When someone tells me that they have an absolute, universal, and unconditional love for all Mankind at all times, my initial response is, “Maybe you should start with the conditional love of just a close friend or a spouse in the context of marriage for just one year to begin with? You are a mere mortal with flaws, needs, and various tolerances for human behavior that require conditions. Try crawling before you attempt to fly as if you’re a perfect, all-loving God.”

Claims of “absolute, universal, unconditional love for all Mankind at all times” often sound like performative virtue or spiritual one-upmanship rather than a lived reality. Humans are finite creatures with limited time, energy, attention, and emotional bandwidth. We have our own wounds, preferences, irritations, and survival needs. Pretending otherwise doesn’t make someone enlightened—it usually sets them (and the people around them) up for disillusionment or hypocrisy.

Why Starting Small Makes Sense:

· Conditional Love Isn’t a Bug; It’s a Feature. Healthy relationships (friendship, marriage, family) run on reciprocity, respect, shared values, and mutual accountability. “Unconditional” in practice often means tolerating the intolerable or ignoring red flags. Real love includes conditions like basic decency, effort, and boundaries—precisely because we’re flawed mortals, not omnibenevolent deities.

· Scale Matters. Loving “all Mankind” abstractly is cheap and easy. It costs nothing to feel warm fuzzies toward distant strangers or humanity in the collective. Loving the specific, annoying person in front of you—day after day, through conflicts, boredom, and mismatched needs—is where the rubber meets the road. Marriage or deep friendship is an excellent proving ground because it forces you to confront your own limitations up close.

· The Crawl-Before-You-Fly Wisdom. Grandiose declarations of universal love can skip the hard, humbling work of self-knowledge and small-scale reliability. History and daily life are full of people who preached boundless love for humanity while treating their spouses, children, or colleagues terribly. Better to build genuine capacity for loyalty, forgiveness (where warranted), and steadiness with a few people than to LARP godhood.

Psychologically, this tracks with how empathy and attachment actually work: we’re wired for kin, in-groups, and direct relationships far more powerfully than for abstract billions. That doesn’t make broader compassion impossible or worthless—charity, justice, and kindness to strangers are good—but it does make blanket “unconditional love for everyone” suspect as a sustainable personal stance.

This retort cuts through the fluff effectively. It invites humility instead of grandiosity.

A More Mature Framing of Love For Humanity Might Be:

“I strive to wish others well and act justly where I can, while knowing my real, tested love starts (and often stays) much closer to home.”

That’s honest, actionable, and far less likely to produce burnout, hypocrisy, or self-deception.

In the Christian Faith, perfection, perfect empathy, absolute altruism, and a universal love for all of Mankind at all times are unattainable by any mortal being because all fall short of the Glory of God, and our greatest deeds are but filthy rags before The Lord. The Lord’s standard is so high that few can even begin to comprehend it, and nobody can fully satisfy The Ten Commandments. They are guidelines to help Mankind reach a less Sinful state, but they also illustrate that Mankind needs Christ’s assistance, for no Man can fully meet these standards and is therefore in need of Christ to act on Mankind’s behalf to redeem Man. No Man can redeem himself. Only a perfect being with perfect love can, who is Jesus Christ, God incarnate.

Also, to be “made in the image and likeness of God” does not mean you possess Godlike perfection and unending love at all times for all Mankind because being a creation of God does not mean you possess all the attributes of God at all times. Rather, it means that you are a creation, and because, as a creation, you were contaminated by Sin from the deeds that went before you by Adam and Eve, you are now in a fallen state, with the potential a proclivity towards selfishness and wickedness now in your heart, and therefore, need the sacrifice that the only perfect, all loving being, Jesus Christ, made on your behalf, to pay your ransom and redeem you back to The Lord. Being “born again” does not mean you are suddenly perfect, all-loving, and stop sinning. It simply means now you are aware of your Sin and the need for Christ to intercede on your behalf to redeem you. You are still merely a mortal creation, though, not a perfect, all-loving creation.

The Bible, specifically Jeremiah 17:9 in the King James version, speaks to this. It speaks to the idea of human fallenness and our capacity for self-deception.

Jeremiah 17:9 states that the human heart is deceitful above all things and desperately sick (or wicked). It highlights humanity’s inherent flaw and inability to understand their own motivations without God’s intervention.

