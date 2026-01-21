Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
41m

Intriguing synthesis of how cosmic exploration functions as metaphysical projection. The Parsons-JPL connection and the overview effect astronauts report really do suggest something beyond pure materialism at work. The "as above so below" framework mapping celestial observations onto inner psychological archetypes makes sense from a phenomenological standpoint, whether the metaphysics are literal or not. The space-as-abyss parallel to mystical dark night experiences captures why cosmology consistently attracts spiritual interpretations across cultures.

Reply
Share
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

Amen. I went to a church that claimed the gospel of Jesus Christ yet played Chuck Missler videos and preached Scientism in the pulpit regularly. Had it not been for your books I may not have seen how unbiblical this was. I called the pastor out to no avail and left the Church. Thanks for your discernment and writings always.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture