This writing seeks to convey the ideas of Maitreya, a Spiritual Teacher who allegedly lives in London. The unique vision of Maitreya lies in his teaching that each area of human endeavor – its rich cultural heritage, its political and economic institutions, its vast diversity of religious expression – is inherently spiritual.

Alien Species and their COMING ARRIVAL (2023):

The UFO / Alien Hearings Are a SCAM! - Invoking the Beyond - Collins Bros. (Partial):

UFO PSYOP INCOMING?? / Hugo Talks:

An ideal future would see the light of divinity shining equally through all. In our time, Maitreya is focusing on the political and economic fields, where he inspires world leaders to implement policies that will lead to an equitable distribution of planetary resources.

Maitreya says, "When you share, you recognize God in your brother. This is a truth, simple, but until now difficult for man to grasp. The time has come to evidence this truth."

Behind this statement there lies a great plan taking form for our future civilization--a plan which posits the promise of universal fellowship, a discovery of our ancient common ties. It is a physical as well as a spiritual truth that all of creation is connected at its most essential atomic level. Because all life has its origin in the very dust of the planet earth, we are quite literally the sisters and brothers of one great mother. Maitreya is urging us, at this crucial turning point in our planetary existence, to acknowledge and act upon this fact.

If we can understand ourselves in this way, then when we see the faces of starvation that populate our world, we will know that we are, in a literal sense, watching our own family suffer and die. When we read the cruelties of oppression and torture that fill our newspapers, we will begin to see that those victims are our very siblings.

To find a way out of the present morass and into the shining new world that Maitreya envisions, we must begin again at the very basics. The first step will be to insure every citizen of the earth the simple necessities of life--food, housing, health care and education. To achieve this action we must transform the political and economic institutions which hamper its manifestation.

How to begin? That is the difficulty, for often we lack not in vision or willingness but only in clarity of implementation.

Maitreya and his group of spiritual co-workers have designed a plan that is brilliant in its simplicity and insight. They visualize a world organization, administered by the United Nations, which will completely restructure our economic systems. Instead of the present system of domination by market forces which has led to the complete polarization of wealth, we will see an equitable distribution of planetary resources. Instead of a world in which the richest societies blindly ignore the total degradation of countless millions, we will see the greatest solicitude for human suffering.

We will return to a more fundamental economic system based on barter. The central department will act as a resource director, recording the assets and needs of all the countries of the world. If one country has an excess of a certain product, then it will be matched with a country in need of the same item. Similarly, if a country is in crisis, if its grain crop is destroyed by drought, then others will offer food from their own stores to fill the demand. Every country will eventually be both recipient and donor in this program. Disaster relief will be instantaneous and so prevent the moral degradation that comes when such distresses are left too long unattended.

In this way our economic structures will begin to serve the people. The focus will be on human need, not blind profit. The present systems which have so crippled our Third World brothers and sisters, will rush instead to their succor and aid. Thus will the hearts of humankind everywhere be opened, for as Maitreya says, it is only "when man discovers in himself the ability to share, to love, to trust, from that moment begins his ascent to God.

Maitreya and his group of spiritual co-workers have designed a plan that is intended to release into the world various simple teachings of truth:

1) That men are one, brothers all

2) That god loves all men equally

3) That nature provides the sustenance for everyone to share

4) That, coming as I do from Mankind’s past

5) I know the answers to man’s dilemma.

6) I shall show you the simple ways of change, of correctly relating one to another, of correctly manifesting the will of God."

– The Lord Maitreya

--https://www.share-international.org/archives/political/po_bsfuture-UN.htm

Maitreya in the ET Raelism Religion

Quite from Raelism Website:

“Maitreya Rael is the last messenger sent by our extraterrestrial creators, the Elohim, and was asked to make their final message to humanity known to everyone.

At the age of 27, on the morning of December 13, 1973, while he was still running his successful racing-car magazine, RAEL had an extraordinary encounter with a human being from another planet, at a volcano park in the center of France, known as “Puy de Lassolas”. This extra-terrestrial gave him a new detailed explanation of our origins and information on how to organize our future, as recorded in the book: Intelligent Design. After six consecutive meetings in the same location, Rael accepted the mission given to him, to inform humanity of this revolutionary message and to prepare mankind to welcome their Creators, the Elohim, without any mysticism or fear, but as conscious and grateful human beings.

