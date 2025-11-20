John Fehr:

Before Newton, Gravity was simply weight. Newtonian Gravity was invented to keep Copernican’s heliocentric orbital mechanics moving. The term, “Gravity” (in the sense of the force that attracts objects toward each other) was popularized and given its modern scientific meaning by Sir Isaac Newton.

Newton did not invent the word, “Gravity”, itself, The word “Gravity” comes from the Latin Gravitas (weight/heaviness) and had been used in English since the late 15th century to mean “weight” or “seriousness.” However, Newton was the first to use “Gravity” specifically to name the universal attractive force between all masses. He introduced this usage in his groundbreaking work, Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica (Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy), published in 1687.

In The Principia, Newton wrote (in Latin):

“I deduced that the forces which keep the planets in their orbs must be reciprocally as the squares of their distances from the centers about which they revolve, and thereby, compare to the force requisite to keep The Moon in her orb with the force of Gravity at the surface of The Earth…”

This is the first time “Gravity” was explicitly used as the name of the universal force we now call The Law of Universal Gravitation.

Before Newton:

Galileo used terms like “virtù impressa” or simply “weight.” Kepler spoke of a “vis attractiva” (attractive force). Robert Hooke and others used “gravitation” or “attraction,” but the precise term “Gravity” for the force, itself, is Newton’s lasting contribution.

Hence, the word, “Gravity”, is ancient, but Sir Isaac Newton (in 1687) is the one who established “Gravity” as the standard scientific term for the force that pulls objects together throughout The Universe.

Newton simply gave the term, Gravity, a causal re-definition, an epistemological change, whereas prior to that, it was universally known that matter, fluids, and gasses simply find their natural place in the stratification of things as a function of Natural Order and pressure.

Nothing is pulling anything towards the center of The Earth, as Einstein eventually revealed with his Relativity Papers in 1916. If an object is more dense than the medium it inhabits it falls as a matter of objects and mediums sorting themselves by Natural Law.

Oil rises above water by natural density pressure differentials. It’s the design of Nature. Oil rises above water because oil is less dense and more viscous than water. Oil’s lower density means its weight is less than the weight of the same volume of water, so it floats on top, while water sinks to the bottom. This is due to the principle of buoyancy, where an object floats if the buoyant force acting on it is greater than its weight.

Subsequently, where Newton had defined Gravity as a casual force, Einstein had completely re-defined Gravity as a non-force, but rather, as an EFFECT of a Pseudo-Riemannian Manifold as it traces geodesics. Thus, the “mass attracts mass” downward vector rhetoric of Newton was rejected over 100 years ago.

In 1916, Einstein published the foundation for the General Theory of Relativity, which expands on his 1905 special theory and describes Gravity as the curvature of spacetime caused by massive objects. The General Theory, submitted for publication in March 1916, presents relationships between space, time, matter, and energy and is considered one part of the complete theory of relativity. Another significant work published around this time was his popular science book, Relativity: The Special and the General Theory, which was also written in German in 1916.

The Pseudo-Riemannian Manifold in General Relativity: Gravity has NOT Been Considered a Causal Force Since 1916

Nevertheless, we must remember that there is no force of Gravity pulling the molecular density of gasses down to Earth. Gravity was reclassified as an EFFECT and not a FORCE in 1916 via Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity. The “mass attracts mass” claim of Newtonian Gravity was overruled by the Pseudo-Riemannian Manifold.

Again, according to The Heliocentric Model, mass does NOT attract mass, and has not been claimed to be attracting mass since 1916. Gravity is no longer in line with the Heliocentric rhetoric of Sir Issac Newton, where mass is said to attract mass.

Rather, in The Heliocentric Model, it’s the bending of a Pseudo-Riemannian Space-Time dimension that causes the illusion of gravitational attraction. It’s geodesics in Space-Time. That’s what Gravity is said to be in The Heliocentric Model.

A pseudo-Riemannian manifold is defined as a smooth manifold equipped with a metric that allows for the measurement of distances and angles, where the metric is not necessarily positive-definite, enabling the study of geometric structures relevant to conformal geometry and other mathematical frameworks:

Geodesic:

In geometry, a geodesic is a curve representing in some sense the shortest path (arc) between two points in a surface, or more generally in a Riemannian Manifold. The term also has meaning in any differentiable manifold with a connection. It is a generalization of the notion of a “straight line”.

I love Newton’s equations and they describe and predict physical behavior very accurately. Nevertheless, I greatly disagree in the application of descriptive mathematics in confirming causal antecedents to physical phenomena. Newton’s mathematical descriptions do not prove Gravity, for instance. They merely describe and predict physical behavior.

Sidenote:

“If Gravity is the distortion of Space-Time in the Einsteinian Model because of mass, and space is an empty void of nothingness, containing zero homogenous or isotropic mass surrounding The Earth, how is such a region that possesses none of the classical attributes or properties of mass distorted, in the first place?” —Derived From Ian Dela Cerna

Watching Heliocentrists drown in their own contradictions is a never-ending circus sideshow of pseudoscience at its very best.

The Downward Bias is Not Gravitationally Dependent

Buoyancy or The Upward Buoyant Force, is the force exerted by a fluid opposing the weight of a partially or fully immersed object (which may also be a parcel of fluid). In a column of fluid, pressure increases with depth as a result of the weight of the overlying fluid. Thus, the pressure at the bottom of a column of fluid is greater than at the top of the column. Similarly, the pressure at the bottom of an object submerged in a fluid is greater than at the top of the object. The pressure difference results in a net upward force on the object. The magnitude of the force is proportional to the pressure difference, and (as explained by Archimedes’ Principle) is equivalent to the weight of the fluid that would otherwise occupy the submerged volume of the object, i.e. the displaced fluid.

For this reason, an object with an average density greater than the surrounding pressure of a medium tends to sink because its weight is greater than the weight of the fluid or gas it displaces. Concurrently, if the object is less dense, buoyancy can keep the object afloat. This can occur only in a non-inertial reference frame, which either has an electromagnetic or electrostatic field acting upon it, or is accelerating due to some other force defining a downward vector. The dynamism between density and buoyancy, where the natural tendency for heavier objects to fall in less dense mediums is sufficient to create this downward bias without any need to superfluously interject a gravitation field into the equation. It is enough that denser objects fall when in the presence of a less dense surrounding medium because in such a case, the Upward Buoyant Force is too weak to oppose the weight of a partially or fully immersed object.

This is simply the way in which Nature was designed. It reflects a Natural Law, where the dynamism between density and buoyancy dictates either an upward or downward vector, and requires no Gravity to work. Weight is simply weight. It’s not the result of anything pulling an object towards the center of The Earth, as mass does not attract mass in the modern pedagogy of Physics.

Lastly, electric forces (i.e., electromagnetic and electrostatic) cause charged objects to float, or at least causing them to fall more slowly. However, the motion of a body is determined by the total forces acting upon it, which again, implies the dynamism between density and buoyancy, as well as electromagnetic and electrostatic forces.

The fact that one force acting on a body is electric does not mean that all forces acting on a body must be electric. Some are kinetic, others are barometric (i.e., the force exerted by the weight of the atmosphere), other forces are buoyant, while others are meteorological (i.e., the result of atmospheric phenomena).