Freemason Insider, Stanley Kubrick’s, Dr. Strangelove, shows crazed U.S. military officer, General Ripper, riding The A-Bomb:

Nuclear Bombs are not real, and now they are re-insinuating The Nuclear Hoax, using Trump, Putin, China, etc… to make the world fear of a nuclear war. again. They are fomenting WW III by beating the drums of war in 2022.

Hiroshima Revisited:

And multiple Hollywood movies have perpetuated this radiative fallout myth to terrorize people and keep them from going to places that they are not supposed to go, in addition to having a way for explaining away all the millions of new vaccine deaths as radioactive fallout casualties.

Hiroshima and ground zero epicenter. Everything should have been vaporized, and yet no concrete buildings fell because there was no nuclear bomb blast. It was a Carpet Fire Bombing, and concrete does not burn. Plants were growing a week later. All a hoax...

Nuclear Bombs Don't Exist:

But they hide the truth in plain sight:

Oblivion

For instance, in the movie, Oblivion, the heroes discover the truth in a vast desert that the radiation zone is a hoax to keep them quarantined in an area.

The Island

In the movie, The Island, by Michael Bay, we see a similar quarantine theme but it has to do with an imaginary virus, which was simply a ruse to keep people from venturing beyond their quarantined area. It is interesting how radioactive quarantine is similar to viral quarantine in cinema.

Oppenheimer | New Trailer:

News Stories from 2022:

Trump:

“The Washington Post reported Thursday that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons” were among the things FBI agents were looking for when they searched Mar-a-Lago this week. And there were numerous examples of “secret,” “confidential,” and “top secret” documents listed on the official property receipt from the seizure that was released Friday.”

Putin:

“The 12th main directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense operates a dozen central storage facilities for nuclear weapons. Known as “Object S” sites and scattered across the Russian Federation, they contain thousands of nuclear warheads and hydrogen bombs with a wide variety of explosive yields. For the past three months, President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have been ominously threatening to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.”

China:

“The west risks the initiation of nuclear conflict with China or Russia because of a “breakdown of communication” with the two countries, the UK’s national security adviser has warned.”

You see, they want to unleash hell on Earth, using conventional weapons, in order to have another plausible reason to and blame the vaccine deaths on fake radioactive fallout.

Let’s backtrack a little here…

If we assume A-bombs never worked, why go on to invent H-Bombs too?

Well....

It had occurred to me that perhaps Groves and the others realized that they had gone too far in promoting their imaginary atomic bomb as a wonderful weapon. The general public began thinking up a lot of good uses for it.

During Vietnam, people said, "Why don't they just drop the bomb on them?" And even during the Iraq invasion, people said, “Why don't they just nuke them?" It may have surprised the Manhattan group that White Christians didn't have any reservations about obliterating non-white, non-Christians. And why be afraid of a weapon that only you possessed?

Realizing that the public might start demanding the use of the atomic bomb, which of course couldn't be realized because it didn't exist, they had to think up reasons not to use the bomb.

So I can imagine a four prong method:

1) Promote this radiation stuff, that drifted with the wind, so that an atomic war could never be localized, but affected everyone around earth.

2) Promote the 'brotherhood of man' in all the Christian churches, so that white Christians would have some reservations about bombing someone halfway around the world. (I don't think this has worked so well, really.)

3) 'Leak' the plans for the imaginary weapon to the USSR and other places. Develop Mutually Assured Destruction. So, the weapon isn't yours alone anymore.

4) Juice the weapons up to such a size, and say there are so many of them, and talk about how many times over the earth could be destroyed.

Thus, making nuclear war 'unthinkable'.

Very ingenious point, worth repeating. At the time, late 50s/ early 60s, Bertrand Russell was saying something like '... modern science has made it inevitable that all must live or all must die.' This seems an odd claim, since hardly any countries were supposed to have the things. But if there's huge destruction and radiation, and moreover if shelters are stated to be more or less impractical, then neighbors and other countries get harmed, too. Also it made it necessary to have leaks to the 'Russians', i.e. Jews controlling the Soviet Union, which of course is the sort of thing Jews do habitually on auto-pilot. It also made it necessary to oppose Senator Joseph McCarthy and generally agitate in favor of supposed spies - if the issue really had been that serious, it's hard to imagine anyone being lax about it. (Similar thing with AIDS of course).