After a few months considering this huge task, Rael almost developed a stomach ulcer before finally deciding to give up his much-loved career as a sports-car journalist and devote himself fully to the task assigned to him by Yahweh – the extraterrestrial whom he met. Within the year following the encounter, he managed to print the book reporting about the event and appeared on two of the main TV and Radio shows in France, announcing a public conference. This first public conference held in Paris on September 19, 1974, attracted more than 2000 people. Shortly after, he founded the association MADECH – a group of people interested in helping him in his huge task- that would later become the Raelian Movement. By the end of the year 1974, the association counted 170 members. They are now more than 100,000 members in over 120 countries.

On October 7th, 1975, he had a second encounter and was given additional information recorded in his second book, also part of Intelligent Design. Since that time, Rael has been touring the world, giving conferences and seminars on every continent, gathering those who share the desire to welcome our Creators.”

--https://www.rael.org/rael/

Maitreya and The Alien Deception

“Project Blue Beam is a conspiracy theory that claims that NASA is attempting to implement a New Age religion with the Antichrist at its head and start a New World Order, via a technologically-simulated Second Coming.” –Wikipedia

Now I am not to go into depth about what The New World order is. If you do not know that the New World Order is the goal of the Illuminati by now, you have chosen the wrong book to read…or maybe the perfect book. Who knows? But The New Order is tied to this idea of The New Age, so it is crucial to know.

Recall that The New Age is the Jesuit Transhumanistic “Noosphere” that Teilhard de Jardin swooned about, and Scientism was going to be the rocket that took us there. (Again, the “Noosphere” is a postulated sphere or stage of evolutionary development dominated by consciousness, the mind, and interpersonal relationships (frequently with reference to the writings of Teilhard de Chardin)—Wikipedia

And so the final destination is The New Age where Maitreya., The World teacher arrives, is the nexus point where all of the Jesuits Scientism meets its fruition.

Who is Maitreya?

Shareintl.org describes Maitreya this way:

“He has been expected for generations by all of the major religions. Christians know him as The Christ, and expect his imminent return. Jews await him as the Messiah; Hindus look for the coming of Krishna; Buddhists expect him as Maitreya Buddha, and Muslims anticipate the Imam Mahdi or Messiah.

Although the names are different, many believe that they all refer to the same individual: the World Teacher, whose personal name is Maitreya (pronounced my-tray-ah).

Preferring to be known simply as the Teacher, Maitreya, the world teacher will arrive. has not come as a religious leader, or to found a new religion, but as a teacher and guide for people of every religion and those of no religion.

At this time of great political, economic and social crisis Maitreya will inspire humanity to see itself as one family, and create a civilization based on sharing, economic and social justice, and global cooperation.

He will launch a call to action to save the millions of people who starve to death every year in a world of plenty. Among Maitreya's recommendations will be a shift in social priorities so that adequate food, housing, clothing, education, and medical care become universal rights.

Under Maitreya's inspiration, humanity itself will make the required changes and create a saner and more just world for all.”

--http://www.shareintl.org/maitreya/Ma_main.htm

So essentially, we are merely looking at the arrival of the Jewish Messiah, an angelic form cloaked in light and love, the Luciferian Anti-Christ.

Now whether the Jesuits had fully conceived of this sequence of events leading to the arrival of The Alien Deception Anti-Christ at the end, I cannot prove beyond a shadow of a doubt. But then again, ALL of Scientism is not proven beyond the same shadow, so I may as well toss out my assumption, based upon the evidence laid forth thus far.

It seems highly plausible that the Jesuits planned that far ahead. They were and currently are, the top intellectuals on in the world, and it would not be such a stretch to plan the following sequence of events, in the same way an author or movie director plots the sequence of events of his book. In fact, The Alien Deception does not require a fraction of the complexity a major science fiction novel or movie requires, so… easy enough.

And The Sequence Would Obviously Go Like This:

1) Create The Copernican Heliocentric Glove Model

2) Create Evolutionary Theory

3) Create The Big Bang Theory

4) Create the Belief in Outer Space and The Possibilities of Alien Life using Propaganda and Entertainment: NASA and Hollywood

5) Launch a Fake Alien Invasion to Bring the World To Its Knees, and Announce The Arrival of An Alien Messiah, Anti-Christ, Which Aligns with the Predictive Programming of Biblical Prophecy

Let’s take a closer look at the mechanics of this Conspiracy Theory from the ultimate biased source on the internet, Wikipedia (My sarcasm…)…but it does give the truth of things before it interprets everything away as a” dangerous deceptive conspiracy”. I use Wikipedia a lot because it gives the standard definition of things. I just ignore all the liberal Fascist propaganda it spews out with the basic info.

