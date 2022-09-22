Adapted From David Foster’s Exposition on Polaris:

This is the North Star, Polaris:

VoC Documentary / S2 / Episode 7:

According to Heliocentric Model, Polaris is 323 light years away and 4.5 times larger than our own Sun. Again according to Heliocentric Model, our Sun is 109 times larger than The Earth and 93 million miles away. And so, in that 93 million miles, The Sun goes from 109 times larger than The Earth to an apparent size that I can cover with my thumb at arm’s length. That’s one Astronomical Unit. In other words, one Astronomical Unit, or “AU,” is a unit of length, roughly the distance from Earth to the Sun, and approximately equal to 150 billion meters (93 million miles) or 8.3 light-minutes.

So, how much further away is Polaris from The Earth than the Sun? It is allegedly 20.8 million times farther away than our Sun, but only 4.5 times larger. People who understand perspective and angular resolution can already see the glaring problem here, but for those who don’t, consider that if The Sun were ten times farther from The Earth, when subscribing to The Heliocentric Model, how small would it look? It would be a pin prick. What about if The Sun were 100 times farther away? When applying the known rules of perspective and angular resolution, The Sun would become invisible to both the naked and telescopically aided eye at this distance. Now consider Polaris. Recall that Polaris is supposed to be allegedly 20.8 million times farther away than our Sun, but allegedly only 4.5 times larger than The Sun. Are you going to see it? Could any telescope capture it? The answer is a clear and resounding No. With distances this vast, no human eye or telescope could resolve such a pin prick of light because of the known optical imitations of perception and angular resolution at such distances.

The point here is that the math that Heliocentrist’s use proves the lie about the distance to Polaris. That’s why they use light years to boggle the mind with incomprehensibilities. Otherwise you would see through the lie.

Additionally, NASA and modern astronomy say Polaris, the North Pole star, is somewhere between 323-434 light years, or about 2 quadrillion miles, away from us, Firstly, note that is between 1,938,000,000,000,000 – 2,604,000,000,000,000 miles making a difference of 666,000,000,000,000 (over six hundred trillion) miles! If modern astronomy cannot even agree on the distance to stars within hundreds of trillions of miles, perhaps their “science” is flawed, and their theory needs re-examining. However, even granting them their obscurely distant stars, it is impossible for Heliocentrists to explain how Polaris manages to always remain perfectly aligned straight above the North Pole throughout Earth’s various alleged tilting, wobbling, rotating and revolving motions.

Viewed from a ball-Earth, Polaris, situated directly over the North Pole, should not be visible anywhere in the Southern hemisphere. For Polaris to be seen from the Southern hemisphere of a globular Earth, the observer would have to be somehow looking “through the globe,” and miles of land and sea would have to be transparent. Polaris can be seen, however, up to over 20 degrees South latitude.

Black Sun below Earth through North Pole creates Polaris, the Stars, Sun and Moon in the Dome:

Polaris

Additionally, in scientific terms with regards to Polaris, its obvious absence of stellar parallax points to the fact that Polaris is not expanding outwards as the Big Bang Model predicts. And so, in order to reverse the conclusion that their own model predict, Heliocentrists have simple inserted into their model that Polaris is so many trillions of miles away that parallax is not present…talk about altering your data to fit your conclusions. All the stars revolve around Polaris. It has never moved in all of recorded history, and there is no evidence that The Universe is expanding outwards.

But it gets worse. Then they extend their con by proceeding to infer billions of light years of stellar distances to multiple stars, regardless of their admission to not be able to apply their very own Stellar Parallax detection device. Again, it's a perfect example of altering your data so that it fits your failed theory. And this represents the pseudoscience of Astronomy in a nutshell.

If Earth were a ball, The Southern Cross and other Southern constellations would all be visible at the same time from every longitude on the same latitude as is the case in the North with Polaris and its surrounding constellations.

Ursa Major/Minor and many others can be seen from every Northern meridian simultaneously whereas in the South, constellations like the Southern Cross cannot. This proves the Southern hemisphere is not “turned under” as in the ball Earth model, but simply stretching further outwards away from the Northern center-point as in the Flat Earth model.

