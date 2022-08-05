One of the most controversial theories about Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Albert Pike surrounds a letter he supposedly wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini, the Italian Revolutionary, on August 15, 1871. The letter was held in the British Museum Library according to William Guy Carr, a former British Intelligence Agent. Carr wrote a book in 1925 based on another book by Cardinal Caro y Rodriguez of Santiago, Chile, entitled “The Mystery of Freemasonry Unveiled”, also written in 1925.

With The Masons, the idea is to frighten the dumber, and therefore more gullible and submissive to authority demographic of the population, so much that they will police the rest of the population intelligent enough to wake up to this fake Pandemic and where it is leading the world…to certain Communist driven Depopulation. The Ruling Elite know that they cannot police the entire world, and so they depend upon brainwashing the dumber aspect of society to police the remaining more savvy awakened ones.

In this way, they unleash the Nihilistic nature inside Mankind to destroy the civil and intelligent Christian cross section. Is this not what Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike’s predicted decades ago in his Illuminati doctrine, Morals and Dogma?

Albert Pike’s Quote

“We shall unleash the Nihilists and the Atheists, and we shall provoke a great social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to all nations the effect of absolute Atheism; the origins of savagery and of most bloody turmoil.

Then everywhere, the people will be forced to defend themselves against the world minority of the world revolutionaries and will exterminate those destroyers of civilization and the multitudes disillusioned with Christianity whose spirits will be from that moment without direction and leadership and anxious for an ideal, but without knowledge where to send its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer brought finally out into public view. A manifestation which will result from a general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and Atheism; both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

Even though it is never perfectly clear that Albert Pike authored this letter, there is a questions that historians must ask. How these Mason’s see into the future? In 1925, there was no indication that the State of Israel would be formed after WWII or that there would even be a WWII. How did they know that Communism would be a major player when it was only existent in agrarian areas in 1925? How did they know in 1925 that Nazism, which not even a known term in that day (at least to the general public, but to the occult the word NAZI is well know from AshkeNAZI Jews) would later come to power in Germany? And finally, how did they know that Islam would rise to its current levels?

Albert Pike and the 3 World Wars

“The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The divergences caused by the “agentur” (agents) of the Illuminati between the British and Germanic Empires will be used to foment this war. At the end of the war, Communism will be built and used in order to destroy the other governments and in order to weaken the religions.

The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed, and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm."

The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion.”

--Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike

Israel Versus Palestine: Pike’s Third World War

They are preparing to rip the population to shreds in the name of “public health and safety” and always for “the greater good”. And, the war between The Muslim State and Israel will finalize Antichrist Nihilistic Crusade of Masonry. The contents of the letter points to tremendous insight into the future geopolitical scene, and this is because The Masons created every bit of it in a controlled demolition of The World.

Israel was not even a county, nor was Zionism a cause when this letter was written:

1) This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed, and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine.

2) The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World.

What’s in a Name?: IS-RA-EL

An 1859 semi-accurate etymology of the “Is-Ra-El”, showing that the ‘Is-’ prefix is short of the Egyptian goddess Isis. The middle term "Ra", such as is found in Ab-Ra-ham (and B-Ra-hma) is code for Ra the main Egyptian sun god. The suffix "El' refers to the offspring of a Canaanite creator God.

In etymology, Is-Ra-El, the parts of the name Israel, e.g., the Israelites, i.e., the followers of the Judaic religion, refers to root meaning of the compound parts as referring to the Egyptian gods Isis and Ra, and the Canaanite god El.

In 1858, Samuel Dunlap, in his Vestiges of the Spirit of Man, citing Franz Movers (1841), stated that the Hebrews were the first to turn the ancient sun gods into patriarchs, therein mediating a de-deification or god reduction:

“In this way antiquity disposes of its sun-gods. The Hebrews turned [the sun gods] into Patriarchs. Adam, Abraham, Israel, were names of Saturn. Edom is Adam; and the ancient usage was to name the nation, the land or city after the chief god. The Greeks made these deities founders of tribes.”

In 1884, Helena Blavatsky, in volume two of her Isis Unveiled, citing Dutch Egyptologist Willem Pleyte (1836-1903), on El, and Hodder Westropp and Wake Staniland on Phallism, stated the following view:

“El, the sun-god of the Syrians, the Egyptians, and the Semites, is declared by Pleyte to be no other than Set or Seth, and El is the primeval Saturn—Israel. Siva is an Ethiopian god, the same as the Chaldean Baal–Bel; thus, he is also Saturn. Saturn, El, Seth and Kiyun, or the biblical Chiun of Amos, are all one and the same deity, and may be all regarded in their worst aspect as Typhon [Set] the Destroyer. When the religious pantheon assumed a more definite expression, Typhon was separated from his androgyne—the good deity and fell into degradation as a brutal unintellectual power.”