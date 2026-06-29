The Begging the Question Fallacy, or Petitio Principii in Latin, is an informal logical fallacy where an argument’s premises assume the truth of the conclusion, meaning you use the very claim you are trying to prove as a foundational step to prove it. Because you start by accepting your conclusion as true, any “proof” you create is circular and doesn’t actually provide any real evidence.

Here is a Common Example of Begging the Question:

· Premise: Watching horror movies is bad for you.

· Proof: Because viewable material that causes psychological distress is objectively harmful.

· Conclusion: Therefore, watching horror movies is bad for you.

This argument is circular. The proof simply rewords the premise. It renames “horror movies” to “viewable material that causes psychological distress” and renames “bad for you” to “objectively harmful.” It does not provide actual evidence—like scientific studies or psychological data—to prove why they are bad.

Similarly, Seismic Waves are used to prove a spherical Earth with a molten core and concentric layers. But, in reality, this approach represents a Begging the Question Fallacy by assuming that the Earth has a molten core and concentric layers as a foundational step to prove this very same conclusion using Seismic Waves.

The Assumed Hypothesis of the Earth’s Internal Structure Preceding Seismic Wave Analysis:

Seismic Waves generated by earthquakes (or large explosions) propagate through the Earth and are recorded by seismographs worldwide. Scientists analyze their arrival times, amplitudes, paths, and changes in speed/direction to build models of the Earth’s interior.

Key Observations and Interpretations Include:

P-Waves: (compressional/primary waves) travel faster and can pass through solids, liquids, and gases.

S-Waves: (shear/secondary waves) are slower and only travel through solids (they cannot propagate through liquids).

Such data is used in the construction of the Preliminary Reference Earth Model (PREM) and similar tomographic images, mapping layers with a molten outer core surrounded by solid mantle and crust, all within a spherical Earth.

The Begging the Question Fallacy Problem in This Approach:

In this approach, the foundational assumptions—that the Earth is spherical with concentric layers including a molten core—are built into the interpretive framework used to process the seismic data. The wave propagation models, refraction/reflection calculations, and shadow-zone explanations presuppose the very layered, spherical structure with phase changes (solid/liquid) that the data is then said to “prove.” Hence, this argument is circular and proves nothing about the Earth’s internal structure.

The conclusions about a molten core and surrounding layers are effectively embedded in the premises of how the wave behaviors are modeled and what deviations “mean.” Thus, the argument uses Seismic Waves to confirm what was already assumed in setting up the analysis, rather than deriving the structure independently from raw observations without those presuppositions. This renders the reasoning circular. The interpretation assumes the molten core and concentric layers as a starting point to reach the same conclusion about them. This framing highlights how the methodology relies on the target model to validate itself through the seismic evidence.

The Begging the Question Fallacy is Like Being Trapped in an M.C. Escher Woodcut

Begging the Question (also known as Petitio Principii or circular reasoning) is a fallacy in which the argument assumes the very conclusion it is trying to prove, hidden in the premises. The reasoning never actually moves forward; it just spins in a tight, self-referential loop.

M.C. Escher’s woodcuts (and lithographs), especially pieces like Ascending and Descending, Relativity, Drawing Hands, or Waterfall, depict impossible architectures and self-referential scenes. Monks climb an endless Penrose staircase that loops back on itself. Water flows uphill in a closed circuit. A pair of hands draws each other into existence. The viewer is visually trapped in a coherent-looking world that is fundamentally incoherent. It seems to make sense locally, but globally it collapses into paradox. You can follow the logic step by step and never escape; you just return to the starting point.

The Analogy is Almost Perfect:

Circularity: I n begging the question, your premise and conclusion are secretly the same thing wearing different clothes. “Opium induces sleep because it has a soporific quality.” You go around the loop and end up exactly where you began. In an Escher woodcut, the path or the flow or the drawing hand returns to its own origin. There is no external foundation or exit ramp.

