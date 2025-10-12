Perspective on a Planar Surface, and Convergence and Compression at The Vanishing Point
Note How All Sides of This Structure, Left, Right, Top, and Bottom, are Obviously Parallel to Each Other, and Yet, They Appear to Converge at The Compressed Vanishing Point in The Distance:
In discussions of The Flat Earth Model, the term “compression at the vanishing point” refers to Flat-Earthers using the optical effect of perspective to explain why distant objects appear to sink or become obscured and truncated from the bottom up.
The “truncated ship from the bottom” is a phrase used to describe the optical illusion of a ship’s lower portion disappearing first as it sails away towards the geometric horizon. This phenomenon is a visual proof of the natural optical compression of the horizon that we observe over a flat surface. This is also known as convergence. Flat Earthers admit that this optical effect is a result of “atmospheric compression” or “perspective compression” on a flat plane.
The Flat Earth Interpretation of Perspective:
Real-World Perspective states that objects appear to get smaller and closer to the horizon as they recede, eventually reaching a vanishing point, or horizon compression and convergence line, where they are too small to see. Where the sky and ocean appear to meet, anything that exists in that compression and convergence line at the horizon appears to be truncated, with the bottom of the object disappearing first, as if the object were going over a curve and “setting” over a curved horizon. This is an optical effect but not a real physical effect. The effect is observable with ships in the distance, as well. They appear to disappear bottom first, but in reality, the ship is merely being truncated by an apparent compressed horizon.
Perspective, Angular Resolution Limitations, and Compression Effects: In a Flat Earth Model, the hulls of ships are expected to disappear first due to perspective, angular resolution limitations, and compression effects as the water meets the sky. This is a widely known fact in science and perspective. But they can easily be brought back into view using the Nikon P-1000 camera, thereby, proving The Earth is Flat, which has been done thousands of times. A ships “sinking” over the apparent horizon bottom first is merely a trick of perspective, a “vanishing point” effect where distant objects appear to disappear bottom-up as they get farther away. Using a camera like the Nikon P-1000, you can zoom in on a ship that appears to have disappeared, bringing it back into view. This proves the ship was never hidden by a curve, as Heliocentrists like to assert.
How Real-World Phenomena Supports Flat Earth Claims: Extraordinary Claims Demand Extraordinary Evidence:
The Disappearing Hull First: The observation of ships disappearing hull-first over the geometric horizon is a classic example of this compression and convergence line.
Vantage Point and Visibility: Climbing to a higher vantage point on a Flat Earth allows you to see farther and brings objects that were previously hidden beyond the geometric horizon back into view, from the top down. In order to resolve the truncated and compressed horizon line more readily at the building’s base, you can simply elevate yourself up to a higher altitude, and then, the building’s lower compression line will extend itself out further, thereby resulting in the angular resolution of the lower section of the building falling back to normal dimensions. When you elevate yourself, you move the distant vanishing line/band of convergence line higher, which illustrates how vanishing point perspective optics are effecting your perception of the building’s lower portion and not Earth curvature.
The Horizon Always Remains at Eye Level: On a Flat Earth, the horizon is always demonstrably at eye level, regardless of your altitude. From a high vantage point, the effect of perspective compression on a Flat Earth would be different than it is on a Spherical Earth. Flat Earth proponents claim that photographs from high altitudes correctly show a flat-looking horizon are evidence of a Flat Earth. Where there is not evidence of curvature and sphericity, none exists. Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence.
How Perspective Compression Works on a Spherical Earth:
The Horizon Drops With Altitude: On a spherical Earth, the horizon is always below eye level. As you gain altitude, your line of sight extends further over the curved surface, causing the horizon to drop further down. Yet, we do not observe this in reality.
Perspective Creates The “Flat” Look: When filming from a high vantage point with a wide-angle lens, the immense scale of The Earth and the vast distance to the horizon can make it appear flat. In reality, the camera’s perspective creates an optical effect where objects appear compressed and the curvature becomes less obvious. Nevertheless, the absence of any curvature at any altitude illustrates the mistaken interpretation of perspective and vantage point compression by The Heliocentric viewpoint.
Visual Proof of Curvature: Heliocentrists claims that high-altitude footage and photographs prove The Earth’s curvature. They claims that videos from balloons and aircraft show the horizon dropping as the camera rises, as if they were one vast ball. They also claim that the use of special filters, as in the famous Flat Earth “evidence” photo of The Ryazan Region, reveals the actual curvature that was otherwise hidden by the effects of perspective and refraction. However, perspective and refraction have no correlation to Earth curvature. They are merely optical effects that bend and compress light somewhat. They do not parabolically curve light around a sphere.
Flat Earth Perspective:
Perspective Causes Objects to Disappear: Flat-Earthers propose that perspective causes objects to become truncated and vanish from the bottom up as they recede into the distance, as if they are sinking into the horizon. This corresponds to the real-world “Rules of Perspective”, where objects become truncated as they recede into the compression line of the geometric horizon when viewed from the planar surface of a Flat Earth.
A Horizon That Rises With You: In the Flat Earth model, the horizon is supposedly the vanishing point, meaning it should rise to the observer’s eye level regardless of altitude. This is demonstrably false; pilots and anyone with a precise instrument like a theodolite can measure the horizon dipping as they go higher.
Angular Resolution Convergence, and Compression: The Limitations of The Human Eye
One of The Best Video Examinations of Angular Resolution and the Limitations of The Human Eye Ever Made
One factor, of several, that must be considered when viewing the Sun’s recession away from the observer is The Rayleigh Criterion. Among the many others factors include refraction, atmospheric distortion, and the apparent compression of objects on the horizon as they recede into the distance from the observer. The latter factor is revealed in the Laws of Perspective.
The human eye can only resolve objects as they move into the distance to a prescribed limit. Resolution limit describes how objects can appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance, which is calculated using The Rayleigh Criterion. This is of particular importance when considering the apparent “setting” of The Sun over an imaginary curve, for The Rayleigh Criterion points out that before considering this apparent “setting” of the Sun, which is a Heliocentric claim, one must consider the role of the limitations of angular resolution, as they pertain to the naked human eye, as objects appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance.
Angular Resolution and Horizons on Our Motionless Plane:
