“If the only evidence you have for the cause of the effect is the effect itself, then you have exactly zero evidence for the cause of the effect.”

--Gregory Lessing Garrett

The development of atomic theory and quantum mechanics, which ushered in the “Atomic Age” of nuclear power, weapons, and modern physics, is often portrayed as a triumph of empirical rationalism over superstition. However, a closer examination reveals deep roots in ancient atomistic philosophies intertwined with mysticism, alchemy, and occult traditions.

From Democritean and Indian Paramanu concepts to Renaissance Hermeticism, Theosophical “clairvoyant” chemistry, and 20th-century quantum mysticism, atomism has carried esoteric undercurrents. This paper explores these connections, drawing on historical scholarship and cultural analyses, arguing that the Atomic Age represents not a clean break from the occult but a modern manifestation of longstanding mystical ideas about matter, energy, and consciousness.

Madame Helena Blavatsky was a 19th-century Russian Luciferian occultist who co-founded the Theosophical Society in 1875. She popularized the study of the occult, the study of hidden, secret, and magical laws of nature, Satanic and Hermetic principles, and introduced Eastern Luciferian spiritual concepts to the West.

Ancient Foundations: Atomism as Esoteric Philosophy:

Atomism originated not as laboratory science but as speculative metaphysics in ancient Greece and India. In the 5th century BCE, Leucippus and Democritus proposed that reality consists of indivisible particles (atomos) moving in a void, explaining change through their arrangements rather than divine intervention or fundamental substances like the four elements (though often linked to them). This was part of a broader materialist yet philosophically mystical worldview.

Parallel ideas appear in Indian traditions, such as the Vaisheshika school’s Paramanu (ultimate particles) and concepts in the Bhagavata Purana, where atoms represent an indivisible, eternal oneness underlying manifest forms. These were embedded in broader cosmological and devotional systems involving cycles of creation, monism, and subtle energies.

Such doctrines aligned with reductionist and holistic mystical views: breaking matter down to fundamentals while seeing unity in multiplicity. Transmission occurred through Hellenistic, Islamic, and later European channels, preserving esoteric dimensions alongside proto-scientific ones.

Alchemy, Hermeticism, and the Scientific Revolution:

Atomism survived the Middle Ages through Alchemical and Hermetic traditions. Islamic scholars translated Greek texts, blending them with their own atomistic ideas. In Renaissance Europe, figures like Paracelsus fused experimentation with occult principles, viewing alchemy as a divine art revealing nature’s secrets.

Key scientific revolution figures had occult ties. Robert Boyle, a founder of modern chemistry, practiced alchemy and endorsed corpuscular (atomistic) theories. Isaac Newton’s extensive alchemical writings and interest in prisca sapientia (ancient wisdom) influenced his mechanics; he saw forces acting at a distance in ways echoing Hermetic ideas. Pierre Gassendi revived Epicurean atomism in a Christianized form, while others like Francis Bacon and Descartes engaged related reductionist thought.

Alchemy Served as a Bridge:

The quest to transmute elements prefigured nuclear transmutation, with symbolic language of matter, spirit, and transformation persisting into modernity.

The Occult Revival and “Modern Alchemy”:

The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw a surge in occultism coinciding with atomic discoveries. The Theosophical Society, led by occultists *Madame Helena Blavatsky, Annie Besant, and C.W. Leadbeater, produced Occult Chemistry (1908), claiming clairvoyant visualization of atomic structures. They described “anu” (Sanskrit for atoms) as fundamental units forming elements in geometric patterns, anticipating subatomic complexity. While dismissed as pseudoscience, it reflected efforts to reconcile mysticism with emerging physics.

*Madame Helena Blavatsky was a 19th-century Russian Luciferian occultist who co-founded the Theosophical Society in 1875. She popularized the study of the occult, the study of hidden, secret, and magical laws of nature, Satanic and Hermetic principles, and introduced Eastern Luciferian spiritual concepts to the West.

Quantum Mysticism: No Mass. No Weight. Invisible. No Evidence of Existence. You Just Need to Have Faith in the Idea That Photons Have Momentum, Right?

This Makes More Senses:

Weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be affected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter.

Thus, Light is the result of wave perturbation travelling by virtue of an Aetheric field disturbance, not a massless, invisible particle shooting through empty space. As an analogy, Light is akin to wave propagation across a lake. The water does not travel from point “A” to point “B”, but rather, the water remains where it is and the wave propagates across the lake. In physics, a propagating wave is simply a disturbance that transfers energy (e.g. Light) from one place to another through a field or medium (like Aether, Air or Water) without permanently moving any matter. What drives the energetic disturbance, in the first place, to initiate wave propagation and wave perturbation is a much more subtle issue, of course.

The 7 Core Principles of Quantum Physics

Quantum physics is the study of how matter and light behave at the atomic and subatomic levels.

It abandons classical physics in favor of seven foundational principles:

Wave-Particle Duality: Light and matter exhibit properties of both continuous waves and discrete, localized particles.

