Scientism
“The quasi-metaphysical and philosophical assumptions that come from Scientism (i.e., The Copernican Model, The Heliocentric Model, Big Bang Cosmology, Darwinian Evolution, An Ever-Expanding Universe, Light Years, Planets, Planetary Orbits, Spaceflight, Alien Life, among others…) are taken for granted as pre-ordained facts and argued from the position of predetermined suppositions that are beyond reproach.”
--Gregory Lessing Garrett
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is a comprehensive interview regarding Biblical Cosmology backing up flat earth with scripture.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7R__HgIba28
Amen!