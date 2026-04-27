Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
5hEdited

Perhaps it will be an event in epic proportions involving David Copperfield meets Siegfried and Roy and will take place in Las Vegas, NV (The Entertainment Capital of the World)!! As Mr. Operation Warp Speed would say "It's Going to Be Beautiful". These people are disgusting, they need a lot of prayer! Let's just hope it is not like the failed attempt three weeks ago with Artemis II fake space journey, not very convincing!!

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Rose's avatar
Rose
4h

..’This would not involve extraterrestrial visitors from distant imaginary planets..’ 🤣

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