Luciferian, Anti-Christian, stream of consciousness, millennial prophet, techno-hippie, Psychonaut, digital psychedelic enthusiast, entheogen zealot, hyperspace junkie, Jason Silva, is the host of National Geographic Channel’s number one rated and Emmy-nominated series, Brain Games, seen in over 100 countries. “A Timothy Leary of the Viral Video Age” was how The Atlantic described television personality, filmmaker, and philosopher Silva, who has also been described as “part Timothy Leary, part Ray Kurzweil, and part Neo from ‘The Matrix.’”

A self-professed “wonder junkie”, Silva is the creator of the web series “Shots of Awe,” micro-documentaries exploring creativity, innovation, technology, futurism, metaphysics, existentialism, and the human condition. In short: Philosophy, Science and Art for the YouTube generation. The videos, which “play like movie trailers for ideas,” according to The Atlantic, have spread like wildfire across the internet and have been viewed more than 13 million times. Influencers such as Ron Howard, Richard Branson, Leo DiCaprio, Tribeca Films Co-founder Jane Rosenthal, actor Mark Ruffalo, NASA, and many others have tweeted Jason’s videos.

Join Jason Silva as he freestyles complex systems of society, technology and human existence and discusses the truth and beauty of science in a form of existential jazz.

But ultimately, Silva is merely another You Tube stylized Timothy Leary prophet of The New Age, as he repackages Hermeticism and Babylonian Mysticism for drug-soaked Millennials.

To Silva, The Cosmos is a mind-expanding drug. And Scientism Priest, Carl Sagan’s “spaceship of the imagination” is Silva’s interstellar vessel as he takes his viewer on a cosmic journey into his delusion of ecstatic Apotheosis.

Jason Silva Describes His New Age Religion of Outer Space:

“The philosopher, Tolstoy, wrote about how in order to live, Man must find a way to connect the finite to the infinite. We need to form some kind of kinship between ourselves and the unfathomable vastness of the cosmos. We are star stuff said Carl Sagan. We are made of atoms literally cooked in the furnaces of dying stars, and so, in many ways, we are infinite. Yet as psychologist, Ernest Becker wrote, we are nevertheless housed in heart pumping breath, gasping, decaying bodies, simultaneously gods, and so, we need a bridge, a conduit to the numinous.

And perhaps no greater instrument in the history of humankind than the telescope can provide this cathartic bridge as it blasts open new tunnels between the mind and “The Other”. Ross Anderson's dazzling essay on the James Webb telescope reminds us that in his metaphysics, Aristotle called it the noblest faculty. Anderson goes on to describe, with requisite virtuosity, how the Deep Field images of the universe, taken by The Hubble, literally mean all of space and time, so that the Space Telescope has downloaded space and time into our eyeball, whereas once we were blind now we could see.

He continues to say that through the sheer aesthetic force of its discoveries, The Hubble has distilled the complex abstractions of astrophysics into singular expressions of color and white vindicating spheres, thus allowing the layman to witness the scope and grandeur of the universe through an unprecedented expansion.

Something the new James Webb Space Telescope will provide, Anderson continues, is nothing less than an Ontological awakening and forceful reckoning with what is. When we get to witness galaxy pinwheels, indeed, something happens to us during these moments of introspective contemplation, drunk on allness, as we literally get to contemplate space and time on a scale just shy of the infinite, which enlarges the boundaries of our being.

Astronauts have called this The Overview. Neil deGrasse Tyson calls it The Cosmic Perspective. We get to move beyond the self towards something grander, more majestic, ineffable. We chase these experiences ravenously, as spirituality arrives on waves of experience with a new face, and we become refugees who shall continue, achingly, to resuscitate that sense of humbling encumbrance, so that we may say, “I remember what I forgot.”

So there’s a great quote credited to the Irish poet, William Butler Yeats, “The world is full of magic things patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” In other words, in our search for the miraculous, we find that it's often right before our very eyes, but we fail to see it, right” We are blind. We cannot decipher. But Henry Miller says if we could pinpoint our attention right, we would see that even a blade of grass, when given proper attention, becomes a magnificent world in itself, and how do we focus our attention? We do with our tools, like the microscope, or even more interesting, allow the telescope to lead, as it literally allows us to swallow the macro.

