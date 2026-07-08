This Makes More Senses:

Weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be affected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter.

Thus, Light is the result of wave perturbation travelling by virtue of an Aetheric field disturbance, not a massless, invisible particle shooting through empty space. As an analogy, Light is akin to wave propagation across a lake. The water does not travel from point “A” to point “B”, but rather, the water remains where it is and the wave propagates across the lake. In physics, a propagating wave is simply a disturbance that transfers energy (e.g. Light) from one place to another through a field or medium (like Aether, Air or Water) without permanently moving any matter. What drives the energetic disturbance, in the first place, to initiate wave propagation and wave perturbation is a much more subtle issue, of course.