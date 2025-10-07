Heliocentric concepts have a somewhat direct equivalent to Flat Earth Cosmology. Flat Earth “jargon” (concepts) reframes celestial mechanics according to its own research, such as a disc-shaped Earth, a smaller local Sun, and the absence of Gravity as it is understood in The Heliocentric Model.

Heliocentric Terminology: The Stars

Brief Flat Earth Jargon/Concept: Sonoluminescence

In Depth Flat Earth Explanation: Every Star has an acoustical musical resonance, given at a value commensurate to a pressurized system, which subsequently, holds matter into a pressurized density within a watery medium. This acoustical musical resonance effect, known as Sonoluminescence, is how Stars are maintained in existence within the watery Firmament above.