Superposition: A quantum system can exist in multiple states or configurations simultaneously. It only “locks” into a single, definite reality when measured.

The Uncertainty Principle: You cannot simultaneously measure certain pairs of physical properties (like a particle’s exact position and exact momentum) with absolute precision.

Quantum Entanglement: Two or more particles can become deeply interconnected. The state of one instantly determines the state of the other, regardless of the physical distance separating them.

Quantization: Energy, momentum, and angular momentum in a bound system are not continuous; they exist in specific, discrete packets or amounts called quanta.

Probability and Measurement: Unlike predictable classical physics, quantum mechanics relies on probabilities. The physical state of a particle is described by a wave function, which predicts the likelihood of various measurement outcomes.

Quantum Tunneling: Quantum particles have a non-zero probability of passing through physical or energetic barriers that classical physics dictates they shouldn’t be able to cross.

Historian Mark Morrisson’s Modern Alchemy details how occult alchemical tropes influenced and paralleled radiochemistry. Discoveries of radioactivity, radium, and isotopes by figures like Frederick Soddy were framed as “modern alchemy” in popular and scientific discourse. Occult circles and scientists interacted, with alchemical revival shaping interpretations of matter’s mutability.

This era blurred science and esotericism: X-rays and atomic models seemed to confirm subtle planes of reality.

Quantum Mechanics and the Rise of Quantum Mysticism:

Quantum theory amplified these intersections. Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg, and others developed models incorporating wave-particle duality, uncertainty, and observer effects. While rigorously mathematical, interpretations invited philosophical speculation.

In the 1970s, Fritjof Capra’s The Tao of Physics and Gary Zukav’s The Dancing Wu Li Masters popularized parallels between quantum phenomena (entanglement, non-locality, collapse of the wave function) and Eastern mysticism (Taoism, Buddhism, Hinduism). The Fundamental Fysiks Group blended physics with parapsychology and New Age ideas. Critics label this “quantum woo” or pseudoscience, but it highlights genuine interpretive openness in QM.

Kabbalistic and Hermetic echoes appear in discussions of particles as “points of light” or interconnected unity, with some physicists’ cultural backgrounds (e.g., Central/Eastern European Jewish traditions) noted in speculative analyses.

The Atomic Age: Material Power and Mystical Resonance:

The Manhattan Project and Trinity Test (1945) marked the Atomic Age’s dawn, with J. Robert Oppenheimer quoting the Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” This fused scientific achievement with ancient mysticism.

Nuclear energy and weapons symbolized alchemical transmutation on a massive scale—splitting the “indivisible” atom, releasing immense energy. Cultural responses mixed awe, horror, and esoteric framing, from Atomic Age occult sects to broader narratives of matter’s hidden powers.

Today, quantum technologies and discussions of consciousness in physics sustain mystical interest, even as mainstream science rejects pseudoscientific overreach.

Conclusion: Reassessing the Occult Legacy:

Atomism’s journey from ancient mystical philosophy through alchemy to quantum physics reveals science’s embeddedness in broader human quests for understanding reality’s fundamentals. The “Atomic Age” embodies both material mastery and a return to esoteric questions of unity, observation, and transformation.

This history cautions against strict dichotomies between science and mysticism. While empirical methods drove progress, philosophical and cultural undercurrents—often occult—provided inspiration and interpretive frameworks. Recognizing these origins enriches our view of the Atomic Age: not merely technological, but a chapter in humanity’s ongoing dialogue with the unseen forces shaping the cosmos.

Further research could examine primary sources from alchemists, Theosophists, and physicists’ private writings. The interplay challenges narratives of pure secular enlightenment, suggesting deeper, more intertwined roots.

References (selected; expandable with full bibliography):

· Morrisson, Mark. Modern Alchemy: Occultism and the Emergence of Atomic Theory.

· Besant, Annie & Leadbeater, C.W. Occult Chemistry.

· Capra, Fritjof. The Tao of Physics.

· Historical analyses of atomism (Stanford Encyclopedia, etc.).

Quantum Physics Presupposes Causes for Assumed Quantum Effects by Inserting Inferences in the Place of Direct Empirical Observation and The Backloading of Pre-Established Causes

In science, the “backloading of pre-established causes” refers to an error where scientists explain a current event by assuming a long chain of past events caused it, without proving those past events actually happened. This usually means starting with an assumed “truth” and looking only for facts that match it, which amounts to experimental bias.

Quantum Physics often frames its explanations around assumed effects, such as wave function collapse, entanglement correlations, or probabilistic measurement outcomes, and then retroactively inserts causal narratives or inferences to account for them, rather than deriving them strictly from unmediated empirical observation. This process relies on theoretical constructs that presuppose underlying causes, filling gaps where direct, continuous observation is impossible due to the scale and nature of quantum phenomena.