Russell is now known to have been fed information from British official sources, and it's hard to know how much of it was Russell giving his own views, and Russell trimming to e.g. suit his view of world government. The info to him must have been rather secret - Denis Healey says in his autobiography that he visited Russell to quiz him on nuclear issues, but wasn't impressed, suggesting various branches were doing their own things.

Just like many childhood fantasies promoted by the state, I used to believe in the atomic bomb. Then I grew up. I realized that every official pronouncement of the state must be held as being highly suspicious. Here are some reasons why I question the very existence of nuclear bombs. Supporting evidence for points below will be covered later.

Trinity film documentation shows the building of a tower like the supposed nuclear bomb tower but with TNT. Building of the TNT tower was purportedly for comparing a nuclear blast to a conventional explosion. This is claimed to be the largest ever conventional blast. Considering that many of the Manhattan project scientists doubted that nuclear bomb technology could work at all, the rush to produce a highly theoretical technology could have easily been faked, with the army passing off the TNT detonation as the nuclear one. If the nuclear bomb technology were impossible, it is entirely plausible for such a B scenario to exist. At least one of the highest scientists was excluded from examining the Trinity blast--a blast which was conducted at night, with observers not needing to know the actual distance, and which had characteristics they could not verify as being different from a huge conventional blast.

This is a TNT Explosion…Notice The Mushroom Cloud?

The Geopolitical Claims and Implications of Nuclear Weapons are Myths

Critical examinations of the technical specifications and technical hurdles makes the production of nuclear bombs unlikely. The technical hurdles are made exponentially more difficult as a result of proposed miniaturization of nukes even to the size of grapefruit. The over-the-top claims of an artificial element that can have all the amazing and improbable properties of plutonium making it excellent for producing complicated bombs is consistent of the creation of an elaborate fiction. The apocalyptic nature of the exaggerated claims of nuclear weapons and the threat of creating a nuclear winter calls into serious question the very existence of nuclear weapons. This is evidence that the nuclear narratives are more characteristic of Psyops rather than of reality. The improbable properties of plutonium for the production of nuclear bombs also calls into question its purported use in nuclear powered space probes. Where is all the lead shielding that would be required to protect workers and components of these space probes, which incidentally would also make it too heavy to launch?

The Claim that The Soviet Union and The United States Were Avowed Enemies During the Cold War is a Myth

No credible evidence exists that there has ever been such a device as an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile of Soviet origin. No credible evidence exists that the Soviets had any quantity of nuclear weapons as claimed by the US government. No unedited film footage exists of an American ICBM being launched on one continent and arriving on another continent.

The Intense Race for the Bomb Has Intense Political Motives for Forgery

The dimensions and weights of the bombs are not consistent with photos showing bombs being suspended or transported without expected heavy duty hardware. Film footage of the supposed nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are edited and cannot be verified by chain of custody or chain of events. The many of the proposed human effects of these nuclear bombings have not been independently verified but have been under strict military control. The purported nuclear bomb areas were under very strict control by US military so that independent scientific verification of nuclear phenomena have not been made. Museum artifacts at the Hiroshima museum contain features easily forged with claims not independently verified. Photographs of Hiroshima match the characteristics of conventional firebombing when compared to cities like Tokyo. Hiroshima lacks any characteristics that would be unique to a claimed nuclear bombing. Movie footage of purported nuclear bomb detonations commonly show visual affects consistent with special effects and overlay of different exposures. Movies are often Hollywood-style with frequent splicing of unrelated footage put together as one event. A: for instance, ubiquitous cuts between explosions, audience reactions, and instrumentation. This with the raw archival footage???

The extreme fear-mongering during the Cold War is itself suspect. It took a sharp turn from the constant paranoia of mutually assured destruction, to paranoia after the Cold War that Soviet scientists were selling nuclear bomb components to terrorists, yet this never led to any of these feared nuclear attacks. The lack of any nuclear detonations at the hands of enemy nations or terrorists (even accidentally) supports the notion that nukes do not exist.

