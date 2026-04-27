The Bible warns repeatedly of a Great Deception in The End Times that will be so persuasive it could, if possible, deceive even the elect (Matthew 24:24). Among the most compelling modern interpretations of this warning is the idea that demonic forces—fallen angels and unclean spirits—will manifest through the conduit of a man-made staged “alien contact” event, more than likely driven by Project Blue Beam technology. This would not involve extraterrestrial visitors from distant imaginary planets but interdimensional entities masquerading as advanced beings from the stars. Their goal: to undermine faith in the one true God, promote a false spirituality, explain away biblical events like The Rapture, and pave the way for global unity under a deceptive Anti-Christ “savior” figure.

Additionally, we can see the upcoming film, Disclosure Day, directed by Luciferian director Stephen Spielberg, as cultural preparation for this event. Disclosure Day is an upcoming American science fiction film scheduled for release on June 12, 2026. It is a high-profile UFO/UAP-themed movie that marks Spielberg’s return to the science fiction genre.

Here are the Key Plot and Theme Details Available as of April 2026:

1. The Premise: The film revolves around a “UFO story” focused on the concept of global disclosure regarding the existence of extraterrestrial life.

2. The Conflict: The story explores the impact of a world-shaking reveal, with characters navigating the fallout of proving humanity is not alone.

3. Key Scenes: The trailer teases scenes of government secrets, with characters played by Josh O’Connor attempting to reveal the truth, while Colin Firth’s character works to suppress it.

Notice the One Eye Symbolism in the Promotional Material:

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer:

There is a theory that Spielberg is “The Chosen One”, along with George Lucas and Ridley Scott, to push the fake alien contact agenda. His UFO/Alien movies and shows are a medium to acclimate us to the idea of intelligent life outside of this Earth Realm:

Biblical Foundations of End-Times Deception:

Scripture describes the last days as a time of intense spiritual warfare and delusion. In 2 Thessalonians 2:9-12, the Apostle Paul writes of the coming “man of lawlessness” (often associated with the Antichrist) whose arrival will be “according to the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie.”

This “strong delusion” is not arbitrary; it targets those who reject the gospel and delight in unrighteousness. Demons, described throughout the Bible as deceptive spirits (1 Timothy 4:1; Revelation 12:9), have long impersonated other entities. Satan himself “masquerades as an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). In the Old Testament, fallen beings interacted with humanity in ways that parallel modern “alien” encounters—most notably in Genesis 6:1-4, where “sons of God” (interpreted by many as fallen angels) took human wives and produced hybrid offspring, leading to widespread corruption before the Flood. Jesus Himself warned that the days before His return would resemble “the days of Noah” (Matthew 24:37).

Ancient cultures worldwide described “gods” descending from the sky in fiery chariots or vessels, bringing knowledge or judgment. Christian interpreters see these not as primitive myths or literal astronauts but as demonic manifestations. Today, the same entities may simply update their appearance to fit a scientific, post-Christian worldview: sleek spacecraft, telepathic “greys,” or benevolent “Nordic” beings offering enlightenment.

The “Alien” Conduit: Why Demons Would Choose This Form:

Several characteristics of reported UFO/UAP encounters and alien abduction accounts align strikingly with demonic activity rather than physical extraterrestrial biology:

1. Deceptive and Anti-Biblical Messages: Alleged contactees often receive teachings that all religions lead to the same truth, humanity must evolve spiritually under alien guidance, or Jesus was merely an enlightened extraterrestrial. These directly contradict core Christian doctrines, such as salvation through Christ alone (John 14:6) and the uniqueness of humanity as created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27).

2. Paranormal and Oppressive Nature: Abductions frequently involve paralysis, terror, sexual violation, and hybrid breeding programs—echoing historical accounts of incubi/succubi (demonic sexual entities) and the Genesis 6 narrative. Many experiencers report that invoking the name of Jesus immediately halts the encounter, a phenomenon documented in Christian UFO research but inexplicable under a purely materialist “alien” hypothesis.

3. Interdimensional Rather Than Interstellar Traits: UFOs often appear and disappear suddenly, defy physics (instant acceleration, no sonic booms), and exhibit behaviors more consistent with spiritual manifestations than spacecraft traveling vast distances. The Bible portrays demons as operating in the “heavenly realms” or “air” (Ephesians 6:12; Ephesians 2:2), capable of influencing the physical world without being bound by it.

4. Preparation Through Culture: Decades of media—films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., and countless documentaries—have normalized the idea of benevolent or superior alien visitors. Government “disclosure” efforts, whistleblowers, and rising UAP sightings further prime the public. If a dramatic contact event occurs (a global broadcast, mass sightings, or direct “landing”), many will interpret it through this lens rather than a spiritual one.