Direct Empirical Observation vs. Inferred Processes:

In classical physics, causes and effects can often be tracked through continuous, observable trajectories (e.g., the path of a billiard ball). Quantum mechanics, however, deals with phenomena where direct observation of the “in-between” states is fundamentally limited by the uncertainty principle and the disturbance introduced by measurement. What is empirically observed are discrete outcomes: detector clicks, interference patterns on screens, or statistical correlations in Bell-type experiments.

The theory does not provide a direct, empirical description of the causal process leading to these outcomes.

Instead:

· The wave function (or state vector) evolves deterministically according to the Schrödinger equation, but this is a mathematical tool representing probabilities or amplitudes, not a directly observable entity.

· Upon “measurement,” the wave function is said to collapse to a definite outcome. This collapse is not observed as a physical process in real time; it is an interpretive postulate inserted to match the observed definite result. The theory presupposes that some cause or mechanism must select one outcome from the superposition, even though no such mechanism is directly seen—only the post-measurement state.

Critiques in this vein note that quantum mechanics presupposes natural-law connections and causal links even where prediction from a known cause to effect is ruled out in principle. Explanations for unpredictable events are verified indirectly: by inferring backwards from the observed effect to an assumed prior cause, then deriving further predictions that can be checked. This replaces direct causal inference with retrospective reconstruction.

Backloading of Pre-Established Causes:

A key feature is the backloading or retroactive assignment of causes. Quantum theory starts with the observed statistical regularities (e.g., the Born rule probabilities) and then attributes them to pre-existing theoretical entities or hidden structures:

· Hidden Variables or underlying deterministic processes are sometimes posited (as in debates around Einstein’s concerns or Bohmian mechanics), but these are inferred to “explain” why a specific outcome occurred, rather than emerging from observation. The no-go theorems (like Bell’s) highlight tensions, but the interpretive framework often maintains that some deeper causal layer must exist to produce the correlations, even if nonlocal or contextual.

· In entanglement (EPR-type scenarios), distant correlations are observed. Standard interpretations insert inferences about shared causes, nonlocality, or retro-causality to account for them, rather than accepting the correlations as brute empirical facts without a traced causal chain. Retro-causal models, for instance, allow future measurements to influence past states, backloading causation to preserve certain symmetries or locality in other respects.

· Measurement itself is treated as a special process that “causes” definiteness. Yet the boundary between quantum system and classical apparatus is not empirically sharp; it is theoretically imposed. The theory presupposes that interactions must produce definite records, inferring causal disruption or selection where only probabilistic outcomes are seen.

This backloading ensures consistency with observations but prioritizes the preservation of causal explanatory frameworks over purely descriptive accounts of what is directly registered by instruments. Quantum events are treated as having causes traceable through the formalism, even when the formalism itself only assigns probabilities and leaves the realization of specific facts unaccounted for in a direct sense.

Presupposition of Causes for Assumed Effects:

Quantum mechanics assumes effects (definite measurement outcomes, specific correlation statistics) and then supplies inferential causes:

· Superpositions and entanglement imply multiple possibilities; the theory presupposes that something must “cause” the actualization of one branch, inserting collapse, decoherence, or many-worlds branching as mechanisms.

· Probabilistic predictions are highly successful, but the theory equates causal connections with the ability to (retrospectively) derive or predict patterns, even where forward prediction of individual events is impossible. This creates an indirect verification loop: assume the cause, derive statistical expectations, match to data.

In essence, the framework maintains commitment to underlying causal connectedness by filling observational gaps with mathematical inferences, hidden parameters, or interpretive postulates. This approach treats quantum effects as requiring causal explanation via pre-established theoretical structures, rather than letting the empirical data stand without such mediation. The result is a physics that excels at prediction but structures its ontology around inferred causes retrofitted to match assumed effects.

This perspective highlights how quantum theory, despite its alleged empirical triumphs, operates through a layer of theoretical presuppositions that prioritize causal coherence over strict adherence to unadorned observation.

Quantum Physics Tends to Start With Eastern Mystical Conclusions and Work Backwards to Confirm Them With Experiments

The perspective that Quantum Physics tends to start with eastern mystical conclusions and work backwards to confirm them with experiments, a view popularized especially by Fritjof Capra in The Tao of Physics (1975) and echoed by others, holds that Quantum Physics often begins from insights aligned with Eastern mystical traditions, emphasizing oneness, interdependence, dynamism, the limits of language and classical logic, and the role of the observer, and then develops mathematical models and experiments that retroactively align with and “confirm” those ancient conclusions.

Core Eastern Mystical Conclusions as Starting Points:

Eastern traditions (Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Zen) describe reality as:

Fundamental Unity/Interconnectedness: All phenomena are manifestations of one underlying reality (Brahman, Dharmakaya, Tao). Separateness is illusory (Maya). The universe is a web of relations, not isolated objects.

Beyond Opposites/Duality: Complementarity of wave/particle, existence/non-existence, observer/observed. Yin-yang harmony; non-dual awareness.