Claims of extreme danger of the materials associated with making nuclear weapons and the maintenance of nuclear power plants has been brought into question by a nuclear expert who would swim in pools of water used in nuclear power plants without any ill effect.

Color footage of supposed nuclear test detonations are also inconsistent with the temperatures purported to be involved. With temperatures identical to that of the sun, we shouldn't be seeing dirty orange fire and black smoke, which is more characteristic of things like TNT or napalm. The idea that mushroom clouds are unique to nuclear blasts is also a complete myth. In fact, you can create a mushroom cloud explosion in your backyard with common materials.

Psyops are just an extension of propaganda so it's important to question everything, however uncomfortable it may be.

I would like everyone to consider what the nuclear hoax implies. Really, this would be the mother of all state hoaxes of the twentieth century. Consider that the nuclear bomb was impossible to make. The science was not there. The theories were incorrect. The genius of geniuses were fabrications. Not even a thousand million dollars could produce the impossible--a weapon of apocalyptic proportions that produces the heat of 10,000 suns! Give me a break! The bomb never made anyone surrender. It never won a war. It did not deter wars. It did not stop Communism.

The Communist never has a nuclear threat. The cold war was a fantasy. The military industrial complex which was sustained to counter the Soviet nuclear threat was a big lie. The massive secret infrastructure to counter the Soviet nuclear threat was a big lie. The space race based on superior technology is in question as well. Excuse me, but the whole rationale for building the massive state super complex after WWII is a complete fraud. And all the nuclear paranoia promoted by the state is downright evil. Even now the rhetoric that states blurt out on mass media about this or that power trying to obtain nuclear weapons is a complete charade. I sleep better. I feel relieved. There is no doomsday weapon. There never has been. We've been had. Now we can really start to live and be free.

Hiroshima was fire bombed, There NEVER was an Atomic Bomb. It's all a hoax, that cost US taxpayers $ 20-40 billion annual for the charade: upgrading the fake Nukes, silos, storage, manufacturing, distribution, all FAKE NUKES.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings Were Fire Bombings: Notice That Buildings at Ground Zero Epicenter Were Unaffected Because Stone Does Not Burn

Why do governments surround us with lies? - to retain their power.

Truth disposes dictators!

Bank of Japan building at Rijo Dori street, Kamiya-cho, Naka ku, Hiroshima, 2013, was built 1936 and located almost below the alleged atomic bomb explosion 1945. It survived the bombing without serious damages, a clear evidence that no atomic bomb was used - only napalm carpet bombing.

Our world view effects what we can see & consider.

You can review and confirm this. WE have to know and act in truth.

If we avoid establishing truth, then the world's rich bankers / media / government will continue to destroy our world, our freedom, our reality.

On the "A-bomb" on Hiroshima, the evidence, is that it was just firebombed like Tokyo.

Was there any radiation after the bombing? The Street Cars of Hiroshima were up and running 3 days after the bombing.

The area was photographed by people walking around on foot (no radiation?).

Wood buildings were destroyed, but the masonry buildings remained.

Jakob Thorin (his last name is not pronounced like you might think) comes on to talk about an odd duck who raged all over the JREF board about the impossibility of building a nuclear (fission and fusion) bomb. Just can't happen. Didn't work in 1945. Won't work today. It's just a money grab, folks. Atomic bombs do not work! Nuclear bomb won’t work folks!

Summary:

Atomic bombs do not work. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not destroyed by atomic bombs in 1945. The Japanese towns with their simple wood/paper houses were destroyed by napalm carpet bombings.

The atomic bombs were just US propaganda of false information to impress the Soviet Union. But Stalin wasn't fooled. He invented/ faked his own atomic bomb 1949. The 69 years old hoax from 6 August 1945 is still working kept going strong by physicists that cannot get any better jobs than lying for their governments - the only real job many physicists can get (apart from being a school teacher). Iran is trying for 30 years to fake their Islamic atomic bomb that Stalin did in four years. The International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and its boss Yukiya Amano are part of the hoax. Just ask them about it.

