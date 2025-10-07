Perhaps better stated...start with a faraway video of the entire Earth from Outer Space and then zoom into the right side of the Earth in the video to capture a massive mountain protruding out sideways to the right. Surely this can easily be done if we have the advanced technology to actually go to The Moon, right? NASA will spend the money to show you astronauts playing with soap bubbles in The ISS, which nobody cares about, but something as dramatic and affirming of The Heliocentric Model as showing the entire Earth’s actual topographical orientation from Outer Space is “waste of money”, right? Why would they waste expensive resources doing that when they can show the world astronauts brushing their teeth in zero Gravity, right?
When I was a kid my genius friend and I had two fairly-good-for-the-time scopes and we could see car-sized objects on the moon which we would say was a quarter of a million miles away. Circa 1969.
And now a half-century later NASA can’t even find parking lots from LEO just a hundred miles away in clearer-than-desert air. Thirty years ago we could easily see ocean-liner-sized objects called buildings a hundred miles away on distant peaks in New Mexico, Nevada, and California. With our bare eyes.
Somehow telescopes got way worse and eyes got way worse in just fifty years.
