When Heliocentrists claim that a rocket can thrust against a vacuum environment and move, they often cite experiments done in Earth-bound laboratory vacuums where tiny rockets appear to move within a vacuum. However, what they do not understand is that there is a big difference between a theoretical uncontained Outer Space vacuum (i.e., open system) and a laboratory vacuum, which only exists because it is contained (i.e., closed system) by glass or plastic. In other words, when you ignite a tiny rocket in a contained vacuum, the only reason it moves is that the rocket introduces gases ( i.e., oxidizer) into the contained vacuum, which in turn, transforms the previously low-pressure vacuum into a pressurized atmosphere, thereby providing the needed atmospheric pressure for the tiny rocket to push against and move.

Put simply, Outer Space is not a confined box where exploding pressure can build up, and you lose your vacuum state in a laboratory vacuum chamber by pressurizing the chamber with rocket exhaust. The problem is that once the rocket lights off, it fills the chamber with matter, thus nullifying the vacuum. Laboratory vacuum experiments start off in a vacuum state but swiftly transform into a pressurized non-vacuum chamber condition.

As soon as you introduce any gas into the vacuum chamber, the chamber is no longer in a vacuum state. Even a small amount of gas introduced into a vacuum chamber will increase the pressure within the chamber, moving it away from a perfect vacuum and creating a partial vacuum, at best. Thus, the gas from a rocket burn changes the vacuum state into one of pressure. This does not happen in theoretical Outer Space because it is an open system where all gases dissipate into an imaginary vacuum void, resulting in zero pressure for a rocket to push against and move.

The issue with Earth laboratory vacuum tests is that the second rocket gases began to fill a vacuum chamber, you just lost your vacuum and created atmospheric pressure for the rocket to push against. Every vacuum chamber must continuously pump out air and/or any gases in order to pressurize the vacuum. The problem is you can’t remove the exhaust fast enough to maintain vacuum conditions in the presence of a rocket engine. Hence, all vacuum tests on Earth with rocket thrust fail to match the theoretical constraints of an Outer Space vacuum, which is an open system.

Why Rockets Don’t Work in the Vacuum of Outer Space

Rocketry and Fluid Dynamics

The reason space travel is not possible is because the systems we claim to use to propel a rocket through space operate on gas pressure and there is no gas pressure in space.

Gas pressure requires molecules to be in contact with each other, bouncing off each other, causing millions of collisions per second, etc… If you release gas into the vacuum of space, the first molecule that pops out will shoot off into the distance at a constant speed, so will the one behind that, never catching up with the first one. The third, fourth, etc… all fly off into the distance trying to fill the vacuum by finding their empty corner. So, no matter how much gas you produce none of it will ever change the pressure under a spaceship. None it if will ever push a spaceship. To push a spaceship there must be some locally high pressure under it, which is impossible since the pressure in space is 0 everywhere.

The Nozzle and the Mass flow equation F=MA on Earth

Think about a fire hose shooting water. A force comes directly back against the column of water shooting out. Why? Because the first drop of water has to pass through air, which is dense, causing many collisions, slowing down the drop of water. The second drop, directly behind the first, will not be slowed down by the air so it will collide with the first drop, the third drop hits the second drop and so on, the fast water coming through the hose pushing through the slower water outside causes Newton’s 3rd Law to push back on the column of water. This is why you need people holding the hose to add an unbalanced force otherwise the hose would not be able to push water through that column anymore, the water column would be diverted, and the hose would flop around. It is obvious that one drop of water does not push back on the hose, you need a fast-moving column.

The Nozzle and the Mass flow equation F=MA in Outer Space

Since the molecules leaving the combustion chamber and entering the vacuum never slow down, never collide with any outside objects, nor with each other, their force is always moving forward, away from the ship. There is no way for that force to be returned to the ship. There is no way for the force of the moving molecules to be extracted and used for propulsion. Their force is carried off into the far corners of space. This is also known as Joule Expansion. Remember that as soon as the nozzle is opened, the combustion chamber becomes part of the vacuum of space as is subject to its laws. A closed chamber is under pressure but not an open one.