Benjamin Creme and Maitreya

Benjamin Creme (5 December 1922 − 24 October 2016) was a Scottish artist, author, esotericist, and editor of Share International magazine:

He asserted that the second coming, prophesied by many religions, would come in the form of Maitreya, the World Teacher. Maitreya is the name Buddhists use for the future Buddha, but Creme claimed that Maitreya is the teacher that all religions point towards and hope for. Other names for him, according to Creme, are the Christ, the Imam Mahdi, Krishna, and the Messiah. Creme claimed Maitreya is the "Avatar for the Aquarian Age", is immortal and omniscient, and has lived in London since 19 July 1977. When speaking of Maitreya, Creme insisted that Maitreya is not a religious teacher in the traditional sense, but rather “an educationalist in the widest sense of the word, advocating changes in our political, economic and social life... He comes to show that the spiritual life can be lived in every department of human living--not alone in the religious field.”

Project Blue Beam: The Full Theory

Serge Monast (1945 – December 5, 1996) was a Canadian investigative journalist, poet, essayist and conspiracy theorist. He is known to English-speaking readers mainly for Project Blue Beam (NASA) and associated conspiracy theories.

”Without a universal belief in The New Age religion, the success of The New World order will be impossible!”

-- Serge Monast

“The alleged purpose of Project Blue Beam is to bring about a global New Age religion, which is seen as a core requirement for the New World Order's dictatorship to be realized. There's nothing new in thinking of religion as a form of control, but the existence of multiple religions, spin-off cults, competing sects, and Atheists suggest that controlling the population entirely through a single religion isn't particularly easy. Past attempts have required mechanisms of totalitarianism such as the Inquisition.

Monast's theory, however, suggests using sufficiently advanced technology to trick people into believing. Of course, the plan would have to assume that people could never fathom the trick at all — something contested by anyone sane enough not to swallow this particular conspiracy.

The primary claimed perpetrator of Project Blue Beam is NASA, presented as a large and mostly faceless organization that can readily absorb such frankly odd accusations, aided by the United Nations, another old-time boogeyman of conspiracy theorists.

According To Monast Project Bluebeam Has Four Steps

Step One: The Breakdown of All Archaeological Knowledge

Step One requires the breakdown of all archaeological knowledge. This will apparently be accomplished by faking earthquakes at precise locations around the world. Fake "new discoveries" at these locations "will finally explain to all people the error of all fundamental religious doctrines", specifically Christian and Muslim doctrines.

This makes some degree of sense — if you want to usurp a current way of thinking you need to completely destroy it before putting forward your own. However, religious belief is notoriously resilient to things like facts. The Shroud of Turin is a famous example that is still believed by many to be a genuine shroud of Jesus as opposed to the medieval forgery that it has been conclusively shown to be. Prayer studies, too, show how difficult it is to shift religious conviction with mere observational fact — indeed, many theologians avoid making falsifiable claims or place belief somewhere specifically beyond observation to aid this. So what finds could possibly fundamentally destroy both Christianity and Islam, almost overnight, and universally all over the globe? Probably nothing. Yet, this is only step one of an increasingly ludicrous set of events that Project Blue Beam predicts will occur.

Step Two: The Sky Projections Will Appear To People As Their God

Step Two involves a gigantic "space show" wherein three-dimensional holographic laser projections will be beamed all over the planet — and this is where Blue Beam really takes off. The projections will take the shape of whatever deity is most predominant, and will speak in all languages. At the end of this light show, the gods will all merge into one god, the Antichrist.

This is a rather baffling plan as it seems to assume people will think this is actually their god, rather than the more natural twenty-first-century assumption that it is a particularly opaque Coca-Cola advertisement. Evidence commonly advanced for this is a supposed plan to project the face of Allah, despite its contradiction with Muslim belief of God's uniqueness, over Baghdad in 1991 to tell the Iraqis to overthrow Saddam Hussein. Someone, somewhere, must have thought those primitive, ignorant non-Western savages wouldn't have had television or advertising, and would never guess it was being done with mirrors. In general, pretty much anything that either a) involves light or b) has been seen in the sky has been put forward as evidence that Project Blue Beam is real, and such things are "tests" of the technology — namely unidentified flying objects. Existing display technology such as 3D projection mapping and holograms are put forward as foreshadowing the great light show in the sky.