This deception could serve multiple purposes. It might explain the sudden disappearance of millions in a pre-tribulation Rapture as an “alien abduction” of troublesome religious people. It could promote pantheism or transhumanism, eroding the biblical distinction between Creator and creation. Ultimately, it might introduce a false messiah or “ascended masters” who promise peace, technological utopia, and solutions to humanity’s crises—while demanding allegiance that supplants worship of God.

Mechanisms of the Great Deception:

The event might blend supernatural demonic power with human technology. Theories like Project Blue Beam suggest holographic projections, directed energy, and psychological operations to simulate invasions or salvations, creating panic that unites the world under a new order. Yet even if technological elements are involved, the core phenomenon remains spiritual: demons exploiting humanity’s rejection of truth to amplify the lie.

Signs of this unfolding include increasing government interest in UAPs, cultural fascination with “non-human intelligence,” and reports of entities delivering New Age or evolutionary doctrines. As one perspective notes, these are not “visitors from another galaxy” but fallen entities seeking to position themselves as creators or guides, much like the serpent in Eden who promised godlike knowledge (Genesis 3).

Discernment and the Antidote:

The Bible equips believers to resist:

“Test the spirits to see whether they are from God” (1 John 4:1). Any “alien” message that denies Christ’s divinity, promotes works-based salvation, or glorifies creation over the Creator fails this test. True encounters with heavenly beings (angels) always point to God’s glory and align with Scripture (Revelation 19:10).

Christians are called to sobriety and vigilance:

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Prayer, immersion in God’s Word, and the indwelling Holy Spirit provide discernment. Those who “receive the love of the truth” will not be given over to the strong delusion.

In an age of wonders and signs, the greatest safeguard is simple:

Fix your eyes on Jesus, “the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2). Demonic forces, no matter how they appear—whether as angels, gods, or aliens—cannot overcome the blood of the Lamb or the testimony of those who refuse to love the lie. The deception may be great, but the truth of the gospel is greater, and it endures forever.

The Final Countdown: Project Bluebeam and Stages To The Exo Vaticana Antichrist Beast System

Note: The videos in this post on Project Blue Beam were not necessarily made by Flat Earthers. That’s should be understood.

KILLER ALIENS?! UFO Whistleblower: Humans Have Been MURDERED By ‘Non-Human Intelligences’:

Exo-Vaticana: Petrus Romanus, Project L.U.C.I.F.E.R. And the Vatican’s Astonishing Plan for the Arrival of an Alien Savior by Thomas Horn and Chris Putnam:

Amazon:

“Pope Benedict XVI has resigned as Pope, just like the authors predicted he would do in their 2012 best-seller Petrus Romanus: The Final Pope Is Here. Since then Tom Horn and Chris Putnam have been inundated with invitations from around the world to be interviewed on radio, television, and in print media. These included segments in The History Channel’s “Countdown to Apocalypse,” a special feature on Canada’s largest Christian channel VisionTV titled “I Prophesy: The Apocalypse Series,” invitations to Rome to discuss with Italian media their findings on René Thibaut (a Belgian Jesuit whose meticulous analysis of the Prophecy of the Popes predicted the arrival of Petrus Romanus in this era), and dozens more. But during a show on Omega Man Radio the author’s disclosed an “extraterrestrial” connection between Petrus Romanus, the Vatican, and the Mount Graham Observatory, which rocketed that program into the #1 position in the world, illustrating to the authors that modern civilization is more than casually interested not only in the final pope, but in the connection between Rome and their secret work on extraterrestrial intelligence, astrobiology, and the intriguing preparations they are making for the arrival of an alien ‘savior.’ Thus, the new investigation began and quickly resulted in findings far more disturbing than the authors expected to find”.

Alien Species and their COMING ARRIVAL (2023):

Vatican City Named After an Etruscan Goddess of The Underworld?

By Ama H. Vanniarachchy:

We have all heard of the Vatican City while some of us have visited this holy place. Known to be the centre of Christianity and an utmost sacred place of the Christian world, the name Vatican was first used on 11 February 1929 in the Lateran Treaty. The city was built on Vatican Hill.

However, modern research suggests that the name Vatican does not have a Christian origin. The name has neither Latin nor Greek meaning either. Then what does the Vatican mean?

As many Christian names, celebrations, rituals, and places have a pagan origin, scholars were driven by the same theory while searching for the origin of the Vatican. Hence, there is an argument that the name Vatican has pagan origins.

Still shrouded in mystery, debates, and controversies, as many European pagan beliefs are, the Vatican’s pagan origins also are submerged in darkness.

