“Project Bluebeam is a conspiracy theory that claims that NASA is attempting to implement a New Age religion with the Antichrist at its head and start a New World Order, via a technologically simulated Second Coming.”

--Wikipedia

For the purposes of this exposition, it is not necessary to go into Project Blue Beam in great depth.

In a nutshell, Project Bluebeam it is supposed to unfold in four steps:

Step 1: The Break Down of All Archaeological Knowledge

Step 2: The Massive Space Show in the Sky

Step 3: Two Way Electronic Thought Control

Step 4: Supernatural Manifestations Using Secret Technology

Step 1: The Break Down of All Archaeological Knowledge”

“Step One requires the breakdown of all archaeological knowledge. This will apparently be accomplished by faking earthquakes at precise locations around the planet. Fake "new discoveries" at these locations "will finally explain to all people the error of all fundamental religious doctrines", specifically Christian and Muslim doctrines.”

--Rational Wiki

For the Ancient Alien Hypothesis to work, you need Outer Space. All of it hinges in this idea. After all, how can you have The Planet Nibiru, Ancient Aliens, space battles Anunnaki, etc... if there is no outer space to speak of?

The UFO / Alien Hearings Are a SCAM! - Invoking the Beyond - Collins Bros. (Partial):

Alien Species and their COMING ARRIVAL (2023):

Now, if archaeological digs started to unearth ancient tablets that proved we came from Ancient Aliens, beyond a shadow of a doubt, then they would have their foundation for their Alien Deception. All of Christianity would free fall into a Vatican Jesuit Luciferian interpretation of the Bible, where anything goes: Ancient Aliens Reptilian Hybrids, Jesuit fostered Copernican Heliocentrism, Alien Space Jesus as Lord, Ancient Alien DNA, and the return of an A.I.-based, Ancient Alien Messiah as our God, the source of human life. AI itself could be claimed to be evidence of alien intelligence and weaponized. Yeah, I know it sounds like the plot to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, doesn’t it? Well, that is because it is! Jesuit Vatican infiltrated Hollywood, embedded their little A.I. Ancient Alien Antichrist Deception deep inside the film, Prometheus, with the help of 33-degree Freemason, Alien sci-fi horror franchise, movie maker master, Ridley Scott. The entire film revolved around an A.I. Messiah figure, David, who evidently was seeding humanity with Alien DNA to push the next stage in evolution for Mankind.

So most of us knew this was going to happen sooner or later. The fake alien invasion, also known as “Project Bluebeam”, may have started. Over the past few days, various unidentified objects are appearing in the airspace of different countries, as official news reports are saying. It’s mostly all lies, hype, smoke and mirrors, granted. Nevertheless, this is all happening very shortly after a Chinese surveillance balloon is shot down in U.S airspace and NASA and The Pentagon’s disclosure on national news of UAP craft (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). Perhaps the events are linked, perhaps not. Seems strange that this is all happening at the same time though, especially since the “surveillance balloon” was seen in Western Canada and Alaska, as well, and where have the UFO's been shot down? That's right: Canada and Alaska. Another thing that is fascinating is the idea that we are in The Days of Noah and the return of the demonic Nephilim. And so, how much of Project Bluebeam will be the military staging fake alien encounters versus the very real presence of demonic entities who are bleeding through interdimensionally into our realm and being cloaked as alien contact?

"We have 50 to 100-ish new reports each month," said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), part of the US Defence Department. A Pentagon report in 2021 said that of 144 sightings by military pilots were made since 2004. Officials did not rule out the possibility that the objects are extra-terrestrial and non-human. NASA just set up a new investigation panel to study and examine around 800 mysterious reports of unidentified flying objects collected over decades, classified as UAPs. In other words, the alien contact mythos and propaganda is ramping up quickly suddenly.

Veeto Roman adds this:

“Also I would like to add, a good tactic would be to have the projected “aliens” claim they created Christ, and possibly claim that his miracles were due to “their” DNA, and that they had modified humans and their “ancestors” to try and push evolution at the same time, probably then claiming that merging with technology would be the next “logical” step in our evolution. These puppets of The WEF don’t make anything more creative than Hollywood already has tried to condition into our belief systems. Guaranteed they got LA writers scripting this.”