Mankind’s Fallen Human Nature:

Even the best of Mankind, if pushed by pressure and circumstances, exhibits tremendous selfishness and hostility, regardless of how one views oneself under such conditions. Man’s self-deception and overestimation of his purity and holiness are generally unfathomable. Under real pressure—scarcity, fear, power imbalances, or existential threat—most people do reveal capacities for selfishness, tribalism, and rationalized hostility that clash with their self-image. History and psychology are littered with examples.

Evidence from Reality:

· Situational Forces: Classic experiments (Milgram’s obedience studies, the Stanford Prison Experiment, and later replications or variants) show how quickly ordinary, decent individuals can inflict harm or dehumanize others when roles, authority, or group dynamics shift. The “best” people aren’t immune; they’re often just less tested.

· Self-Deception: Cognitive biases like self-serving bias, moral licensing, and motivated reasoning are well-documented. People routinely rewrite their own motives in flattering terms (”I had no choice,” “It was for the greater good,” “They started it”). Evolutionary psychology suggests this isn’t pure hypocrisy but an adaptive feature: maintaining a positive self-view helps social navigation and mental health, even as it distorts truth.

· Circumstances as Revealers: Wars, famines, economic collapses, and high-stakes competitions repeatedly demonstrate the pattern. The same person who donates to charity in peacetime may hoard, betray, or aggress when their family’s survival feels at stake. Cultural and religious ideals of purity or holiness often amplify the gap—creating bigger blind spots when reality intrudes.

This isn’t universal in every moment, but it’s common enough that assuming one’s own exceptional moral immunity is usually the first self-deception.

Nuance and Counterbalance:

That said, the picture isn’t purely bleak, of course.

Though not perfectly embodied by any means, humans also display remarkable cooperation, sacrifice, and moral growth precisely because of pressure:

· Prosocial Instincts: Kin selection, reciprocal altruism, and cultural evolution have wired us for loyalty, heroism, and long-term thinking. Many people rise to generosity under crisis (disaster response, whistleblowers, soldiers falling on grenades).

· Variation and Learning: Not everyone breaks the same way. Personality traits (conscientiousness, empathy), upbringing, and prior moral practice create real differences in resilience. Cultures and institutions can channel self-interest into productive or restrained forms rather than raw hostility.

· Self-awareness as Partial Antidote: The very act of recognizing this tendency (as your statement does) is a step beyond most. Philosophy from Stoicism to existentialism to Buddhism emphasizes confronting our flaws without illusion—reducing the “unfathomable” part through honest self-examination.

Nevertheless, Humanity’s overestimation of its own holiness is real and often dangerous, leading to crusades, purges, violence, self-deception, feigned universal love, mock empathy, and cancel culture alike. Yet that same overestimation can motivate genuine improvement. We are neither angels nor devils, but messy, self-aware creations with prefrontal cortices that sometimes win out over the primal amygdala, but cannot fully erase the predisposition and potential to sin and be selfish in a fallen creation.

Whatever Appears Perfect in The Eyes of Man Can Equally be Seen as Imperfect: Relative Perfection:

This a profound observation, one that echoes through philosophy, art, and everyday life. Perfection is rarely an objective quality. It’s a lens shaped by culture, context, experience, and expectation. What one person (or era) hails as flawless, be it the Parthenon in its prime, a flawless mathematical proof, an ethereal Bach melody, or even a “perfect” social media post, another can dissect for hidden cracks, compromises, or overlooked alternatives.

Consider Relativity in Perception:

· Subjectivity Rules: A diamond’s cut might dazzle under gallery lights but reveal inclusions to a gemologist. Human judgment filters through biases, limited information, and emotional states.

· The Pursuit Itself: Striving for perfection often reveals its elusiveness. In engineering or science, “perfect” solutions frequently trade off against constraints (cost, time, ethics). Nature itself doesn’t optimize for human ideals. Survival favors “good enough” and adaptation that survives, not perfection.

· The Flip Side: Imperfection fuels creativity and growth. The Japanese concept of wabi-sabi celebrates transience and flaws as sources of beauty. A perfectly symmetrical face can feel uncanny or lifeless compared to one with character.

