Pressurized Gas Requires Containment by a Solid and Impermeable Barrier: Gravity is Not That
The so-called vacuum of space versus the gravitational 'theory' of Newton (an alchemist by the way, remember those, the ones that were attempting to magik lead into gold!), has got to be my favourite silver bullet against heliocentrism. There has to be a Firmament enclosing all of the atmosphere. If so-called 'gravity' is so powerful, preventing everthing from flying off the ground. Then what is preventing clouds, dandelion seeds etc. from floating? Give me things I can witness myself, not some white coated egg head (broad)casting their spells over us all!
Gravity is a push not a pull. Something is attracted to mass and as it moves towards mass it passes through us pushing us towards the mass. When the moon passes overhead [ through the stream ] the something is slowed slightly as it moves towards greater mass. This slightly smaller "lift" presents your dilemma, apparently caused by the moon. Matter is being created with the something and massive pressure, as the planets expand.