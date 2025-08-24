Should you see the hull of a ship that is 13 nautical miles out to see? That’s 14.9 miles out. Naturally, it partly depends upon your observational height, but also, once a ship is that far out to sea, unless you are many hundreds of feet in the air, you will start to encounter some pretty dramatic vanishing point effects, resulting in the sea and sky compressing, which drops the angular resolution of what you can see significantly.

The hull is now compressed between the sea and the sky at a distant vanishing point, with the angular resolution of the ship severely affected. No Earth curvature involved:

For example from a typical standing height of 1.8 meters (6 feet), the geometric horizon is about 4.8 kilometers (3 miles) away. As your observational position increases in height, you can see further, obviously. Once you are looking out 13 nautical miles, all you are really going to see is a wall of ocean water and the top of whatever ship may be out there, but no hull. The hull is now compressed between the sea and the sky at a distant vanishing point, with the angular resolution of the ship severely affected. Angular Resolution is the measure of an instrument's ability to distinguish between two closely spaced objects, meaning it's the smallest angle at which separate points can be seen as distinct rather than blurred into one.

The horizon line, where the vanishing point is located, is a virtual line that corresponds to the height of your eyes. This means that the vanishing point for objects floating on the water is also at your eye level, whether you are standing on a boat, on the shore, or on a cliff. The vanishing point is the spot where parallel lines appear to converge and disappear. For example, the parallel edges of a boat's wake extending far behind it will seem to meet at a single point on the horizon, and likewise, a ship’s angular resolution will become compressed and all you will see is a wall of ocean water and the upper part of the ship. Eventually, you will just see a flat, compressed, an unintelligible image of the ship, with a wall of ocean water in front of it the further the ship travels away from you. The higher your viewpoint, the farther the horizon, of course, while the vanishing point is always at eye level, and the actual distance to the geometric horizon depends on the observer's height.

The illusion is that the ship is going over Earth curvature, but it is really just the ship’s angular resolution becoming compressed. It’s convergence at a distance:

The Inconsistency and Lack of Mathematical Logic in The Heliocentric View is Stunningly Apparent

Lastly, it is crucial to note that Heliocentrists claim that you cannot see horizontal Earth curvature even at 50,000 feet. (There are also innumerable high altitude weather balloon photographs showing zero horizontal Earth curvature even at 210,000 feet).

Now, at 50,000 feet on a clear day, you can see approximately 300 miles to the horizon, left to right. This calculation is based on a standard geometric formula that determines the distance to the horizon from a given height. And again, Heliocentrists claim you cannot see Earth curvature at this 300 mile wide swath of horizon.

And yet, at the same time, they are claiming that they are watching ships go over The Earth’s imaginary curvature at sea in just 3 to 10 miles out.

So is The Earth really about 36 miles in circumference? By Heliocentric Earth curvature logic and where they say ships go over ocean curvature (As if the oceans were bending!), evidently it is:

The inconsistency and lack of mathematical logic in The Heliocentric view is stunningly apparent, and so, yet another reason Heliocentrists need to learn that the illusion is that a ship is going over Earth curvature, when in reality, it is simply the result of a ship’s angular resolution becoming compressed at the vanishing point, resulting in convergence at a distance.