In the grander view, this duality reminds us to hold our certainties lightly. What seems impeccable today might look quaint or incomplete tomorrow as knowledge expands. It’s a call for humility and curiosity.

In Summary:

In Christian theology, human perfection, flawless universal love for all people at all times, and complete self-redemption are indeed unattainable for any mortal. This stems from core biblical teachings about God’s holiness, humanity’s fallen nature due to Sin, and the necessity of Christ’s atoning work.

Falling Short of God’s Glory:

Scripture declares, “All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23, KJV). God’s standard is absolute perfection—perfect holiness, perfect love, perfect obedience—because He Himself is perfect (Matthew 5:48). No human being can meet this on their own. Even our most righteous acts fall infinitely short: “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:6, KJV). These “filthy rags” evoke the image of garments stained by impurity, utterly inadequate before a perfectly holy God. It is nothing but pure arrogance, pride, and ignorance to believe that your mind and deeds are fully perfect, stainless, faultless, and holy before the Lord.

The Ten Commandments (Exodus 20) serve as a mirror exposing this reality. They are not merely a checklist for earning salvation points but guidelines revealing God’s moral law and humanity’s inability to keep it perfectly. Jesus intensified their meaning in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5), showing that internal attitudes like anger (equated with murder) or lust (equated with adultery) already constitute violations. No one fully satisfies them continuously. This illustrates the depth of human need. Thus, the Law diagnoses the problem of Sin but cannot cure it. As the Apostle Paul explains, the law acts as a tutor leading us to Christ (Galatians 3:24).

No Self-Redemption; Only Christ Suffices:

Because of this universal shortfall, no person can redeem themselves. Redemption requires a perfect, Sinless sacrifice to satisfy divine justice. Only Jesus Christ, fully God and fully man, the Sinless Lamb of God, meets this requirement. He lived the perfect life humans could not, died bearing the penalty for Sin, and rose victorious to triumph over Sin and redeem mankind back to the Lord.

As Scripture States:

“For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 2:5). Salvation is by grace through faith in Him, not human effort (Ephesians 2:8-9).

Image of God and the Fallen State:

Being created “in the image and likeness of God” (Genesis 1:26-27) means humans possess unique capacities—rationality, morality, creativity, relational ability, and dominion over creation—that reflect God’s character finitely. It does not mean humans inherently possess God’s divine attributes such as omniscience, omnipotence, or immutable perfection and unending love.

This image was marred but not erased by The Fall. Through Adam and Eve’s disobedience, Sin entered the world, bringing spiritual death and a corrupted nature to all their descendants (Romans 5:12; Genesis 3). Humanity now exists in a fallen state, with an inherent proclivity toward selfishness, rebellion, and wickedness. This is why even well-intentioned people struggle with consistent love and goodness, and gravely deceive themselves by thinking they are worthy of God’s forgiveness without the work of Christ on their behalf.

Jeremiah 17:9 (KJV) powerfully captures this:

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked. Who can know it?”

The verse underscores human self-deception. We often fail to fully grasp our own motives without God’s illuminating truth. It highlights the need for divine intervention rather than self-reliance. On your deathbed, you have been born a mortal, and die a mortal. You are not a God with perfected, all-loving attributes, and no man has ever fully embodied such attributes, not one.

Born Again Means Self-Awareness, Not Instant Perfection:

Being “born again” (John 3:3-7) refers to spiritual regeneration by the Holy Spirit upon trusting in Christ. It brings forgiveness, a new heart oriented toward God, and adoption into His family. However, it does not instantly make a person Sinless, perfectly loving, or immune to temptation while still in this mortal body. Christians continue to battle the flesh (Romans 7:15-25; Galatians 5:17). The difference is now they are aware of their Sin, convicted by the Spirit, and rely on Christ’s ongoing intercession and transforming work (1 John 1:8-9; Philippians 1:6). Full perfection awaits glorification in the resurrection (1 John 3:2; Philippians 3:20-21), not in mortal form.

In summary, Christian teaching emphasizes humility in the face of revealed imperfection. Humans are dignified as God’s image-bearers yet are deeply flawed by Sin. This truth drives dependence on Christ’s perfect love and sacrifice rather than self-justification. It offers hope, not through pretending to achieve divine standards unaided as creation of God, but through receiving redemption as a gift. As Paul concludes in Romans 3:24, justification comes “freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” This framework encourages believers to pursue holiness by the Spirit’s power while resting in grace.