Multiple documentaries explore the truth about nuclear energy and the surprisingly abundant evidence that nuclear weapons are a hoax. Many of the nuclear explosion videos we have all seen and presumed real are shown to be complete fakes using model trees, houses and cars exploding on a set.

The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not the result of one large explosion as advertised, but rather the result of a fire-bombing campaign comparable to Tokyo's fire-bombed remains. Hiroshima and Nagasaki also never experienced anything like the hundreds or thousands of years of radiation predicted by nuclear scientists, in fact, vegetation began growing within a month after the bombing, and the Japanese people began rebuilding almost immediately! Some nuclear physicists even claim nuclear weaponry fraudulent based solely on the technical impossibilities of fission material not to be incinerated before triggering the necessary chain reaction. Top nuclear physicist Galen Winsor explains how nuclear power plants are essentially just steam plants and nothing but the most expensive and effective way to boil water. He completely blows the lid off the idea of "nuclear meltdown" or "nuclear waste," and even eats a good portion of live radioactive waste on camera which he claims to have been doing for years! His professional opinion is that fear of nuclear radiation has been greatly exaggerated to scare people and so a few powerful organizations can maintain total control of the world's most valuable energy resource.

All They Did is Superimpose Various Images to Create The Nucler Bomb Images

The A-bomb hoax was created by two sick and powerful men in the 1940's - US president F.D. Roosevelt and USSR dictator J. Stalin. Media assisted to back up the lies! The simple people were made to believe that compressing two pieces of metal together allowed one single neutron to fission one metal atom to start...an A-bomb explosion that happened at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan August 1945 killing children and women. Compressed metal pieces and neutrons cannot explode but it is against the law to say so and media and universities support this law…so you have to learn about it here.

Nuclear arms are very safe and secure! They cannot harm anything. But it is illegal to say so!

Have you heard about Trofim Lyssenko? He was the inventor of pseudoscience around 1930. Stalin loved him. Ever heard about Stalin? A mass murderer that together with Hitler started WW2 by attacking east Poland and Finland 1939 and the Baltic states 1940 and who US president Roosevelt liked a lot. Stalin could keep east Poland and the Baltic states after WW2. Ever heard about Roosevelt? He created the A-bomb! With a little help from his friends.

Atomic bombs were and are just propaganda. There is no evidence that they worked 1945 or later. The atomic bomb was invented pseudoscientific style by an American - Robert O Lyssenko - a cousin of Trofim - but assisted by A. Einstein and encouraged by Roosevelt!

The "atomic bombs" were actually invented by science fiction writer H.G Wells already 1913 nearly 30 years before US president Roosevelt started the Manhattan Project. Wells' The World Set Free describes cities around the world being devastated by what he called "atomic bombs". Wells predicted not only the mushroom cloud we associate with atomic bombs, but their lasting radiation as well.

(a) "Few who adventured into these areas of destruction and survived attempted any repetition of their experiences. There are stories of puffs of luminous, radio-active vapor drifting sometimes scores of miles from the bomb center and killing and scorching all they overtook."

(b) Hiroshima & Nagasaki were typical chemical firestorm sites like Tokyo, Dresden, Hamburg; 'ground zero' brick concrete steel stayed up, even their flagpoles etc.; radioactive junk could have been dropped with chemicals

(c) most Japan houses were wood so burned

(d) Media hides witnesses who saw multiple bombers, etc.

Nuke bomb terror has earned trillions for the cabal since 1945, and since 1960s has been major tool of Israeli terror against Arabs and the world. USA chemically bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki (like Tokyo, Dresden, Hamburg...).

1945 - USA chemically bombs Hiroshima & Nagasaki (like Tokyo, Dresden, Hamburg...), also dumping illness-inducing radioactive items. Media, & Japanese witnesses who saw plane fleets, told to shut up. Nuke story sold by adding chemical-blast 'mushroom clouds' in film & photos - “USA HAS NUCLEAR BOMBS!”.

