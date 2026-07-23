Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Miss Binks
7h

Gregory, you make me think deeply about ‘perfection”. When God our Father said “be perfect for your Heavenly Father is perfect”. Surely He will not command us to be perfect if it is not attainable. But who is he that will make it attainable for us who among us can attain perfection. What is God’s definition of perfection. When do we start to be perfect.

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