The True Meaning of “You Therefore Must be Perfect, as Your Heavenly Father is Perfect.” For Flawed Mortals, Perfection is a Journey, not a Destination Until the Resurrection

In Matthew 5:48, Jesus says, “You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” This command means to grow in spiritual maturity, show complete love to everyone whenever possible, and rely on God’s grace rather than trying to never make a mistake. For believers, the physical body is resurrected as a transformed, perfect, and immortal body when Christ returns, but not perfect before that in mortal form.

Everything in the Bible must be taken in context to extract true meaning.

Immediate Context (Matthew 5:43-48):

Jesus is concluding the final antithesis in the Sermon on the Mount:

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet only your brothers, what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same? You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” (ESV)

The “therefore” directly ties the command to the preceding teaching on impartial, enemy-love. God’s perfection here is modeled in His universal goodness (sun and rain for all). Jesus calls His followers to a similar completeness in love, not limited to friends or the deserving.

Parallel in Luke 6:36: “Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful.”

The Meaning of “Perfect” (Greek: Teleios): Perfection is a Goal, Not an Attainable Destination While Mortal:

· Teleios (from telos = end/goal) means complete, mature, fully developed, whole, or brought to its intended purpose, not “flawless in every action with zero mistakes.”

· It echoes Old Testament calls like Leviticus 19:2 (“You shall be holy, for I the Lord your God am holy”) and Deuteronomy 18:13 (“You shall be blameless [tamim] before the Lord your God”).

· In context, it’s about maturity in love and character: wholehearted devotion, sincerity, and consistency that reflects God’s character, especially toward difficult people. Many commentaries describe it as “be mature” or “be complete” in the area of loving others.

Spiritual maturity (growth toward wholeness), complete love “whenever possible,” and reliance on grace. The Bible repeatedly shows that no one achieves sinless perfection in this life (e.g., Romans 7, 1 John 1:8-10, Philippians 3:12), but believers are called to pursue holiness, empowered by the Spirit, with Christ’s righteousness as the foundation.

Broader Biblical Principle:

Taking Scripture in context is essential, as you noted. Isolated verses can lead to legalism or despair. The Sermon on the Mount raises the bar on righteousness (Matthew 5:20) to expose our need for grace and point to the kingdom life made possible through Jesus. Perfection isn’t self-achieved moral flawlessness but alignment with God’s purposes, growing in love, mercy, and integrity as His children.

This verse has been interpreted across Christian traditions (Protestant, Catholic, Orthodox, etc.) with emphases on imitation of God (Imitatio Dei), progressive sanctification, and ultimate eschatological completeness.

For flawed mortals like us, finite, error-prone, shaped by biology, culture, biases, and circumstance, perfection isn’t a static trophy we claim in this life. It’s an orientation, a lifelong trek of refinement, repentance, learning, and incremental growth. We stumble, course-correct, build habits, repair relationships, pursue virtue, and sometimes regress. The pursuit itself shapes character more than any arrival ever could.

The “until the Resurrection” aspect adds a layer of realism and hope that resonates across many faith traditions, especially Christianity. It acknowledges that ultimate wholeness, freedom from sin, decay, limitation, and the persistent gap between who we are and who we sense we should be, lies beyond our current mortal frame.

In this view:

The Journey Matters Immensely. Scripture, philosophy (think Aristotle’s eudaimonia through habituation), and psychology (growth mindset research) all point to the same truth: striving, even imperfectly, transforms us. Grace from the Lord covers the distance we can’t close.

Perfectionism is the Enemy of Progress. Treating perfection as a daily destination breeds anxiety, paralysis, or self-righteousness. Accepting our current flaws as part of the material we’re given allows mercy toward ourselves and others.

Resurrection as Telos. Whether understood literally (as in Christian eschatology) or metaphorically (as final integration or transcendence), it reframes mortality not as defeat but as the penultimate chapter. The flaws aren’t the end of the story.

This mindset fosters resilience: we can celebrate small victories without delusion, mourn real failures without despair, and extend patience to fellow travelers on the same imperfect road.