“The quasi-metaphysical and philosophical assumptions that come from Scientism (i.e., The Copernican Model, The Heliocentric Model, Big Bang Cosmology, Darwinian Evolution, An Ever-Expanding Universe, Light Years, Planets, Planetary Orbits, Spaceflight, Alien Life, among others…) are taken for granted as pre-ordained facts and argued from the position of predetermined suppositions that are beyond reproach.”

--Gregory Lessing Garrett