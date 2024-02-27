Perspective and The Horizon on a Flat Plane: Perspective is Non Euclidean
Flat Earth | Perspective is Non Euclidean (2016):
Billy Zigouras:
“They inverted everything, and the first part of the plan was to hijack how our eyes work. I also believe the ramping up of the ground is approximately 23.4 degrees, which is rather similar to the alleged axial tilt of The Earth.”
What is the Horizon?:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.