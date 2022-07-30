My new book, Seed Wars, which examines The Serpent Seed Bloodline Hypothesis, is now available as an eBook and in paperback at Barnes and Noble.

Seed Wars available in paperback at Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/seed-wars-gregory-lessing-garrett/1141905414?ean=9798765597385

Seed Wars available as eBook at Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/seed-wars-gregory-lessing-garrett/1141905414?ean=2940186612704



Since the first disobedience of Adam and Eve in The Garden of Eden, Mankind's journey has been fraught with peril. Our ancient "Adversary The Devil, stalks us as a roaring lion, walking about, seeking whom he may devour", as he lurks in the shadows of traditional and orthodox Biblical interpretation. This seductive and deceptive enemy enjoys relative anonymity due to either deliberate or unintentional translation obscurations regarding The Seed Wars in The Book of Genesis.

In addition to various extra-Biblical texts, our only truly viable and available instruction manual, The Holy Bible, has been unintentionally and/or intentionally mistranslated and mis-transliterated over the centuries, thereby divorcing it from its authentic etymological roots in the Aramaic, Greek, and Hebrew languages, thereby resulting in a deprivation of scriptural meaning so monstrous that all those who might have escaped the ravenous clutches of our Adversary The Devil, are in jeopardy of defeat.

The mechanisms of mainstream orthodox Christian religion are culpable, and Pastors, either consciously or unconsciously, have been and are complicit in one of the single greatest cover-ups in human history, of what amounts to as one of history's most scandalous deceptions: The Seed Wars.



Because of religion's traditional denial of the literal, physical existence of this Serpent bloodline of destruction, known forever as "The Dragon of The Book of Revelation" (Revelation 12:3), who is the infamous Serpent, first seen in the Genesis Garden encounter, we are not prepared for what is coming: The Final Introduction of The Serpent's Seed in the rising again and Revenge of The Fallen Angels and Nephilim in our modern age through the conduits of genetic engineering and CERN technologies.



In short, The Bible, The Lord's Word, is perfect and flawless, and preserved until The End of Time, but Humanity still has to wrestle with Satan's obscuration, occultation, and concealment of The Word and its true meanings, in addition to human error in translation and transliteration. Seed Wars explains this battle of meaning.



In Christ, Greg

The Serpent Seed, Satan’s Seed, Two-Seedline, or Dual Seed Doctrine is a controversial belief that Eve had sexual relations with Satan (The Serpent) in the Garden of Eden resulting in the birth of Cain, Satan’s own son. Those who believe this teaching see it as the common thread that binds together the Holy Bible from beginning to end. Without this knowledge, they believe it would be difficult for one to properly understand history, current events, prophecy, or the true mystery of the battle taking place between good and evil.

The Serpent Seed: The Literal Descendants of Satan:

Kevin Love Says:

Why do some “see” what most do not?

”That’s the big question. I believe it’s spiritual, a God-given wisdom to see the world through spiritual lenses and not worldly eyes. Programming, conditioning, social engineering, and indoctrination either leave a positive impression on someone, or they leave a negative feeling. Personally, I have that “something in my gut” reaction when I listen to modern science spew out its diabolical rhetoric. It feels like some kind of witchcraft or sorcery.”

Seed Wars: Part 1:

Watch The Seed Wars Videos Here:

https://www.youtube.com/@theprotoevangeliumandtheda9952/playlists