chronic inner ear disorder with no cure, and its attacks strike without warning, robbing me of the stability I need to think, write, and simply function.

The Brutal Reality I Face Every Day Includes:

• Violent Vertigo Attacks: Violent vertigo attacks turn the world into a spinning vortex of chaos. These episodes bring overwhelming nausea and force me to lie motionless in bed for hours—or sometimes days—unable to read, write, or even lift my head.

• Roaring Tinnitus & Hearing Loss: Constant, roaring tinnitus and fluctuating hearing loss make concentration incredibly difficult. The relentless ringing in my ears is exhausting and turns simple conversations into a struggle.

• Daily Exhaustion: Daily exhaustion occurs from a persistent feeling of fullness and pressure in my ear that drains my energy and leaves me mentally foggy and physically depleted.

Because these attacks can strike at any moment, I can no longer safely drive, commit to consistent work, or rely on a steady income. The independence I once took for granted, sitting at my desk for hours crafting books and articles, has been shattered. The physical and emotional toll is immense, but the financial strain of fighting this disease alone has become crushing.

Why Your Support Matters Right Now:

As an independent author and researcher, I have no corporate safety net, no paid medical leave, and no large organization to fall back on. I’ve pursued every responsible avenue, specialist consultations, medications, strict dietary changes, vestibular therapy, and more, but the mounting costs have drained my savings and resources. I’ve now set a focused goal of $2,800 to create an urgent bridge of stability for medical care and basic living needs while I work to regain control.

Your Generosity Will Directly Fund:

• Critical Medical Care: Accessing critical ongoing medical care, including specialist visits, vestibular rehabilitation, necessary medications, and potential advanced treatments or injections.

• Basic Living Emergencies: Your support would help me cover immediate living emergencies such as safe transportation to appointments so I’m not trapped at home during crises.

• Preserving an Independent Voice: My goal is to stabilize my health enough to return to my desk and continue producing the books and Substack content that so many of my readers rely on and value.

I’ve always been someone who prefers to stand on my own two feet. Asking for help does not come easily. But after months of pushing through alone, I’ve reached the point where community support is no longer optional—it’s essential if I am to keep my voice alive.

Even a small gift—$25, $50, or $100—makes a meaningful difference and brings real relief. It allows me to focus on healing instead of constant survival stress. Sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and networks is equally powerful. Every share helps spread awareness about this often misunderstood and isolating disease.

I remain deeply hopeful. With the right medical support and the strength of a caring community behind me, I believe I can manage these symptoms, regain stability, and continue contributing the independent writing and research I’ve dedicated my life to.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and solidarity. Every donation and share reminds me that I don’t have to face this alone—and that my voice still matters.

With sincere gratitude and hope,

Gregory Lessing Garrett Author, Publisher, and Researcher

Understanding Ménière’s Disease: