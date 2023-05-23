Research Concerning the Diamagnetic Properties of Water, Ocean Tides, and the Electromagnetic Energy From The Sun, The Moon, and our Flat Earth
Parts 1 and 2 of research concerning the diamagnetic properties of water, ocean tides, and the electromagnetic energy from The Sun, The Moon, and our Flat Earth:
Flat Earth: Tides & The Electromagnetic Energy of the Sun & Moon:
Flat Earth: Tides & The Electromagnetic Energy of the Sun & Moon (Part 2):
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