The Space Telescope, which as the poet- author, Ross Anderson, describes, allows us to mainline space and time through the optic nerve. Literally, a Space Telescope takes images of the Deep Field of the universe and distills them through sheer aesthetic impact, the aesthetic force of its discoveries. It distills the complex, the unfathomably complex abstractions of Astrophysics the mathematics, that which is beyond our understanding. It literally distills all that into singular expressions of color and of light, vindicating Keats. The poet’s famous couplet beauty is truth. We see images of the universe taken through a Space Telescope and we realize this is nothing less, my friends, as Ross Anderson says, nothing less than an Ontological leak, a forceful reckoning, a reckoning with what is, which allows us to contemplate space and time on a scale just shy of the infinite.

And what does this do? We are cracked open by our agitating consciousness, in pain from the human condition. Our mortal coil, all of a sudden, connects with something grander than itself. It connects with something radiant, with something resplendent. We are split apart by the majesty of the universe, by awe, and we become more than what we experienced, an astronaut overview effect, again, what Neil deGrasse Tyson calls The Cosmic Perspective.

We see the big picture.

We are transformed.

We are reset.

We are filled with feelings of grace and gratitude.

This kind of depth therapy is made possible by these technological instruments such as a Space Telescope. It enlarges. It bewitches us, and it, oh my god, what it does for the mind is it allows us to channel the universe through our brains. It comes out as nothing less than poetry. As Carl Sagan said, “We are star stuff, and we remember what we forgot.”

Commentary of Jason Silva’s Gnostic Religious Outer Space Rant:

And so, Jason Silva is basically just riffing on blatant, unabashed New Age philosophy. But what is so fascinating about so much of it is that he’s continually alluding to the idea of a correlation between the concepts of Outer Space, The Cosmos, and Galaxies, and the metaphysical and spiritual realms and dimensions. And so, he is essentially revealing the connections between mysticism what is haphazardly known as “science”, and more specifically, as Astrophysics and Quantum Physics.

In Silva’s videos, we see all this esoteric imagery with spaceman and nebulae. And these videos are all edited in a very intense style, where he is talking with a hyper-fluidity of thought, and just spitting out all these ideas from Hermetic philosophy. Basically, he is simple preaching a Neo Gnostic philosophy, and then they just splice in all kinds of different edits where they incorporate time-lapse photography, but always incorporating all these images of galaxies, nebulas, deep space, exploding supernovas, and all the sorts of wild psychedelic space images. Silva is talking about how Outer Space transforms your consciousness, and how seeing these things changes your perspective and actually affects you on a psychological, philosophical, and spiritual level, invoking a feeling of awe as it transforms you.

What’s so crazy is that Silva is, on the one hand, articulating all these fundamental Gnostic doctrines, philosophically described mystical ideas, and using a medium which is totally geared towards a gullible younger audience, the millennial generation…essentially, the You Tube generation who responds to his hipster, New Age Prophet delivery style, but at the same time, in terms of the content that he’s outlining, he is not renouncing the classical modernist materialistic sciences of Astrophysics and Astronomy. He is therefore, in effect, striding across two worlds: one of Cosmic Mysticism and Religion, and one of hard classical Atheistic science.

And so, Silva will quote from philosophers, poets, and mystics, and at the same time, turn around and quote Astronauts, Physicists, and Darwin. Subsequently, he offers a synthesizing of these two paradigms of Mysticism and Atheistic Materialistic Science. Whereas, for several generations, there was a crusade to present only mainline Atheistic Materialistic Science and avoid of any kind of spirituality, there is now a trend progressing into this new era of “Ontological awakening”, as Silva coins it. And so, all these New Age ideas are now being portrayed as having no conflict with modern science.

We see, again and again, the people editing together the visuals for New Age videos like Silva’s You Tube videos, give this running imagery of The All-Seeing Eye in Outer Space, with an eye nebula, or the aura of a galaxy. All these New Age symbols, as well as more subtle Hermetic symbolism, represent an aesthetic force to draw people into these New Age metaphysical concepts, and invoke a sense of wonder and awe, which helps in lowering the viewer’s guard so that they may more easily imbibe this Babylonian Hermetism. This is the same strategy that Luciferian Hollywood has used for decades. When they all are really offering is airbrush paintings of galaxies and stars, its easy to dazzle the unsuspecting viewer.

Everything is paintings.

Everything is a fabrication.

Everything is just CGI…just CGI of cosmic landscapes.