1949 - Soviet Union accepts deal for Russian elites to get wealthy by playing along with Cold War & global nuclear terror - “COMMIE RUSSIA HAS THE BOMB!”.

1952 - UK Brits & London financial center doesn’t want to feel 2nd class as Anglo empire dominates world - “UK HAS THE BOMB!”.

1960 - France chafes not to be 2nd class to roast-beef-eating Brits, accepts deal to become nuclear if they pretend to be the ones giving Israel nuclear technology - “FRANCE and DE GAULLE HAVE THE BOMB!”.

1964 - China gets upgraded to major league to help justify escalating military spending - “COMMIE CHINA HAS THE BOMB NOW TOO!”.

1966 - Israel gets to join the club as per earlier deal with France, in time to terrorize & intimidate Arabs in 1967 & 1973 wars - “JEWS HAVE THE BOMB and JEWS ARE READY TO SAMSON OPTION EVERYBODY!”, later confirmed by 'brave whistleblower' Vanunu to MI6 London Times.

1974 - India takes deal to stop being so non-aligned & side more with big powers, insulting India's own heritage by calling their bomb program, 'Smiling Buddha' “INDIA NOW HAS THE BOMB!”.

1979 - South Africa's white apartheid government gets to play act in compensation for all their abuse in Western media, but agrees in advance to 'dismantle' any bombs before Mandela or any black government can find out the scam...joins with Israel & Taiwan in bomb test WHITE RACIST SOUTH AFRICA HAS THE BOMB READY TO KILL BLACK PEOPLE showing “ANYONE CAN GET A BOMB!”., but 'bombs' all taken apart and shipped away before Mandela takes over

1998 - Pakistan is central player in new Western anti-Muslim theme & revving up 'war on terror', and Pakistan finally gets to upgrade to par with old rival India PAKISTANI “MUSLIMS HAVE THE BOMB & OSAMA OR TERRORISTS MIGHT GET AHOLD OF IT!”, plus Pakistan 'sells' bombs to Saudi Arabia for extra bonus

2006 - North Korea, always making deals for latest consumer products for ruling family & elite, gets to upgrade to nuclear club - “CRAZY NORTH KOREA HAS THE BOMB!”.

The "treason" of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg was probably part of the US show and they were not executed but given new identities.

The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was also a total fake with both Khrushchev and Kennedy cynically aware that they were engaged in a bogus argument about non-existent a-bombs. They had however just a little earlier decided to start the fake space race with cosmos clown Gagarin 1961 flying around the Earth in less than 120 minutes!

In the USA it is against the law to tell the Truth about the A-bomb!

The significance of the atomic bomb for military purposes is clear according the US Atomic Energy Act of 1946 (Public Law 585, 79th Congress).

That really foolish piece of shit, i.e. the US Atomic Energy Act of 1946 (and its revisions) charges the US Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), and later the US Department of Energy (DoE), with regulating restricted data wherever it appears and wherever it comes from, i.e. control of information.

In plain language - censorship! The restricted data clause of the US Atomic Energy Act specifies that all nuclear weapons-related information is to be considered classified unless explicitly declassified and makes no distinction about whether said information was created in a laboratory by a government scientist or anywhere else in the world by private citizens.

Major Alexander P. de Seversky, who 1945 inspected the bombed towns of Japan, testified:

“In Hiroshima, I was prepared for radically different sights. But, to my surprise, Hiroshima looked exactly like all the other burned-out cities in Japan. There was a familiar pink blot, about two miles in diameter. It was dotted with charred trees and telephone poles. Only one of the cities twenty bridges was down. Hiroshima's clusters of modern buildings in the downtown section stood upright. It was obvious that the blast could NOT have been so powerful as we had been led to believe. It was extensive blast rather than intensive. I had heard of buildings instantly consumed by unprecedented heat. Yet here I saw the buildings structurally intact, and what is more, topped by undamaged flag poles, lightning rods, painted railings, air raid precaution signs and other comparatively fragile objects. At the T-bridge, the aiming point for the atomic bomb, I looked for the "bald spot" where everything presumably had been vaporized in the twinkling of an eye. It wasn't there or anywhere else. I could find no traces of unusual phenomena.”