According to a recent article written by Ellen Lloyd for Ancient Pages, Vatica was the name of an Etruscan goddess of the Underworld. This article and some posts shared on social media have caused much debate among history and archaeology lovers. While some were interested in this novel idea, some questioned the authenticity of the said statement and requested reliable sources. But who is Vatica? Was she actually an Etruscan goddess?

Let us find out.

Where Was the Vatican Built?

The Vatican City was built on the place known as Vatican Hill. It is said that Vatican Hill was on an ancient Etruscan settlement which was called the Vatica or Viaticum. This is mentioned in the New Topographical Dictionary of Ancient Rome written by Richardson.

Pre-Christian Days of the Vatican Hill

Before Rome was founded by Romulus and Remus 28 centuries ago, Italy was occupied by people today known as the Etruscans. They spread across the region of Central Italy which was then known as Etruria. The Etruscan culture and civilization had a notable impact on the later Roman civilization.

The Etruscans had strange beliefs about the dead and the afterlife. They did not cremate the dead. As they believed in an afterlife, they buried their dead within elaborate tombs along with things that they believed would be needed for the afterlife. They also took very good care to preserve the dead bodies as they believed the physical body was important in the journey of the afterlife. These tombs were large and dome shaped. They also gave special attention to building their cemeteries.

To bury the dead, the Etruscans built a large cemetery on the hillside slope which is today known as the area where the Vatican stands and is very close to the modern city of Rome.

Now as these latest social media and web articles claim, the guardian of this large cemetery or necropolis was the Etruscan goddess Vatica or Vatika, who was the goddess of the Underworld.

If these speculations and assumptions are correct, the modern Vatican City was built on an ancient Etruscan necropolis where the guardian goddess of the palace was called Vatica. Hence, Vatican Hill got its name. This is still debatable among scholars.

Who is Vatica?

Much of the ancient Etruscan language is not yet known today. Hence, many aspects of the Etruscan civilization still remain a mystery.

There is a belief that Vatica was an Etruscan goddess associated with the Underworld and that she was the guardian of burial sites of the Etruscans. However, according to reliable sources, Vanth is the Etruscan goddess of the Underworld. She is a winged goddess and she is often depicted bare-chested.

Phersipnai or Phersipnei is also known to be an Etruscan goddess of the Underworld who is considered similar to the Greek goddess Persephone.

Therefore, it is hard to find a reliable source where the name Vatica is mentioned as a goddess of the underworld or associated with death or birth. Thus, the name Vatica and the Vatican Hill still remain a mystery.

Architecting the UFO Alien Hoax:

THE AI Transhuman ALIEN Invasion UPON US (2023):

Why Are UFO’s Now Everywhere?:

The PENTAGON Releases Shocking Video of UFO | The Proof Is Out There (Season 3):

Did the United States Make Agreements with Demons? | LED Live • EP200:

UFO PSYOP INCOMING?? / Hugo Talks:

Many years ago, in my books Release the Kraken, and then later, in greater detail, Genetic Sin Thesis, I detailed the following situational game pieces on the worldwide gameboard at that time, to be used, singularly or in any combination thereof, until the world is destroyed and Vatican Luciferian New Age is ushered into realization to its fullest:

1) Pandemic Hoax Using a Vaccine Bioweapon2) 5G Radiation in Conjunction with Graphene Oxide

3) Climate Change Hoax Using Weaponized Weather

4) Cyber-attack Hoax Using Alphabet Agencies for intentional power grid decommission

5) Fake Geo-Magnetic Storms, said by NASA to be from solar flare activity, causing mass power grid failure

6) EMP attacks, resulting in mass power grid and communications failures, worldwide, and blamed on cyber-attacks

7) World War Three

8) Fake Asteroid or Comet Impact

9) Alien Disclosure Hoax Using Project Blue Beam Technologies

And now we are approaching stage 9 where an Alien Disclosure Hoax, using Project Blue Beam technologies, may commence, followed by a Fake Alien Invasion, using the hilarious United States Space Force, followed by the announcement of The Fake Alien Messiah.

The Final Card:

Project Blue Beam of Nasa:

Bluebeam and The Vatican Alien Deception (Demonic Possession Masked as Alien Contact):

New World Order or Complete Hoax: Project Blue Beam:

Project Blue Beam: The Four Steps To Global Domination:

Project Blue Beam Song:

Independence Day Resurgence Movie Alien Invasion Narrative:

Independence Day: Resurgence Movie Clip “Alien Spaceship Lands On Earth” (2016):

THE FINAL CARD IS BEING PLAYED?:

“100% THEY’RE NOT HUMAN” - Stunning UFO Bodycam Footage!!:

Giant UFO in Texas | UFO: Investigating the Unknown:

Update: NWO’s Project Blue Beam and the real reasons for Chemtrails!

