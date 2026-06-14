More coincidence?

I think not.

The Pentagon’s third declassified UAP file release happened on June 12, 2026. It coincided exactly with the theatrical premiere of Steven Spielberg’s new sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day, which explores government conspiracies surrounding extraterrestrial life.

The simultaneous timing fueled massive online speculation regarding a coordinated public relations campaign. Key details regarding both events include:

The Pentagon Release: Dropped on June 12, this was the third declassified wave of documents. It featured 53 documents, 10 images from agencies like the CIA and NASA, and six videos showing mysterious, orb-like objects.

The Spielberg Film: Disclosure Day hit theaters nationwide, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by David Koepp, the film blends modern, real-world UAP anxieties with a high-stakes narrative about a global awakening to non-human intelligence.

The Interplay: Spielberg, a longtime UFO enthusiast, was highly inspired by the real-world UAP hearings in Washington, which set up a fascinating parallel between his theatrical release date and the Pentagon’s rolling release schedule.

The Trump Administration: “coincidentally” released the new batch of files the same day as the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s new film Disclosure Day about a global extraterrestrial revelation. In one 2024 FBI document, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer and four members of his unit observed a UAP over the Cheyenne Mountains in Colorado — a potato-shaped object with distinct edges.

Pentagon Releases More UFO Files as ‘Disclosure Day’ debuts | Elizabeth Vargas Reports Full Episode: