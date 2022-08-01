Sometimes the devil is in the details, as they say, and other times you have to be able to step back and relax your eyes, and just try to let yourself see the subtle, yet sweeping arc of the picture…the broader vignette, so as not to miss the forest for the trees. I found myself doing both in the course of pondering this topic of Atomism and its larger perhaps far underappreciated role in the development of what more and more of us are regarding as this modern religion called Scientism.

When we step back and consider this religion, which parades itself as being no religion at all, though it absolutely is, we can easily start to establish that it functions upon a foundation of several key philosophical assumptions as foundational concepts. Two of these concepts, which have received a great deal more attention, are the scientific assumptions of Heliocentrism and Evolution. Both of these core tenets of Scientism have been demonstrated to have originated far back in ancient times in the mystical spirit science schools of Greece and India. From a deeper Biblical understanding, however, we know that these two ancient cultural centers were not separate isolated centers of occult knowledge, but actually two branches of an even older source of Hermetic philosophy and mysticism that is fundamentally Babylon itself.

Babylon, in turn, was the resurgence of an even older tradition of occult knowledge and practice from the Antediluvian period. The Antediluvian period is the time period chronicled in the Bible between The Fall of Man and the Genesis flood narrative in Biblical Cosmology. Ostensibly, in the Antediluvian world, there were fallen angelic beings who had come down and sired the hybrid offspring known as the Nephilim. These fallen angelic beings also taught humanity a whole host of forbidden and abominable practices.

And so, with that perspective in mind, it becomes increasingly curious to realize that as we have been daring to question this monolithic edifice of Scientism in the many underlying theoretical constructs on which it has been built upon, this thread of Atomism is one that, coincidentally enough, just like Heliocentric and Evolutionary Cosmology, weaves its way back from our modern atomic age, back through the Industrial Revolution, through the so called Enlightenment in the Middle Ages, and to those same centers of Hermetic mysticism and Pagan philosophy that we have identified as the nursery of occult doctrines. It is, indeed, fascinating that all three of these pillars of Scientism, Heliocentricism, Atomism, and Evolutionary Cosmology just so happened to have first come about not by way of truth, scientific experimentation, and discovery, but through speculative philosophy.

Is it really any wonder, then, that theoretical physics holds such a monopoly over scientific advancement in our modern day and age when we step back and realize that it was all ultimately founded upon occult mysticism from the outset. But what’s also interesting beyond the philosophical inception of these things is the route by which they took to get from those ancient Hermetic schools to our present-day universities and classrooms.

And in the case of the path from Atomism to the Atomic Age, we find some very interesting things, indeed. Most people who are familiar with the term Atomism know about its Greek history with figures such as Democritus and Plato, as well as its basis on the central assumption of Reductionism, with correlations to the concept of the four principal elements, and so on. But as is the case with many arenas of Greek philosophy, oftentimes the mystical and esoteric significance of those concepts gets lost, which, of course, is probably no accident. Modern science has done a pretty good job of covering its tracks and denying any connection with the occult mystery schools, but the more one digs, the more one sees the obvious connections between the two paths.

The Bhagavata Purana:

But when we look to the counterpart sources of ancient Atomism in India, the mystical ramifications of these ideas are far less opaque. An excerpt from The Bhagavata Purana reads that matter manifests as an ultimate particle, which is indivisible and not formed into a body, and is called the Atom Paramanu. It exists always as an indivisible identity, and even after the dissolution of all forms, the material body is but an amalgamation of such atoms. In the Bhagavata Purana atoms are the ultimate state of the manifest universe. When they stay in their own forms without forming different bodies, they are called Unlimited Oneness.

The Bhagavata Purana is one of Hinduism's eighteen great Puranas (Mahapuranas). Composed in Sanskrit and available in almost all Indian languages, it promotes bhakti (devotion) to Krishna, integrating themes from the Advaita (Monism) philosophy of Adi Shankara, the Vishishtadvaita (qualified Monism) of Ramanujacharya, and the Dvaita (Dualism) of Madhvacharya.

The Bhagavata Purana, like other puranas, discusses a wide range of topics including Cosmology, Astronomy, Genealogy, Geography, Legend, Music, Dance, Yoga And Culture. As it begins, the forces of evil have won a war between the benevolent devas (deities) and evil asuras (demons) and now rule the universe. Truth re-emerges as Krishna (called "Hari" and "Vāsudeva" in the text) – first makes peace with the demons, understands them, and then creatively defeats them, bringing back hope, justice, freedom and happiness – a cyclic theme that appears in many legends.

In The Bhagavata Purana, there are certainly different bodies and physical forms but the atoms themselves form the complete manifestation. So clearly Reductionism, the idea that everything in existence is reducible to some primary element or elements, represented by the various forms and conceptions of Atomism, is another product of the mystery schools.

Atomism and Photons:

And so, Atomism, which is the foundation of Atomic Theory, is an ancient occult teaching. Atomism is something that, for whatever reason, The Fallen spiritual deceivers of humanity have worked hard to inject into our thinking about the world around us. Photons are a similar principle, where singular photons unite to create waves of light. And so, one can see the doctrine of Atomism at work even in the modern theory of Light.

Alchemy in Modern Science

But where I find the trajectory and trail of Atomism to be most telling indeed when it comes to the stage of the manner by which it was largely carried through the centuries from ancient to modern times. The vessel of preservation and dissemination was, in fact, the occult practice of Alchemy, which coincidentally also factors into the histories and progression of Copernicanism and Evolutionary Theory. In fact, Alchemy is almost like the nexus through which all these endeavors of Astronomy, Physics, and Chemistry really began to be incorporated into each other to form the early stages of our modern conceptions of universal mechanics.

Alchemy was actually transferred from ancient Greece to India to medieval Europe largely by way of the Islamic Alchemists who translated many of the volumes of Greek manuscripts and preserved and expounded upon them in the eighth century. It was later Latinized into a more condensed form in order to introduce a more methodical approach to Alchemy, with controlled experimentation in the laboratory. This experimental approach to Alchemy and Reductionism was later spread throughout Europe.

Corpuscular Theories of Matter:

We see so many of the key historical figures commonly associated with Alchemical and esoteric studies also being central to the revitalization of Atomism in Europe, including figures as notable as Sir Francis Bacon, Galileo, René Descartes, and Pierre Gassendi. Eventually, classical Greek Atomism morphed into something referred to as Corpuscular Animism, which was the same basic concept of Reductionism, only it allowed for the possibility that atoms themselves could be divided into even smaller units of matter. This modified form of Animism was championed by the likes of Robert Boyle (1627-1691), considered by many to be the founder of modern chemistry, as well as one of the most famous Alchemists in all of history.

Sir Isaac Newton (1642 –1726) took it from there, and this is where Alchemy began turning into proper chemistry, mysticism began giving way to science, and Atomism finally started to become formulated as a formal mathematical theory. Additionally, a man named Roger Joseph Boscovich, who was a Philosopher, Astronomer, Physicist, Mathematician, and Jesuit Priest contributed to the Atomistic doctrine. Boscovich produced a precursor of atomic theory and made many contributions to Astronomy, including the first geometric procedure for determining the equator of a rotating planet.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, Atomism eventually became formal modern atomic theory, bringing us all the way into the present day full of Superstring theory, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Photons, and the Large Hadron Collider to smash the invisible particles to see how much deeper we could go.

The atom has long been allegedly split with fearsome destructive power or energy, producing the possibility of the existence of a minutely vast quantum reality. If the pervasively occult origins of both Atomic and Quantum theories have any remaining significance for us today, it no doubt will reveal itself in the yet undisclosed spiritual agenda behind all these supposedly innocuous and coincidental connections between ancient Atomism and the modern Atomic Age.