Dynamic Flux And Impermanence: Reality as process, dance, or constant change (Shiva’s cosmic dance, anicca in Buddhism). Emptiness (shunyata) is not void but the potent source of all forms.

Limits of Rational Language and Classical Concepts: Direct intuitive insight (e.g., Zen koans) transcends conceptual thought. The observer participates in what is observed.

Consciousness or mind as integral: Reality isn’t purely material; perception and participation shape it.

Proponents argue that pioneering quantum physicists, encountering paradoxes in atomic behavior, were drawn to these frameworks for philosophical orientation. Figures like Niels Bohr, Werner Heisenberg, and Erwin Schrödinger explicitly referenced Eastern thought.

Quantum Physics “Working Backwards” to Confirm:

Quantum theory emerged from experimental puzzles (blackbody radiation, photoelectric effect, atomic spectra), but its interpretation, especially the Copenhagen view, shifted toward mystical-like conclusions, with experiments then seen as validating them:

1. Interconnectedness and Non-Locality (Entanglement): Quantum mechanics shows particles can be correlated such that measuring one instantly affects the other, regardless of distance (EPR paradox, Bell’s theorem tests). This echoes the “unity of all things” and rejects classical separability. The universe appears as an “interconnected web of relations” where parts are defined through connections to the whole—language nearly identical to mystical descriptions.

2. Wave-Particle Duality and Complementarity: Entities behave as both waves and particles depending on the experimental setup (double-slit experiment). Bohr’s complementarity principle—that mutually exclusive descriptions (wave or particle) are both needed for full understanding—mirrors yin-yang or Buddhist transcendence of opposites. One cannot grasp both aspects simultaneously in the same context, much like mystical warnings against rigid dualistic thinking.

3. Uncertainty and the Role of Observation: Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle limits simultaneous knowledge of position and momentum. The “observer effect” (measurement collapsing the wave function) replaces the detached classical observer with a “participator.” Some interpretations (e.g., involving consciousness, as in von Neumann–Wigner) suggest mind influences reality, aligning with mystical views of perception shaping the world. Experiments like delayed-choice quantum eraser are interpreted as showing retroactive influence or the primacy of measurement.

4. Emptiness and the Dynamic Vacuum: Quantum field theory describes the vacuum not as nothing but as seething with virtual particles—potentiality for form. This parallels the Eastern “Void” or shunyata as generative emptiness. Subatomic “particles” are transient excitations or events in fields, not solid objects—resembling the “cosmic dance” or impermanence.

5. Relativity and the Broader Shift: Combined with special/general relativity (space-time as dynamic, observer-dependent), this dissolves Newtonian mechanistic absolutes into a holistic, process-oriented view. S-matrix theory and bootstrap models (particles composed dynamically of each other) further parallel Eastern patterns of interdependence.

Capra and others note that physicists’ statements often become nearly indistinguishable from mystical texts. For instance, descriptions of atomic reality as a “complicated tissue of events” (Heisenberg) or the challenges of language in describing quantum phenomena echo Taoist or Zen insights.

The Process: Mysticism Informs, Experiments “Confirm”:

In this view, the founders’ exposure to or affinity for Eastern ideas (via readings, travels, or cultural parallels) provided a conceptual scaffold for interpreting anomalies that classical physics couldn’t handle. Rather than purely inductive buildup from data, the philosophical lens—oneness, participation, flux—guided theory-building. Subsequent experiments (e.g., confirming entanglement, wave function behavior) then serve as empirical ratification, showing modern physics converging on ancient wisdom. This makes quantum physics a “path with a heart,” bridging science and spirituality, where experiments retroactively illuminate what mystics intuited directly.

Books like The Tao of Physics systematically map these alignments, arguing the parallels are too striking to be coincidental and that physics is rediscovering what Eastern traditions knew through contemplative insight. This framing has influenced broader cultural perceptions, positioning quantum mechanics as validating a mystical worldview of interconnected, observer-involved, dynamic reality.

Quantum Mysticism and Atomism: The Occult Origins of Our “Atomic Age”

Sometimes the devil is in the details, as they say, and other times you have to be able to step back and relax your eyes, and just try to let yourself see the subtle, yet sweeping arc of the picture…the broader vignette, so as not to miss the forest for the trees. I found myself doing both in the course of pondering this topic of Atomism and its larger, perhaps far underappreciated role in the development of what more and more of us are regarding as this modern religion called Scientism.

When we step back and consider this religion, which parades itself as being no religion at all, though it absolutely is, we can easily start to establish that it functions upon a foundation of several key philosophical assumptions as foundational concepts. Two of these concepts, which have received a great deal more attention, are the scientific assumptions of Heliocentrism and Evolution. Both of these core tenets of Scientism have been demonstrated to have originated far back in ancient times in the mystical spirit science schools of Greece and India. From a deeper Biblical understanding, however, we know that these two ancient cultural centers were not separate isolated centers of occult knowledge, but actually two branches of an even older source of Hermetic philosophy and mysticism that is fundamentally Babylon itself.