Ms. Madelyn R. Creedon, the US assistant secretary of atomic war for global strategic affairs (whatever that can be? - propaganda?) suggested October 30, 2013, that:

“A key component of the life extension program is the replacement of an expensive parachute system with a newly designed tail assembly.”

Madelyn R. Creedon ask Congress for $10 billion to upgrade non-working scrap and plenty 1960's electronics.

She wanted $ 10 billion to upgrade a program that never worked…propaganda!

The A-Bomb weighed about 2 tons? 4,400 kg, but only had 61 kg or 100 lbs. of explosive Uranium?

International Bankers, via Federal Reserve, got control of money (worldwide), They can pay anyone to lie, do evil), for diverse purposes without worrying about the cost effectiveness.

Free money from bankers generates huge problems:

Immorality Evil Greed What bankers want is MORE money and MORE power centralized in their hands.

So how do these ruling powers get people, you and me, to submit to their will?

They threaten people with injury, loss of property, money, or jail. The elites control the laws, courts, attorney, judges, and legislators with their unlimited "money." In a poker game, you can bluff. If you do it well, you can win money.

So, from NASA, we see, if you can't do something, then just fake it. (Fake Moon Landings).

It is always easier to fake it than to do.

From Germany WW II, we see the bigger the lie, the more believable it is. People think, surely something so big, so widely known, it must be true. So, in the 1940s, it seemed that Nuclear or Atomic reactions were possible to release HUGE energy.

So, they spent incredible money. You could have just gone to German and Japan and bought all their homes, car, and factories, for less than the cost to bomb them. The government wanted to have the ultimate weapon to threaten other counties and people to submit to us.

So, the US government poured money into The Manhattan Project (How to make a bomb), Oak Ridge Tennessee (Uranium 235), and Hanford Washington (Plutonium) ….how to make or concentrate the VOLATILE nuclear materials.

The ILLUSION was Germany might build the bomb first, so U.S. government spent wasted incredible sums of money to pursue and develop “The Bomb”. They employed 1/2 million people (who did not understand what they were doing). US government. was desperate to build the bomb.

They built huge factories at Oak Ridge, 1/2-mile-long and 1,000 feet wide, 2 million sq. ft., and yet they did not yet even know how the factory would work. (Lots of emergency money spent without much control - working on the fear and urgency tactic).

War, loans, expenditures (in emergencies) are great for banker's profits.

As scientists realized they could not make a workable bomb, they involved 1,000s of soldiers to witness test etc, so that they'd pass the story on by word of mouth, to their nieces, friends, associates, etc…. They saw the (fake) test explosions. Fakes were huge piles of TNT exploded and viewed from 20 miles away. Who would know it was not nuclear?

Then, because this was NATIONAL SECURITY, they label everything as SECRET or even RADIOACTIVE, to keep away prying eyes.

Government forbid people from talking to each other.

Isolate all knowledge, progress, developments. National Security!!! secret, secret, secret!!!

Nuclear Bombs are a Hoax, they never did not will work. They are huge budget expenditure to promote the illusion that they are possible, prepared and abundant.

They induce fear to you and me, to our own countrymen as well as to our supposed enemies.

Military is a self-fulfilling fantasy. Where we once spent on real hardware; planes, tanks, guns, ammunitions, now we spend extreme amounts to just keep the illusion up that we are mighty and have nuclear weapons in abundance. Nuclear weapons do not deter war, destroying cities do not end wars.

Wars are the result of psychopaths running our countries.

What value is war? It kills millions, destroys property and costs $ millions to repay and to rebuild.

Only the war profiteers get benefit, while the millions of our country men die.

Many people are living tied to lies which can only bring pain, suffering, and loss.

Letting “authorities” tell you what is true is giving your fate to psychopathic, evil, cruel criminals.

I love the band, RUSH, for their musical wizardry, but they are Satanic Pantheists, and hate Christianity, as so they helped to perpetuate the Bigger Stick Theory of Nuclear Bombs in their smash hit, “Manhattan Project.”

