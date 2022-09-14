Amazon Description of The Book, The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship: An Examination of Epistemic Autocracy, From the 19th to the 21st Century by Phillip Darrell Collins and Paul David Collins:

Here is the story of how the criminal elite hijacked science and transformed it into a weapon against the masses.

This examination includes:

(1.) The occult Origins of Darwinism.

(2.) Nominalism and radical empiricism as instruments of epistemological manipulation.

(3.) Eugenics and population control.

(4.) Scientistic cults and religious engineering.

(5.) Echelon, PROMIS software, and other technologies of the Panopticon Singularity.

(6.) Neoconservativism as a continuation of Technocracy and Jacobinism.

(7.) Transhumanism, Singularitarianism, and other futurist variants of the elite's occult religion.

(8.) The unfolding endgame between scientific dictatorships.

In the past, the elite manipulated the population through a more mystical belief system. In particular, there was the institution of Sun worship (typified by deities such as Osiris and Set). However, as antiquity gave way to modern history, this system of control began to lose its effectiveness. During the sixteenth century, the ruling class managed to co-opt a relatively new methodology of truth discernment science. Over the years, they would contaminate this institution with their own virulent strains of thought, including Metaphysical Naturalism, Radical Empiricism, Malthusianism, Darwinism, Behaviorism, Radical Environmentalism, etc…Many of these paradigms were derivative of their own occult doctrines, thinly veiled to appear as objective science. All of these concepts correlate in some way and, at some point, coalesce. Together, they are gradually paving the way for the re-introduction of the hidden god of the Ancient Mysteries.

Luciferianism constitutes the nucleus of the ruling class religion. While there are definitely political and economic rationales for elite criminality, Luciferianism can account for the longevity of many of the oligarchs’ projects. Many of the longest and most brutal human endeavors have been underpinned by some form of religious zealotry. The Crusades testify to this historical fact. Likewise, the power elite’s ongoing campaign to establish a socialist totalitarian global government has Luciferianism to thank for both its longevity and frequently violent character. In the mind of the modern oligarch, Luciferianism provides religious legitimacy for otherwise morally questionable plans.

Luciferianism, which sociologist William Sims Bainbridge defines as “the conscious, systematic, skilled creation of a new religion” (“New Religions, Science, and Secularization,” no pagination). In actuality, this is a tradition that even precedes Bainbridge. It has been the practice of Freemasonry for years. It was also the practice of Masonry’s religious and philosophical progenitors, the ancient pagan Mystery cults. The inner doctrines of the Mesopotamian secret societies provided the theological foundations for the Christian and Judaic heresies, Kabbalism and Gnosticism. All modern Luciferian philosophy finds “scientific” legitimacy in the Gnostic myth of Darwinism. As evolutionary thought was popularized, variants of Luciferianism were popularized along with it (particularly in the form of secular humanism, which shall be examined shortly). A historical corollary of this popularization has been the rise of several cults and mass movements, exemplified by the various mystical sects and gurus of the sixties counterculture. The metastasis of Luciferian thinking continues to this very day.

Hells Bells 2: Notes From the Underground (4 of 8) The Occult History of Rock:

Luciferianism represents a radical revaluation of humanity’s ageless adversary: Satan. It is the ultimate inversion of good and evil. The formula for this inversion is reflected by the narrative paradigm of the Gnostic Hypostasis myth. As opposed to the original Biblical version, the Gnostic account represents a “revaluation of the Hebraic story of the first man’s temptation, the desire of mere men to ‘be as gods’ by partaking of the tree of the ‘knowledge of good and evil'” (Raschke 26). Carl Raschke elaborates:

In The Hypostasis of the Archons, an Egyptian Gnostic document, we read how the traditional story of man’s disobedience toward God is reinterpreted as a universal conflict between “knowledge” (gnosis) and the dark “powers” (exousia) of the world, which bind the human soul in ignorance. The Hypostasis describes man as a stepchild of Sophia (“Wisdom”) created according to the “model” of Aion, the imperishable realm of eternity. On the other hand, it is neither God the Imperishable nor Sophia who actually is responsible in the making of man. On the contrary, the task is undertaken by the archons, the demonic powers who, because of their “weakness,” entrap man in a material body and thus cut him off from his blessed origin. They place him in paradise and enjoin him against eating of the tree of knowledge. The prohibition, however, is viewed by the author of the text not as a holy command but as a malignant effort on the part of the inferior spirits to prevent Adam from having true communion with the High God, from gaining authentic gnosis.