This stage will apparently be accomplished with the aid of a Soviet computer that will be fed "with the minute physio-psychological particulars based on their studies of the anatomy and electromechanical composition of the human body, and the studies of the electrical, chemical and biological properties of the human brain", and every human has been allocated a unique radio wavelength. The computers are also capable of inducing suicidal thoughts. The Soviets are (not "were") the "New World Order" people. Why NASA would use a Soviet computer when the USSR had to import or copy much of its computer technology from the West is not detailed.

The second part of Step Two happens when the holograms result in the dissolution of social and religious order, "setting loose millions of programmed religious fanatics through demonic possession on a scale never witnessed before." The United Nations plans to use Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" as the anthem for the introduction of the new age one world religion.

There is relatively little to debunk in this, the most widely remembered section of the Project Blue Beam conspiracy, as the idea is so infeasible. Citing actual existing communication technology is odd if the point is for the end product to appear magical, rather than just as cheap laser projections onto clouds. This hasn't stopped some very strange conspiracy theories about such things popping up. Indeed, the notion of gods being projected into the sky was floated in 1991 by conspiracy theorist Betty J. Mills. And US general (and CIA shyster extraordinaire), Edward Lansdale, Wikipedia’s W.svg actually floated a plan to fake a Second Coming over Cuba to get rid of Castro.

Step Three: Telepathic Electronic Two-Way Communication

Step Three is “Telepathic Electronic Two-Way Communication.” It involves making people think their god is speaking to them through telepathy, projected into the head of each person individually using extremely low-frequency radio waves. (Atheists will presumably hear an absence of Richard Dawkins.) The book goes to some lengths to describe how this would be feasible, including a claim that ELF thought projection caused the depressive illness of Michael Dukakis' wife Kitty.

Step Four Has Several Parts:

1. Making humanity think an alien invasion is about to occur at every major city;

2. Making the Christians think the Rapture is about to happen;

3. A mixture of electronic and supernatural forces, allowing the supernatural forces to travel through fiber optics, coax, power and telephone lines to penetrate all electronic equipment and appliances, that will by then all have a special microchip installed.

4. Then chaos will break out, and people will finally be willing — perhaps even desperate — to accept the New World Order. "The techniques used in the fourth step are exactly the same used in the past in the USSR to force the people to accept Communism."

5. A device has apparently already been perfected that will lift enormous numbers of people, as in a Rapture. UFO abductions are tests of this device.

Project Blue Beam proponents believe psychological preparations have already been made, Monast having claimed that 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Wars and the Star Trek series all involve an invasion from space and all nations coming together (the first two don't, the third is peaceful contact) and that Jurassic Park propagandizes evolution in order to make people think God's words are lies.

The New World Order According To Monast

All people will be required to take an oath to Lucifer with a ritual initiation to enter the New World Order. Resisters will be categorized as follows:

1) Christian children will be kept for human sacrifice or sexual slaves.

2) Prisoners to be used in medical experiments.

3) Prisoners to be used as living organ banks.

4) Healthy workers in slave labor camps.

5) Uncertain prisoners in the international re-education center, thence to repent on television and learn to glorify the New World Order.

6) The international execution center.

7) An as yet unknown seventh classification.

--Wikipedia

In Summary:

a.) Via the use of holograms, man­kind will be tricked into believing that an alien invasion is imminent. Supporters of this theory indicate the real reason for chemtrails is to create a sort of global aerial screen that will cloak the earth, on which digital images of UFO’s will be projected.

b.) The masters will then use the “Messiah” myth i.e. a Christ figure who will eradicate the “alien threat”, and of course “saved” from extinction, the good people will be ready to lick the impostor’s feet.

c.) Next, the Christ figure will broadcast a message directly into the brains of all humans, making each individual believe that “god” has spoken to their souls. This message will prompt the people to sign up for the one world government.

d.) At the cost of personal freedom, humanity will be merged into one easily controllable slave population.

-- https://www.mushroom-magazine.com/project-bluebeam/18.Oct 2016, TECHNOLOGY, TOP