Babylon, in turn, was the resurgence of an even older tradition of occult knowledge and practice from the Antediluvian period. The Antediluvian period is the time period chronicled in the Bible between The Fall of Man and the Genesis flood narrative in Biblical Cosmology. Ostensibly, in the Antediluvian world, there were fallen angelic beings who had come down and sired the hybrid offspring known as the Nephilim. These fallen angelic beings also taught humanity a whole host of forbidden and abominable practices.

And so, with that perspective in mind, it becomes increasingly curious to realize that as we have been daring to question this monolithic edifice of Scientism in the many underlying theoretical constructs on which it has been built upon, this thread of Atomism is one that, coincidentally enough, just like Heliocentric and Evolutionary Cosmology, weaves its way back from our modern atomic age, back through the Industrial Revolution, through the so called Enlightenment in the Middle Ages, and to those same centers of Hermetic mysticism and Pagan philosophy that we have identified as the nursery of occult doctrines. It is, indeed, fascinating that all three of these pillars of Scientism, Heliocentricism, Atomism, and Evolutionary Cosmology just so happened to have first come about not by way of truth, scientific experimentation, and discovery, but through speculative philosophy.

Is it really any wonder, then, that theoretical physics holds such a monopoly over scientific advancement in our modern day and age when we step back and realize that it was all ultimately founded upon occult mysticism from the outset. But what’s also interesting beyond the philosophical inception of these things is the route by which they took to get from those ancient Hermetic schools to our present-day universities and classrooms.

And in the case of the path from Atomism to the Atomic Age, we find some very interesting things, indeed. Most people who are familiar with the term Atomism know about its Greek history with figures such as Democritus and Plato, as well as its basis on the central assumption of Reductionism, with correlations to the concept of the four principal elements, and so on. But as is the case with many arenas of Greek philosophy, oftentimes the mystical and esoteric significance of those concepts gets lost, which, of course, is probably no accident. Modern science has done a pretty good job of covering its tracks and denying any connection with the occult mystery schools, but the more one digs, the more one sees the obvious connections between the two paths.

The Bhagavata Purana:

But when we look to the counterpart sources of ancient Atomism in India, the mystical ramifications of these ideas are far less opaque. An excerpt from The Bhagavata Purana reads that matter manifests as an ultimate particle, which is indivisible and not formed into a body, and is called the Atom Paramanu. It exists always as an indivisible identity, and even after the dissolution of all forms, the material body is but an amalgamation of such atoms. In the Bhagavata Purana, atoms are the ultimate state of the manifest universe. When they stay in their own forms without forming different bodies, they are called Unlimited Oneness.

The Bhagavata Purana is one of Hinduism’s eighteen great Puranas (Mahapuranas). Composed in Sanskrit and available in almost all Indian languages, it promotes bhakti (devotion) to Krishna, integrating themes from the Advaita (Monism) philosophy of Adi Shankara, the Vishishtadvaita (qualified Monism) of Ramanujacharya, and the Dvaita (Dualism) of Madhvacharya.

The Bhagavata Purana, like other puranas, discusses a wide range of topics including Cosmology, Astronomy, Genealogy, Geography, Legend, Music, Dance, yoga, and culture. As it begins, the forces of evil have won a war between the benevolent devas (deities) and evil asuras (demons) and now rule the universe. Truth re-emerges as Krishna (called “Hari” and “Vāsudeva” in the text) – first makes peace with the demons, understands them, and then creatively defeats them, bringing back hope, justice, freedom and happiness – a cyclic theme that appears in many legends.

In The Bhagavata Purana, there are certainly different bodies and physical forms, but the atoms themselves form the complete manifestation. So clearly Reductionism, the idea that everything in existence is reducible to some primary element or elements, represented by the various forms and conceptions of Atomism, is another product of the mystery schools.

Atomism and Photons:

And so, Atomism, which is the foundation of Atomic Theory, is an ancient occult teaching. Atomism is something that, for whatever reason, The Fallen spiritual deceivers of humanity have worked hard to inject into our thinking about the world around us. Photons are a similar principle, where singular photons unite to create waves of light. And so, one can see the doctrine of Atomism at work even in the modern theory of Light.

Alchemy in Modern Science:

But where I find the trajectory and trail of Atomism to be most telling indeed when it comes to the stage of the manner by which it was largely carried through the centuries from ancient to modern times. The vessel of preservation and dissemination was, in fact, the occult practice of Alchemy, which coincidentally also factors into the histories and progression of Copernicanism and Evolutionary Theory. In fact, Alchemy is almost like the nexus through which all these endeavors of Astronomy, Physics, and Chemistry really began to be incorporated into each other to form the early stages of our modern conceptions of universal mechanics.