According to this bowdlerization, Adam is consistently contacted by the High God in hopes of reinitiating man’s quest for gnosis. The archons intervene and create Eve to distract Adam from the pursuit of gnosis). However, this Gnostic Eve is actually a “sort of ‘undercover’ agent for the High God, who is charged with divulging to Adam the truth that has been withheld from him”. The archons manage to sabotage this covert operation by facilitating sexual intercourse between Adam and Eve, an act that Gnostics contend was designed to defile the “woman’s spiritual nature”.

At this juncture, the Hypostasis reintroduces a familiar antagonist from the original Genesis account:

But now the principle of feminine wisdom reappears in the form of the serpent, called the “Instructor,” who tells the mortal pair to defy the prohibition of the archons and eat of the tree of knowledge.

The serpent successfully entices Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, but the “bodily defilement” of the woman prevents man from understanding the true motive underpinning the act. Thus, humanity is fettered by the archons’ “curse”, suggesting that the “orthodox theological view of the violation of the command as ‘sin’ must be regarded anew as the mindless failure to commit the act rightly in the first place”. In this revisionist context, the serpent is no longer Satan, but is an “incognito savior” instead. Meanwhile, God’s role as benevolent Heavenly Father is vilified:

The God of Genesis, who comes to reprimand Adam and Eve after their transgression, is rudely caricatured in this tale as the “Arrogant Archon” who opposes the will of the authentic heavenly father.

Of course, within this Gnostic narrative, God incarnate is equally belittled. Jesus Christ, the Word made flesh, is reduced to little more than a forerunner of the coming Gnostic adept. According to the Gnostic mythology, Jesus was but a mere “type” of this perfect man. He came as a “teacher and an exemplar, to show others the path to illumination”. The true messiah has yet to come. Equally, the serpent is only a precursor to this messiah. He only initiates man’s journey towards gnosis. The developmental voyage must be further facilitated by the serpent’s predecessor, the Gnostic Christ. The Hypostasis provides the paradigmatic template for all Luciferian mythologies.

Like the Hypostasis, the binary opposition of Luciferian mythology caricatures Jehovah as an oppressive tyrant. He becomes the “archon of arrogance,” the embodiment of ignorance and religious superstition. Satan, who retains his heavenly title of Lucifer, is the liberator of humanity. Masonry, which acts as the contemporary retainer for the ancient Mystery religion, deconceptualizes Satan in a similar fashion.

In Morals and Dogma, 33rd degree Freemason Albert Pike candidly exalts The Fallen Angel:

“LUCIFER, the Light-bearer! Strange and mysterious name to give to the Spirit of Darkness! Lucifer, the Son of the Morning! Is it he who bears the Light, and with its splendors intolerable blinds feeble, sensual, or selfish Souls? Doubt it not.”

He makes man aware of his own innate divinity and promises to unlock the god within us all. This theme of apotheosis underpinned both Gnosticism and the pagan Mystery religions. While Gnosticism’s origins with the Ancient Mystery cults remains a source of contention amongst scholars, its promises of liberation from humanity’s material side is strongly akin to the old pagan Mystery’s variety of “psychic therapy”. In addition, the Ancient Mystery religion promised the opportunity to erase the curse of mortality by direct encounter with the patron deity, or in many instances by actually undergoing an apotheosis, a transfiguration of human into divine .

Like some varieties of Satanism, Luciferianism does not depict the devil as a literal metaphysical entity. Lucifer only symbolizes the cognitive powers of man. He is the embodiment of science and reason. It is the Luciferian’s religious conviction that these two facilitative forces will dethrone God and apotheosize man. It comes as little surprise that the radicals of the early revolutionary faith celebrated the arrival of Darwinism. Evolutionary theory was the edifying “science” of Promethean zealotry and the new secular religion of the scientific dictatorship. According to Masonic scholar Wilmshurst, the completion of human evolution involves man “becoming a god-like being and unifying his consciousness with the Omniscient”.

During the Enlightenment, Luciferianism was disseminated on the popular level as secular humanism. All of the governing precepts of Luciferianism are encompassed by secular humanism. This is made evident by the philosophy’s rejection of theistic morality and enthronement of man as his own absolute moral authority. While Luciferianism has no sacred texts, Humanist Manifesto I and II succinctly delineate its central tenets.

Whittaker Chambers, former member of the communist underground in America, eloquently summarizes this truth:

“Humanism is not new. It is, in fact, man’s second oldest faith. Its promise was whispered in the first days of Creation under the Tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil: ‘Ye shall be as gods.’

