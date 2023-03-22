This Anthology of my writings, as well as others in the field of Theology and Transhumanism, explains how The Luciferian Elite Technocracy have used the Celestial Cosmos narrative to indoctrinate the world into their Satanic Transhumanism AI religion of attaining Apotheosis though secret knowledge, which includes their demonic fake alien contact narrative, as well as Artificial Intelligence.

The Luciferian Elite desire to become God though Apotheosis. Apotheosis is the glorification of a subject to divine level and most commonly, the treatment of a human like a God. The term has meanings in theology, where it refers to a belief, and in art, where it refers to a genre. In theology, Apotheosis refers to the idea that an individual has been raised to Godlike stature.

In analyzing ancient secret societies, we can easily see how modern Astronomy, Cosmology, and Astrophysics are merely a repackaging of ancient doctrines leading to Occult Apotheosis, which in turn, allows us to understand how the Gnostic Luciferian religion works to seduce Mankind with their Ascension Theology and Satanic Cosmic Consciousness Agenda.

The driving force behind this agenda is Outer Space travel, of course. Nevertheless, in the context of the Earth being Flat and there being no Outer Space, it readily becomes apparent that the Transhumanistic Agenda for Space Travel is merely a ruse or ploy for Elite Transhumanistic Luciferians to push their occult interdimensional ideologies. Since getting to things that are light-years away is patently absurd with any technology, it becomes clear that the entire interstellar travel idea was always and continues to be merely a set up to higher dimensional existence.

The Transhumanists regard Outer Space, itself, as an archetypal representation of a kind of spiritual bridge to higher consciousness. Additionally, they have made Outer Space very seductive and attractive to the masses through its portrayal as an exciting realm in Hollywood films. There are romantic space operas like Jupiter Ascending with lovers battling aliens in space. They make Outer Space sleek and sexy whenever they can to seduce the interest of the typical movie goer. There are “high sea adventures” like the swashbuckling Star Wars series. There are intricately laced occult stories, like Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, where the occult agenda for Artificial Intelligence and Apotheosis are unveiled to the audience, as well as the idea of Alien Ancestors as the “Genetic Architects” of Mankind.

Seeking Apotheosis (Becoming God) through Gnosis is the lie from Lucifer.

The Genesis Mission, Cybernetics, & the framing of Ted Kaczynski:

Trump’s Genesis Mission - Calling On Their AI God - Welcome To Digital Babylon!:

The New Age is simply repackaged Gnostic Luciferianism, at its core, having nothing to do with Biblical Christianity, while drawing much from an amalgamation of beliefs and practices from Eastern Mysticism, Yoga, and the Christian heresy of Gnosticism.

Hells Bells 2: Notes From the Underground (4 of 8) The Occult History of Rock:

During the Enlightenment, Luciferianism was disseminated on the popular level as secular humanism. All of the governing precepts of Luciferianism are encompassed by secular humanism. This is made evident by the philosophy’s rejection of theistic morality and enthronement of man as his own absolute moral authority. While Luciferianism has no sacred texts, Humanist Manifesto I and II succinctly delineate its central tenets.

Whittaker Chambers, former member of the communist underground in America, eloquently summarizes this truth:

Humanism is not new. It is, in fact, Man’s second oldest faith. Its promise was whispered in the first days of Creation under the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil: ‘Ye shall be as gods.'

YOGA Got Me DEMON-POSSESSED | Famous Instructor Exposes Dark Side of Yoga | LED Live • EP229:

Transhumanism offers an updated, hi-tech variety of Luciferianism. The appellation “Transhumanism” was coined by evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley (“Transhumanism,” Wikipedia: The Free Encyclopedia, no pagination). Huxley defined the transhuman condition as “man remaining man, but transcending himself, by realizing new possibilities of and for his human nature”.

However, by 1990, Dr. Max More would radically redefine Transhumanism as follows:

“Transhumanism is a class of philosophies that seek to guide us towards a posthuman condition. Transhumanism shares many elements of humanism, including a respect for reason and science, a commitment to progress, and a valuing of human (or transhuman) existence in this life… Transhumanism differs from humanism in recognizing and anticipating the radical alterations in the nature and possibilities of our lives resulting from various sciences and technologies.”

Transhumanism advocates the use of nanotechnology, biotechnology, cognitive science, and information technology to propel humanity into a “posthuman” condition. Once he has arrived at this condition, man will cease to be man. He will become a machine, immune to death and all the other “weaknesses” intrinsic to his former human condition. The ultimate objective is to become a god. Transhumanism is closely aligned with the cult of artificial intelligence. In the very influential book The Age of Spiritual Machines, AI high priest Ray Kurzweil asserts that technological immortality could be achieved through magnetic resonance imaging or some technique of reading and replicating the human brain’s neural structure within a computer (“Technological Immortality,” no pagination). Through the merger of computers and humans, Kurzweil believes that man will “become god-like spirits inhabiting cyberspace as well as the material universe.”

Following the Biblical revisionist tradition of the Gnostic Hypostasis myth, Transhumanists invert the roles of God and Satan.

In an essay entitled “In Praise of the Devil,” Transhumanist ideologue Max More depicts Lucifer as a heroic rebel against a tyrannical God:

“The Devil—Lucifer—is a force for good (where I define ‘good’ simply as that which I value, not wanting to imply any universal validity or necessity to the orientation). ‘Lucifer’ means ‘light-bringer’ and this should begin to clue us in to his symbolic importance. The story is that God threw Lucifer out of Heaven because Lucifer had started to question God and was spreading dissension among the angels. We must remember that this story is told from the point of view of the Godists (if I may coin a term) and not from that of the Luciferians (I will use this term to distinguish us from the official Satanists with whom I have fundamental differences). The truth may just as easily be that Lucifer resigned from heaven.”