Alchemy was actually transferred from ancient Greece to India to medieval Europe largely by way of the Islamic Alchemists who translated many of the volumes of Greek manuscripts and preserved and expounded upon them in the eighth century. It was later Latinized into a more condensed form in order to introduce a more methodical approach to Alchemy, with controlled experimentation in the laboratory. This experimental approach to Alchemy and Reductionism was later spread throughout Europe.

Corpuscular Theories of Matter:

We see so many of the key historical figures commonly associated with Alchemical and esoteric studies also being central to the revitalization of Atomism in Europe, including figures as notable as Sir Francis Bacon, Galileo, René Descartes, and Pierre Gassendi. Eventually, classical Greek Atomism morphed into something referred to as Corpuscular Animism, which was the same basic concept of Reductionism, only it allowed for the possibility that atoms themselves could be divided into even smaller units of matter. This modified form of Animism was championed by the likes of Robert Boyle (1627-1691), considered by many to be the founder of modern chemistry, as well as one of the most famous Alchemists in all of history.

Sir Isaac Newton (1642 –1726) took it from there, and this is where Alchemy began turning into proper chemistry, mysticism began giving way to science, and Atomism finally started to become formulated as a formal mathematical theory. Additionally, a man named Roger Joseph Boscovich, who was a Philosopher, Astronomer, Physicist, Mathematician, and Jesuit Priest contributed to the Atomistic doctrine. Boscovich produced a precursor of atomic theory and made many contributions to Astronomy, including the first geometric procedure for determining the equator of a rotating planet.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, Atomism eventually became formal modern atomic theory, bringing us all the way into the present day full of Superstring theory, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Photons, and the Large Hadron Collider to smash the invisible particles to see how much deeper we could go.

The atom has long been allegedly split with fearsome destructive power or energy, producing the possibility of the existence of a minutely vast quantum reality. If the pervasively occult origins of both Atomic and Quantum theories have any remaining significance for us today, it no doubt will reveal itself in the yet undisclosed spiritual agenda behind all these supposedly innocuous and coincidental connections between ancient Atomism and the modern Atomic Age.

Modern occultist Manley P. Hall certainly believed there was a great deal of esoteric significance to Atomism, and as such, dedicated many lectures to the topic.

Today, we increasingly hear theoretical physicists and other materialistic scientists talking about an uncanny amount of similarity between the things modern quantum physics is claiming to discover and the sorts of things found in The Kabbalah, as well as other ancient forms of Hermeticism. Through the history of Atomism, we can see the familiar trend of an original mystical philosophy gradually and painstakingly hammered into what is supposedly a purely materialistic and scientific knowledge base, which then, ironically enough, winds up coming full circle to where it begins, pointing humanity back to that original underlying occult belief system.

Humanity effectively has been duped into building the machines that will serve as the key to freeing a horde of demonic entities from a dimensional prison. It is as though demonic powers were the driving force behind The Hermeticum and Alchemy, giving Mankind the doctrines of Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, and Atomism so that we could finally arrive at a time in The Atomic Age where all of this occultism leads to the freeing of demonic power across The Earth.

The Mystical Non-Empirical Realm of Quantum Physics

Carl Gustav Jung, Quantum Physics and the Spiritual Mind: A Mystical Vision of the Twenty-First Century

Abstract by Diogo Valadas Ponte and Lothar Schäfer:

“We describe similarities in the ontology of quantum physics and of Carl Gustav Jung’s psychology. In spite of the fact that physics and psychology are usually considered as unrelated, in the last century, both of these disciplines have led at the same time to revolutionary changes in the Western understanding of the cosmic order, discovering a Non-Empirical Realm of the universe that doesn’t consist of material things but of forms. These forms are “real”, even though they are invisible, because they have the potential to appear in the empirical world and act in it. We present arguments that force us to believe that the empirical world is an emanation out of a cosmic realm of potentiality, whose forms can appear as physical structures in the external world and as archetypal concepts in our mind. Accordingly, the evolution of life now appears no longer as a process of the adaptation of species to their environment, but as the adaptation of minds to increasingly complex forms that exist in the cosmic potentiality. The cosmic connection means that the human mind is a mystical mind.”

Did Fallen Angels, perhaps, begin perpetrating these false Cosmological and physical doctrines long ago so that eventually we would believe we were acquiring the knowledge to achieve our own immortality, when in reality we are merely playing God, and destined to fall under their demonic power?

Evolving Into The Past: Atomistic Death:

Even today, there is still this stubborn scientific process of discovery and advancement going. But it is not leading forward; it is leading us backwards towards the teachings of The Kabbalah in The Zohar. And all that the occult is teaching concerns that there is no such thing as death, per se. In the Pantheistic Monad of the Cosmos, you simply return to an Atomistic state after death. This is a very central teaching for them. For example, you’re driving along in your car, and you see a little animal. He’s been run over. It’s roadkill. But in the true lessons of The Kabbalah, that animal is made of atoms, which are described in the Kabbalistic texts, and atoms are miniature “points of light,” one could say. This is how they’re described in The Kabbalah. They are particles which you cannot see with your eye, but they are the building blocks of everything in the universe, and that little dead creature is made of atoms. And those atoms are full of information and energy, and so forth, on into the Quantum realm.