Transhumanism offers an updated, hi-tech variety of Luciferianism. The appellation “Transhumanism” was coined by evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley (“Transhumanism,” Wikipedia: The Free Encyclopedia, no pagination). Huxley defined the Transhuman condition as “man remaining man, but transcending himself, by realizing new possibilities of and for his human nature”. However, by 1990, Dr. Max More would radically redefine Transhumanism as follows:

Transhumanism is a class of philosophies that seek to guide us towards a posthuman condition. Transhumanism shares many elements of humanism, including a respect for reason and science, a commitment to progress, and a valuing of human (or Transhuman) existence in this life… Transhumanism differs from humanism in recognizing and anticipating the radical alterations in the nature and possibilities of our lives resulting from various sciences and technologies.

Transhumanism advocates the use of nanotechnology, biotechnology, cognitive science, and information technology to propel humanity into a “posthuman” condition. Once he has arrived at this condition, man will cease to be man. He will become a machine, immune to death and all the other “weaknesses” intrinsic to his former human condition. The ultimate objective is to become a god. Transhumanism is closely aligned with the cult of artificial intelligence. In the very influential book The Age of Spiritual Machines, AI high priest Ray Kurzweil asserts that technological immortality could be achieved through magnetic resonance imaging or some technique of reading and replicating the human brain’s neural structure within a computer (“Technological Immortality,” no pagination). Through the merger of computers and humans, Kurzweil believes that man will “become god-like spirits inhabiting cyberspace as well as the material universe”.

Following the Biblical revisionist tradition of the Gnostic Hypostasis myth, Transhumanists invert the roles of God and Satan.

In an essay entitled “In Praise of the Devil,” Transhumanist ideologue, Max More, depicts Lucifer as a heroic rebel against a tyrannical God:

“The Devil—Lucifer—is a force for good (where I define ‘good’ simply as that which I value, not wanting to imply any universal validity or necessity to the orientation). ‘Lucifer’ means ‘light-bringer’ and this should begin to clue us in to his symbolic importance. The story is that God threw Lucifer out of Heaven because Lucifer had started to question God and was spreading dissension among the angels. We must remember that this story is told from the point of view of the Godists (if I may coin a term) and not from that of the Luciferians (I will use this term to distinguish us from the official Satanists with whom I have fundamental differences). The truth may just as easily be that Lucifer resigned from heaven.”

According to More, Lucifer probably exiled himself out of moral outrage towards the oppressive Jehovah:

“God, being the well-documented sadist that he is, no doubt wanted to keep Lucifer around so that he could punish him and try to get him back under his (God’s) power. Probably what really happened was that Lucifer came to hate God’s kingdom, his sadism, his demand for slavish conformity and obedience, his psychotic rage at any display of independent thinking and behavior. Lucifer realized that he could never fully think for himself and could certainly not act on his independent thinking so long as he was under God’s control. Therefore he left Heaven, that terrible spiritual-State ruled by the cosmic sadist Jehovah and was accompanied by some of the angels who had had enough courage to question God’s authority and his value-perspective.”

More proceeds to reiterate 33rd Degree Mason Albert Pike’s depiction of Lucifer:

“Lucifer is the embodiment of reason, of intelligence, of critical thought. He stands against the dogma of God and all other dogmas. He stands for the exploration of new ideas and new perspectives in the pursuit of truth.

Lucifer is even considered a patron saint by some Transhumanists (“Transtopian Symbolism,” no pagination). Transhumanism retains the paradigmatic character of Luciferianism, albeit in a futurist context.”

Worse still, Transhumanism is hardly some marginalized cult. Richard Hayes, executive director of the Center for Genetics and Society, elaborates:

“Last June at Yale University, the World Transhumanist Association held its first national conference. The Transhumanists have chapters in more than 20 countries and advocate the breeding of “genetically enriched” forms of “post-human” beings. Other advocates of the new techno-eugenics, such as Princeton University professor Lee Silver, predict that by the end of this century, “All aspects of the economy, the media, the entertainment industry, and the knowledge industry [will be] controlled by members of the GenRich class. . .Naturals [will] work as low-paid service providers or as laborers. . .”

With a growing body of academic luminaries and a techno-eugenical vision for the future, Transhumanism is carrying the banner of Luciferianism into the 21st century. Through genetic engineering and biotechnological augmentation of the physical body, Transhumanists are attempting to achieve the very same objective of their patron saint.

I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the Most High. (Isaiah 14:13-14)

This declaration reflects the aspirations of the power elite as well. Whatever form the Luciferian religion assumes throughout the years, its goal remains the same: Apotheosis.”

Adapted from: “Luciferianism: The Religion of Apotheosis”, Phillip D. Collins ©, Jan. 10th, 2006 http://www.conspiracyarchive.com/2014/05/14/luciferianism-the-religion-of-apotheosis/”