Europe: The Final Countdown:

Project Bluebeam, The A.I. Messiah, and Ridley Scott’s Prometheus Bringer of Fire (The Light of Lucifer)

“Project Bluebeam is a conspiracy theory that claims that NASA is attempting to implement a New Age religion with the Antichrist at its head and start a New World Order, via a technologically simulated Second Coming.”

--Wikipedia

For the purposes of this exposition, it is not necessary to go into Project Blue Beam in great depth.

In a nutshell, Project Bluebeam it is supposed to unfold in four steps:

Step 1: The Break Down of All Archaeological Knowledge

Step 2: The Massive Space Show in the Sky

Step 3: Two Way Electronic Thought Control

Step 4: Supernatural Manifestations Using Secret Technology

Step 1: The Break Down of All Archaeological Knowledge”

“Step One requires the breakdown of all archaeological knowledge. This will apparently be accomplished by faking earthquakes at precise locations around the planet. Fake “new discoveries” at these locations “will finally explain to all people the error of all fundamental religious doctrines”, specifically Christian and Muslim doctrines.”

--Rational Wiki

For the Ancient Alien Hypothesis to work, you need Outer Space. All of it hinges in this idea. After all, how can you have The Planet Nibiru, Ancient Aliens, space battles Anunnaki, etc... if there is no outer space to speak of?

The UFO / Alien Hearings Are a SCAM! - Invoking the Beyond - Collins Bros. (Partial):

Alien Species and their COMING ARRIVAL (2023):

Now, if archaeological digs started to unearth ancient tablets that proved we came from Ancient Aliens, beyond a shadow of a doubt, then they would have their foundation for their Alien Deception. All of Christianity would free fall into a Vatican Jesuit Luciferian interpretation of the Bible, where anything goes: Ancient Aliens Reptilian Hybrids, Jesuit fostered Copernican Heliocentrism, Alien Space Jesus as Lord, Ancient Alien DNA, and the return of an A.I.-based, Ancient Alien Messiah as our God, the source of human life. AI itself could be claimed to be evidence of alien intelligence and weaponized. Yeah, I know it sounds like the plot to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, doesn’t it? Well, that is because it is! Jesuit Vatican infiltrated Hollywood, embedded their little A.I. Ancient Alien Antichrist Deception deep inside the film, Prometheus, with the help of 33-degree Freemason, Alien sci-fi horror franchise, movie maker master, Ridley Scott. The entire film revolved around an A.I. Messiah figure, David, who evidently was seeding humanity with Alien DNA to push the next stage in evolution for Mankind.

So most of us knew this was going to happen sooner or later. The fake alien invasion, also known as “Project Bluebeam”, may have started. Over the past few days, various unidentified objects are appearing in the airspace of different countries, as official news reports are saying. It’s mostly all lies, hype, smoke and mirrors, granted. Nevertheless, this is all happening very shortly after a Chinese surveillance balloon is shot down in U.S airspace and NASA and The Pentagon’s disclosure on national news of UAP craft (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). Perhaps the events are linked, perhaps not. Seems strange that this is all happening at the same time though, especially since the “surveillance balloon” was seen in Western Canada and Alaska, as well, and where have the UFO’s been shot down? That’s right: Canada and Alaska. Another thing that is fascinating is the idea that we are in The Days of Noah and the return of the demonic Nephilim. And so, how much of Project Bluebeam will be the military staging fake alien encounters versus the very real presence of demonic entities who are bleeding through interdimensionally into our realm and being cloaked as alien contact?

“We have 50 to 100-ish new reports each month,” said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), part of the US Defence Department. A Pentagon report in 2021 said that of 144 sightings by military pilots were made since 2004. Officials did not rule out the possibility that the objects are extra-terrestrial and non-human. NASA just set up a new investigation panel to study and examine around 800 mysterious reports of unidentified flying objects collected over decades, classified as UAPs. In other words, the alien contact mythos and propaganda is ramping up quickly suddenly.

Veeto Roman adds this:

“Also I would like to add, a good tactic would be to have the projected “aliens” claim they created Christ, and possibly claim that his miracles were due to “their” DNA, and that they had modified humans and their “ancestors” to try and push evolution at the same time, probably then claiming that merging with technology would be the next “logical” step in our evolution. These puppets of The WEF don’t make anything more creative than Hollywood already has tried to condition into our belief systems. Guaranteed they got LA writers scripting this.”