And so, the Kabbalistic texts break things down into Particle Theory. And what is really fascinating is that the oral tradition of Kabbalistic teaching, from Rabbi to student, from father to son, mother to daughter, etc., was strong in Eastern Europe, where all these atomic and theoretical physicists were coming up with their ideas of Atomic Theory, Quantum Theory, and Particle Theory.

Subsequently, a Kabbalistic version of nuclear physics was very strong in Central Eastern Europe, where nuclear and theoretical physicists such as Niels Bohr, Max Planck, Albert Einstein, the Oppenheimer brothers, and Edward Teller lived. Collectively, such men pioneered Atomic Theory, Particle Physics, Copernican Cosmology, and even the creation of the Hydrogen Bomb. Again, if you look at their family histories, they all come from Central Eastern Europe, which is the geographical area where the oral tradition of the Kabbalah was strongest in Europe.

Making Quantum Physics Fit The Kabbalah:

All of this shows that the Kabbalah is now being written into quantum theory. And Quantum Theory, with its quarks, neutrinos, and all these exotic particles traveling at the speed of light, that are allegedly being discovered in The Large Hadron Collider Linear Accelerator at CERN, seems to be a self-fulfilling prophecy coming from the insertion of Kabbalistic doctrines into modern physics.

The Kabbalah, which, through people like Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer, and Edward Teller, who definitely knew about the Kabbalah, suddenly becomes the blueprint for modern theoretical physics. In fact, it is as though, all along, they were, and still are, attempting to make Quantum Physics fit the Kabbalah instead of vice versa.

Kabbalistic Quantum Mysticism:

In other words, Quantum Physics has become a field of spell-casting, Numerology, Astrology, incantations, and Alchemical wizardry intended to release demonic powers more than a neutral field of empirical operation and inquiry. They are summoning the demonic with quantum equations and particle physics. They are literally creating and refiguring reality itself with Kabbalistic Quantum Mysticism.

And so, lastly, in considering all that has been said, we can see Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, and Atomic Theory all as the product of speculative philosophy and repackaged occult assumptions from ancient occult texts but having no real footing in empirical science or natural observation. In other words, they made their data fit their theories, at all costs, and not the other way around.

The Evolution of Quantum Mysticism: The Founding Figures of Quantum Physics

Quantum mechanics was not built by one mind. It emerged from three decades of collective effort, constructed by physicists who disagreed about what their equations meant, yet together produced the most precisely verified scientific theory in human history.

1. Max Planck quantized energy in 1900 to resolve the blackbody radiation crisis.

2. Einstein extended quantization to light, establishing the photon and explaining the photoelectric effect. Both men contributed foundational ideas to a theory whose full implications neither fully embraced.

3. Bohr gave the atom discrete energy levels.

4. Heisenberg built matrix mechanics and formalised the uncertainty principle.

5. Schrödinger introduced wave mechanics and his governing equation.

6. Born supplied the probabilistic interpretation of the wavefunction that gave all of this physical meaning.

7. Dirac unified quantum theory with special relativity, introduced spinors, and predicted antimatter.

8. Pauli established the exclusion principle governing all fermions.

9. De Broglie proposed wave properties for matter, a hypothesis experimentally confirmed within two years of its publication.

10. Von Neumann formalised quantum measurement foundations.

11. Feynman reformulated mechanics through path integrals.

12. Gell-Mann developed the quark model.

13. Jordan co-founded matrix mechanics.

14. Ehrenfest bridged classical and quantum statistical mechanics.

15. Fermi advanced quantum statistics and weak interaction theory.

16. David Bohm challenged the Copenhagen interpretation with hidden variable theory and the quantum potential concept, keeping foundational questions alive for every generation of physicists that followed.

Sixteen figures. One revolution. Their framework now underpins semiconductors, lasers, MRI, and quantum computing. The debates they began remain open. Their equations have never been wrong, and yet their occult underpinnings have been fully established.

Reference:

Jammer, M. (1966). The Conceptual Development of Quantum Mechanics. McGraw-Hill.

Because Electrons, Protons, and Photons are Never Directly Observed, But Rather are Inferred to Exist by Their Quantum Effects, Evidence of Their Existence Gives a Semblance of Quantum Mysticism

Electrons, protons, and photons are never directly observed in the classical sense of “seeing” a self-contained, independent object with our senses or instruments. Instead, their existence is inferred entirely from the measurable quantum effects and interactions they produce in experimental setups. This indirect, effect-based mode of “knowing” them lends a certain semblance of quantum mysticism: these entities remain elusive, probabilistic, and known only through their footprints on reality rather than as tangible “things” we can point to directly.

