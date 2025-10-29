Science May Have Co-opted The Seven Layers of The Firmament Into The Seven Layers of The Atmosphere
The seven layers of the atmosphere in order, from closest to The Earth’s surface to outermost, are The Troposphere, Stratosphere, Mesosphere, Thermosphere, Ionosphere, and Exosphere, Magnetosphere. It may very well be that science co-opted the seven layers of The Firmament into the seven layers of the atmosphere. Things are starting to make sense now.