Sigma Octantis is claimed to be a Southern central pole star similar to Polaris, around which the Southern hemisphere stars all rotate around the opposite direction. Unlike Polaris, however, Sigma Octantis can NOT be seen simultaneously from every point along the same latitude, it is NOT central but allegedly 1 degree off-center, it is NOT motionless, and in fact cannot be seen at all using publicly available telescopes! There is legitimate speculation regarding whether Sigma Octantis even exists. Either way, the direction in which stars move overhead is based on perspective and the exact direction you’re facing, not which hemisphere you are in.

Some Heliocentrists have tried to suggest that the Pole Star’s gradual declination overhead as an observer travels southward is proof of a globular Earth. Far from it, the declination of the Pole Star or any other object is simply a result of the Law of Perspective on plane (flat) surfaces. The Law of Perspective dictates that the angle and height at which an object is seen diminishes the farther one recedes from the object, until at a certain point the line of sight and the seemingly uprising surface of the Earth converges to a vanishing point (i.e. the horizon line) beyond which the object is invisible. In the ball-Earth model the horizon is claimed to be the curvature of the Earth, whereas in reality, the horizon is known to be simply the vanishing line of perspective based on the strength of your eyes, instruments, weather and altitude.

There are several constellations which can be seen from far greater distances over the face of the Earth than should be possible if the world were a rotating, revolving, wobbling ball. For instance, Ursa Major, very close to Polaris, can be seen from 90 degrees North latitude (The North Pole) all the way down to 30 degrees South latitude. For this to be possible on a ball-Earth the Southern observers would have to be seeing through hundreds or thousands of miles of bulging Earth to the Northern sky.

The constellation Vulpecula can be seen from 90 degrees North latitude, all the way to 55 degrees South latitude. Taurus, Pisces and Leo can be seen from 90 degrees North all the way to 65 degrees South. An observer on a ball-Earth, regardless of any tilt or inclination, should not logically be able to see this far.

Aquarius and Libra can be seen from 65 degrees North to 90 degrees South! The constellation Virgo is visible from 80 degrees North down to 80 degrees South, and Orion can be seen from 85 degrees North all the way to 75 degrees South latitude! These are all only possible because the “hemispheres” are not spheres at all but concentric circles of latitude extending outwards from the central North Pole with the stars rotating over and around.

Quoting “Earth Not a Globe!” by Samuel Rowbotham, “It is found by observation that the stars come to the meridian about four minutes earlier every twenty-four hours than the sun, taking the solar time as the standard. This makes 120 minutes every thirty days, and twenty-four hours in the year. Hence all the constellations have passed before or in advance of the sun in that time. This is the simple fact as observed in nature, but the theory of rotundity and motion on axes and in an orbit has no place for it. Visible truth must be ignored, because this theory stands in the way, and prevents its votaries from understanding it.”

Throughout thousands of years the same constellations have remained fixed in their same patterns without moving out of position whatsoever. If the Earth were a big ball spinning around a bigger Sun spinning around a bigger galaxy shooting off from the Biggest Bang as NASA claims, it is impossible that the constellations would remain so fixed. Based on their model, we should, in fact, have an entirely different night sky every single night and never repeat exactly the same star pattern twice.

If Earth were a spinning ball it would be impossible to photograph star-trail time-lapses turning perfect circles around Polaris anywhere but the North Pole. At all other vantage points the stars would be seen to travel more or less horizontally across the observer’s horizon due to the alleged 1000mph motion beneath their feet. In reality, however, Polaris’s surrounding stars can always be photographed turning perfect circles around the central star all the way down to the Tropic of Capricorn.

If Earth were a spinning ball revolving around the Sun it would actually be impossible for star-trail photos to show perfect circles even at the North Pole! Since the Earth is also allegedly moving 67,000mph around the Sun, the Sun moving 500,000mph around the Milky Way, and the entire galaxy going 670,000,000mph, these four contradictory motions would make star-trail time-lapses all show irregular curved lines.

--https://flatearthofficial.com/2018/03/31/polaris-and-consta/