Experiments attempt to validate these inferences: predictions from quantum electrodynamics (QED) appear to match reality to extraordinary precision (e.g., the electron’s magnetic moment). Yet the particles remain inferred presences, known by what they do—tracks, clicks, patterns, spectra—rather than what they are in a direct sense. This gap between effect and essence is what gives quantum mechanics its enduring air of mystery, empirical suspicion, and potential occult underpinnings. In other words, we are measuring effects rather than the real thing at all times. We never see causes, only effects. But if the only evidence you have for the cause of the effect is the effect itself, then you have exactly zero evidence for the cause of the effect.

The Fundamental Limitation: No Direct Observation:

At the quantum scale, particles do not behave like macroscopic objects (e.g., a baseball or a grain of sand) that can be illuminated, reflected in light, and imaged continuously. Any attempt to “look” at them requires interaction—typically with photons, electromagnetic fields, or detector materials—which disturbs the system (per the Heisenberg uncertainty principle). What we record is always a secondary outcome: energy transfers, position hits, momentum changes, or statistical patterns. The particle itself slips away; we reconstruct its properties retroactively from the data.

This creates an almost mystical layer: the entities are real because their effects are consistent, repeatable, and predictive, yet they evade direct apprehension. They exist as potentialities or excitations in quantum fields, revealed only when they “collapse” or interact in a way we can measure.

Electrons: Inferred from Tracks, Spots, and Interference:

Cloud/Bubble Chambers and Detectors: An electron passing through leaves a trail of ionized atoms or bubbles. We don’t photograph the electron; we see the chain of disturbances it causes in the medium. The curvature of the track in a magnetic field allows inference of charge and momentum, but the electron itself is never “seen”—only its ionizing effects.

Double-Slit Experiment: Firing electrons one at a time produces an interference pattern on a detection screen, suggesting wave-like propagation. Yet each detection event is a discrete dot or click. The electron’s “position” is only known at the moment of absorption; its path beforehand is probabilistic and non-local. Remove the which-path detectors, and the wave interference reappears. This duality—particle when measured, wave when not—underlines that the electron is inferred from how it manifests effects, not observed as a localized billiard ball.

Photoelectric Effect and Spectroscopy: Electrons are ejected from metals by light, or their energy levels are deduced from spectral lines. Again, we measure kinetic energy or emitted photons, never the electron in isolation.

The electron feels like a ghostly influence: present in probability clouds (orbitals), manifesting as charge or spin when probed.

Protons: Inferred from Collisions and Scattering:

Particle Accelerators (e.g., LHC): Protons are smashed together at high energies. Detectors record showers of secondary particles, energy deposits in calorimeters, and curved tracks in magnetic fields. The original proton is reconstructed from conservation laws (momentum, energy, charge) applied to the debris. No direct image of a proton “sitting there” exists.

Scattering Experiments: Rutherford-type scattering or deep inelastic scattering reveals the proton’s internal structure (quarks) through deflection angles and energy losses of probe particles. We infer a composite object from how other things bounce off or penetrate it.

Atomic Spectra and the Hydrogen Atom: The proton’s presence is deduced from the electron’s behavior around it—the reduced mass correction in spectral lines or the nucleus’s positive charge balancing the atom.

Protons, like electrons, are known by the ripples they create in quantum interactions, reinforcing their status as inferred entities within the quantum framework.

Photons: The Quintessential “Detection-Only” Entity:

· Photomultiplier Tubes and Photodetectors: A photon strikes a material and ejects an electron (photoelectric effect), which is then amplified into a measurable current or click. We register a single quantum of energy at a specific time and location; the photon “disappears” upon absorption. No continuous trajectory is observed—only the arrival event.

· Interference and Diffraction: In experiments like the Mach-Zehnder interferometer or single-photon double-slit setups, photons build up interference fringes statistically over many trials. Each photon is detected whole at one place, yet the pattern implies it “explored” all paths. Detectors don’t capture the photon mid-flight; they record its demise and the information it carried.

· Compton Scattering and Blackbody Radiation: Wavelength shifts or quantized energy distributions reveal photon behavior through momentum and energy exchanges with electrons.

Photons epitomize the mystical quality: they are quanta of the electromagnetic field, massless, traveling at c, and existing in superposition until measured. Their “observation” is always an annihilation or conversion event.

The Semblance of Quantum Mysticism:

This inferential nature aligns with a quantum-mystical perspective in that:

· Reality is Participatory: The act of measurement (interaction) brings the definite outcome into being. Without the detector, we have only wave functions and probabilities.

· Elusiveness and Wholeness: Particles aren’t isolated “things” but aspects of a deeper quantum field or interconnected system. Their effects reveal correlations (entanglement) that defy classical locality, suggesting an underlying unity where separate identities dissolve.

· Knowledge Through Effects: Much like mystical traditions describe the divine or ultimate reality as known only through signs, emanations, or experiences rather than direct grasp, quantum particles are shadows on the wall of our detectors. We model them with mathematics (wave functions, operators, Feynman diagrams), but the models describe behaviors, not a peek behind the veil.