Modern occultist Manley P. Hall certainly believed there was a great deal of esoteric significance to Atomism, and as such, dedicated many lectures to the topic. Today, we increasingly hear theoretical physicists and other materialistic scientists talking about an uncanny amount of similarity between the things modern quantum physics is claiming to discover and the sorts of things found in The Kabbalah, as well as other ancient forms of Hermeticism. Through the history of Atomism, we can see the familiar trend of an original mystical philosophy gradually and painstakingly hammered into what is supposedly a purely materialistic and scientific knowledge base, which then, ironically enough, winds up coming full circle to where it begins, pointing humanity back to that original underlying occult belief system.

Humanity effectively has been duped into building the machines that will serve as the key to freeing a horde of demonic entities from a dimensional prison. It is as though, demonic powers were the driving force behind The Hermeticum and Alchemy, giving Mankind the doctrines of Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, and Atomism so that we could finally arrive at a time in The Atomic Age where all of this occultism leads to the freeing of demonic power across The Earth.

Did Fallen Angels, perhaps, begin perpetrating these false Cosmological and physical doctrines long ago so that eventually we would believe we were acquiring the knowledge to achieve our own immortality, when in reality we are merely playing God, and destined to fall under their demonic power?

Evolving Into The Past: Atomistic Death:

Even today, there is still this stubborn scientific process of discovery and advancement going. But it is not leading forward; it is leading us backwards towards the teachings of The Kabbalah in The Zohar. And all that the occult is teaching concerns that there is no such thing as death, per se. In the Pantheistic Monad of the Cosmos, you simply return to an Atomistic state after death. This is a very central teaching for them. For example, you're driving along in your car, and you see a little animal. He's been run over. It's roadkill. But in the true lessons of The Kabbalah, that animal is made of atoms, which are described in the Kabbalistic texts, and atoms are miniature “points of light,” one could say. This is how they're described in The Kabbalah. They are particles which you cannot see with your eye, but they are the building blocks of everything in the universe, and that little dead creature is made of atoms. And those atoms are full of information and energy, and so on and so forth, on into the Quantum realm.

And so, the Kabbalistic texts break things down into Particle Theory. And what is really fascinating is that the oral tradition of Kabbalistic teaching, from Rabbi to student, from father to son, mother to daughter, etc., was strong in Eastern Europe, where all these atomic and theoretical physicists were coming up with their ideas of Atomic Theory, Quantum Theory, and Particle Theory.

Subsequently, a Kabbalistic version of nuclear physics was very strong in Central Eastern Europe, where nuclear and theoretical physicists such as Niels Bohr, Max Planck, Albert Einstein, the Oppenheimer brothers, and Edward Teller lived. Collectively, such men pioneered Atomic Theory, Particle Physics, Copernican Cosmology, and even the creation of the Hydrogen Bomb. Again, if you look at their family histories, they all come from Central Eastern Europe, which is the geographical area where the oral tradition of the Kabbalah was strongest in Europe.

Making Quantum Physics Fit The Kabbalah:

All of this shows that the Kabbalah is now being written into quantum theory. And Quantum Theory, with its quarks, neutrinos, and all these exotic particles traveling at the speed of light, that are allegedly being discovered in The Large Hadron Collider Linear Accelerator at CERN, seems to be a self-fulfilling prophecy coming from the insertion of Kabbalistic doctrines into modern physics.

The Kabbalah, which, through people like Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer, and Edward Teller, who definitely knew about the Kabbalah, suddenly becomes the blueprint for modern theoretical physics. In fact, it is as though, all along, they were, and still are, attempting to make Quantum Physics fit the Kabbalah instead of vice versa.

Kabbalistic Quantum Mysticism:

In other words, Quantum Physics has become a field of spell-casting, Numerology, Astrology, incantations, and Alchemical wizardry intended to release demonic powers more than a neutral field of empirical operation and inquiry. They are summoning the demonic with quantum equations and particle physics. They are literally creating and refiguring reality itself with Kabbalistic Quantum Mysticism.

And so, lastly, in considering all that has been said, we can see Heliocentrism, Evolutionary Theory, and Atomic Theory all as the product of speculative philosophy and repackaged occult assumptions from ancient occult texts but having no real footing in empirical science or natural observation. In other words, they made their data fit their theories, at all costs, and not the other way around.