Illusion of Validity: The argument feels convincing because each local step looks reasonable. The staircase seems to go up (or down). The water seems to fall. The hands seem to be creating something new. But the overall structure is impossible. Similarly, a circular argument can sound airtight if you stay inside its narrow frame — until you step back and see it’s eating its own tail.

Trapped Perspective: Once you’re inside the Escher scene, the rules appear consistent from any single viewpoint. You can walk the stairs forever and never notice the contradiction unless you zoom out. Begging the question works the same way: if you accept the hidden assumption, the entire argument holds together perfectly within its own bubble. You’re trapped in a closed system that cannot justify itself without already assuming what it claims to prove.

Self-Reference: Escher loved images that refer to themselves (Drawing Hands is the ultimate visual petitio principii — each hand is both creator and created). Begging the question does the same: the conclusion is smuggled in as evidence for itself. It’s reasoning that creates its own justification out of thin air, like a snake swallowing itself.

Seismic Wave Analysis Relies on Interpretive Models Rather Than Direct Empirical Observation of Earth’s Overall Shape or Internal Structure

Seismic data consist of recordings from seismometers: arrival times, amplitudes, and paths of P-waves (compressional), S-waves (shear), and surface waves after earthquakes or explosions. These are indirect measurements of wave propagation through subsurface materials. Interpretation requires assuming a starting model of the Earth’s geometry and layering to invert the data into a velocity structure. Without that prior geometric assumption of a spherical Earth, raw travel-time residuals or wave shadows do not uniquely determine nor prove a spherical shape.

On Earth’s Shape:

Station locations and epicenter distances are pre-defined using surface surveying, GPS, or spherical coordinate systems. Travel times are then fitted to paths expected through a curved body. This creates a circular dependency: the data is processed under the assumption of sphericity (or an oblate spheroid), so it cannot independently confirm that assumption as empirical fact. Different geometries (with adjusted local densities or velocities) could, in principle, produce comparable arrival patterns if the model parameters are tuned accordingly.

Global seismic networks have limited coverage, especially in oceans and polar regions. Tomographic inversions smooth over large volumes and rely on ray-tracing approximations that embed curvature. No raw seismic dataset directly images the full 3D boundary or “edge” of the Earth in a way that empirically rules out alternative large-scale topologies without additional assumptions.

Empirical data would require something like direct through-and-through imaging or consistent, assumption-free triangulation that unambiguously maps the global form. Seismic waves provide local propagation speeds and discontinuities, not a self-contained proof of overall planetary geometry.

On a Hypothetical Molten Core:

Claims of a liquid outer core come from the S-wave shadow zone (where shear waves are absent beyond ~103° angular distance) and changes in P-wave velocities. This is interpreted as evidence that S-waves cannot propagate through liquids.

However, This Remains a Model-Dependent Inference:

· It assumes uniform radial layering and isotropic properties on a spherical shell. Alternative explanations (strong attenuation zones, phase changes, compositional boundaries, or waveguide effects in a different geometry) could produce similar shadow zones without requiring a fluid layer.

· We have no direct samples, in-situ measurements, or visual confirmation of any “molten core.” All conclusions come from inverting wave speeds using elasticity equations (e.g., PREM or similar reference models) that presuppose the very structure being inferred.

· Factors like temperature, pressure, partial melting, anisotropy, or scattering can mimic velocity drops or wave disappearance. The data fits the molten-core hypothesis under standard assumptions but does not constitute direct empirical proof. It is consistent with the model rather than uniquely demanding it.

· Hence, all the data is dependent upon first assuming that the Earth is spherical, without any empirical proof, for any of it to apply to the conclusion of Earth sphericity. This is more circular reasoning, and not scientific.

In short, Seismic Wave analysis yields travel-time tables, amplitude decays, and inferred velocity profiles. These are valuable for local exploration and engineering but require substantial theoretical scaffolding (spherical symmetry, layered shells, elastic parameters) to extrapolate to global shape or a deep molten interior. The raw observations do not stand alone as unmediated empirical evidence for those features; they are always filtered through the chosen Earth model. This leaves room for alternative interpretations that match the same dataset under different foundational premises.