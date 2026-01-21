When you blend modern science with occult Magick, the Kabbalah, and Alchemy, you get Scientism, which presents itself to the world in the form of Quantum Physics, Astrophysics, Theoretical Physics, and Heliocentrism.

Gnostic Luciferian Apotheosis:

Apotheosis, also called divinization or deification (from the Latin deificatio ‘making divine’), is the glorification of a subject to divine levels and, commonly, the treatment of a human being, any other living thing, or an abstract idea in the likeness of a deity.

In the context of the Earth being Flat and there being no Outer Space, it readily becomes apparent that the Transhumanistic Agenda for Space Travel is merely a ruse or ploy for Elite Transhumanistic Luciferians to push their occult interdimensional ideologies. Since getting to things that are light-years away is patently absurd with any technology, it becomes clear that the entire interstellar travel idea was always and continues to be merely a setup to a higher-dimensional existence.

The Transhumanists regard Outer Space itself as an archetypal representation of a kind of spiritual bridge to higher consciousness. In their eyes, it is the spiritual barrier or the dimensional restrictions of our mortal human bodies and our mortal human existence right now that need to be overcome.

Additionally, they have made Outer Space very seductive and attractive to the masses through its portrayal as an exciting realm in Hollywood films. There are romantic space operas like Jupiter Ascending with lovers battling aliens in space. They make Outer Space sleek and sexy whenever they can to seduce the interest of the typical moviegoer. There are “high-sea adventures” like the swashbuckling Star Wars series. There are intricately laced occult stories, like Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, where the occult agenda for Artificial Intelligence and Apotheosis is unveiled to the audience, as well as the idea of Alien Ancestors as the “Genetic Architects” of Mankind.

All of this entertainment is simply Outer Space propaganda.

Outer Space as a Metaphor for Occult Mysticism:

In the vast expanse of human imagination, outer space has long transcended its role as a mere physical frontier, evolving into a profound symbol that resonates with the deepest currents of human spirituality and inquiry. Occult mysticism, encompassing esoteric traditions that seek hidden knowledge, transcendental experiences, and the unification of the material and spiritual worlds, finds a compelling parallel in the cosmos. From ancient cosmologies to modern space exploration, the unknown depths of space mirror the occult’s pursuit of the ineffable—the mysteries beyond empirical grasp. This essay argues that outer space serves as a metaphor for occult mysticism because it embodies the infinite unknown, facilitates projections of spiritual realms, and intertwines scientific discovery with esoteric symbolism, ultimately revealing the interplay between the outer physical universe and the inner metaphysical self.

The Infinite Unknown: Space as the Abyss of Esoteric Mystery:

At its core, outer space represents a boundless void, a canvas of darkness punctuated by distant lights, evoking the occult concept of the abyss or the primordial chaos from which all creation emerges. In esoteric traditions such as Hermeticism and Neoplatonism, the universe is structured in hierarchical planes of existence, where the physical world is the densest layer, ascending toward subtler, spiritual realms. This cosmological model posits that higher planes are inaccessible to ordinary senses, much like the remote galaxies and black holes that elude direct human observation. The metaphor here is evident: just as mystics delve into meditation or ritual to pierce the veil of the material world and access hidden truths, space exploration demands venturing into the unknown, armed with technology as a modern analogue to occult tools like scrying mirrors or alchemical apparatuses.

This parallel extends to the psychological dimension. Mythologist Joseph Campbell, in his work The Inner Reaches of Outer Space, articulates how the laws governing the cosmos reflect inner psychological patterns, suggesting that space age discoveries uncover mythological archetypes within human consciousness. For Campbell, outer space is not just a literal frontier but a metaphorical journey inward, where the vastness symbolizes the infinite potential of the soul. Occult mysticism often employs similar inward-outward duality; for instance, the Hermetic axiom “as above, so below” implies that celestial phenomena mirror microcosmic human experiences. The darkness of space, devoid of air and light, parallels the “night of the soul” in mystical traditions—a period of spiritual desolation leading to enlightenment. Thus, space’s inscrutability invites the occult seeker to project personal quests for transcendence onto the stars, transforming astronomical phenomena into symbols of esoteric initiation.

Historical Intersections: From Ancient Cosmologies to Modern Occult Influences on Spaceflight:

The metaphorical link between space and occult mysticism is rooted in history, where early civilizations viewed the heavens as the domain of gods and spirits. In ancient Egypt, the night sky was Nut, the goddess embodying the cosmic vault, while Babylonian astrology assigned mystical significance to planetary movements, influencing occult practices like divination and talismanic magic. These traditions evolved into Renaissance esotericism, where figures like Giordano Bruno envisioned an infinite universe teeming with spiritual intelligences, challenging ecclesiastical dogma and laying the groundwork for both modern astronomy and occult philosophy.

In the 19th century, this metaphor gained new traction through spiritualism and theosophy, which associated higher dimensions with transcendental realms. Physicists like Johann Zöllner hypothesized that mediums accessed a fourth dimension to perform feats like knot-tying in sealed strings, blending scientific inquiry with occult experimentation. This era’s fascination with the “unseen universe” posited that outer space’s invisible forces—such as ether or electromagnetic fields—mirrored spiritual energies, a concept echoed in books like The Unseen Universe by Balfour Stewart and Peter Guthrie Tait. Such ideas influenced early science fiction, where authors drew on occult tropes to depict space as a realm of psychic powers, astral travel, and extraterrestrial beings, naturalizing the supernatural through scientific verisimilitude.

The 20th century further solidified this metaphor through direct occult involvement in spaceflight. Jack Parsons, a founder of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was a devoted follower of Aleister Crowley’s Thelema, conducting rituals to invoke cosmic energies for rocket development. In revolutionary Russia, utopian mystics like Konstantin Tsiolkovsky blended space travel with occult notions of human perfection and immortality, viewing cosmic expansion as a path to racial purity and spiritual evolution. Even contemporary astronauts report mystical experiences, such as the “overview effect”—a profound sense of unity with the universe—akin to occult visions of cosmic oneness. These historical threads illustrate how space serves as a metaphorical vessel for occult aspirations, where technological conquest of the stars parallels the mystic’s conquest of inner demons and divine secrets.

Symbolism and Cultural Projections: Space in Myth, Ritual, and Popular Imagination:

Symbolically, outer space encapsulates occult mysticism through its archetypal elements. Stars and constellations, central to astrology—an occult discipline—represent fate, archetypes, and divine order. The zodiac, derived from celestial observations, functions as a metaphorical map for personal and cosmic destiny, much like tarot cards or runes in mystical practices. Black holes, with their event horizons swallowing light, evoke the occult’s “crossing the abyss,” a Kabbalistic ordeal of ego dissolution leading to higher consciousness. Planets like Saturn, associated in occult lore with limitation and initiation, find metaphorical resonance in space missions that test human endurance against isolation and void.

In popular culture, this metaphor proliferates through science fiction and cosmic witchcraft, where space rituals draw on astronomical phenomena for symbolic power. Films like 2001: A Space Odyssey depict monoliths as gateways to transcendental evolution, blending space travel with mystical rebirth. Even in academic discourse, space’s inaccessibility allows for mythic projections about origins and destiny, turning the cosmos into a screen for human spiritual narratives. This cultural layering reinforces space as a metaphor for the occult: both invite ritualistic engagement—whether through telescopes or incantations—to bridge the profane and the sacred.