NASA Is Lying at The Molecular Level

But that’s OK because most people don’t usually look there. The awesome, spectacular and heroic nature of space exploration is enough to cloud the most logical minds. Most respectable engineering schools won’t touch space flight and those who do have tiny departments. If it was really a multi-billion-dollar government funded operation, every school in America would have their hands out for government grants like the do with Engineering, Computer Science and Biology. But why train thousands of the best minds of a generation in a field that doesn’t exist?

No, rockets do not generate the substance that they allegedly push against for propulsion. It’s basic fluid dynamics...it does not matter if it’s water or air. It works the exact same way. It’s like saying that a submarine makes the water that its propeller pushes against, and this magically propels the submarine without the presence of ocean water pressure acting against the propeller. It is absurd logic. The same exact thing will happen to a rocket in space.

Additionally, because space is as close to a perfect vacuum there is, it is impossible to have thrust. Saying that a rocket pushes off its own gas from combustion is ludicrous. It’s no different than saying that you can blow hard enough into a vacuum cleaner nozzle and this will somehow make you travel in the opposite direction of the nozzle. And, a vacuum cleaner is a very extremely small fraction of the vacuum of space. Just like a vacuum cleaner will suck the air right out of your lungs, Outer Space (if it actually existed) would do the same exact thing to a rocket, only many, many, many, many, many, many, many, times quicker and the molecules will dissipate in every direction, making thrust impossible.

That’s how Newton’s Third Law Works. Molecular collision in the atmosphere transfers energy. Vacuums possess no molecular density and therefore transfer no resistance for rocket thrusters to push from.

Rockets do not work in the vacuum of mythical Outer Space.

Often, you can find You Tube experiments that misrepresent the relationship between a rocket and the vacuum of space by putting a model rocket inside a small, enclosed vacuum and allowing the composition of the propellant to create internal atmospheric pressure through the act of combustion in a Closed System.

The nearly transparent exhaust from rocket fuel is due to this engine’s exhaust being mostly superheated steam (water vapor from its propellants, hydrogen and oxygen), plus some unburned hydrogen. Any experiment done in a small, enclosed vacuum would quickly convert the vacuum into a non-vacuum of hydrogen, oxygen, and unburned hydrogen.

Thus, this type of experiment is invalid because the vacuum was converted into a pressurized chamber by the introduction of combustion in a CLOSED SYSTEM. However, Outer Space is an OPEN SYSTEM where molecular density, which is required for rocket thrusters to work, is dissipated to nearly an infinite degree. Without molecular density, energy is not transferred through Outer Space, and therefore rocket thrusters would confirm entirely ineffective against the zero-resistance vacuum of Outer Space.

Again, Newtons Third Law applies here. Rocket thrusters must push against some force equal or greater than the mass of the rocket in order to propel the rocket. The vacuum of Outer Space provides zero available force or resistance towards this goal.

Finally, all NASA shows us is CGI rubbish. All Newton’s Laws of Motion support the impossibility of Space flight in a vacuum, regardless of how people try to pervert the interpretation of those laws to support their absurdly illogical argument for propulsion in the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space. That is why there are no examples of rocket propulsion in an open system or even a large closed system vacuum. Such an example would expose the lie of space flight immediately.

Pressure Gradient Force and Rocket Thrust

The PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE is the force that results when there is a difference in pressure across a surface. A difference in pressure across a surface implies a difference in force, which can result in the type of internal to external pressure inequality that may cause the acceleration of a rocket, according to Newton’s Second Law of Motion, where the acceleration of an object is dependent upon the two variables, net force and the mass of the object.

Net Force

By net force, we mean the vector sum of all the forces that act upon an object. That is to say, the net force is the sum of all the forces, taking into account the fact that a force is a vector (a vector is a quantity having direction as well as magnitude or size) and two forces of equal magnitude and opposite direction will cancel each other out. Thus, if a rocket thrust is greater than the weight of the rocket, the rocket will accelerate upwards. If the thrust and weight of the rocket are of equal magnitude, the rocket will remain at rest. The resting state is referred to as “constant velocity”, as opposed to “acceleration”, when the rocket ascends.

Of course, before a rocket produces thrust, there are a few preceding processes. Thrust is a resultant mechanical force. It is generated through the reaction of accelerating Cryogenic propellants as a mass of gas. The force (thrust) is equal to the exit mass flow rate, times the exit velocity, minus the free stream mass flow rate, times the free stream velocity. And Mass Flow, also known as “mass transfer” and “bulk flow”, is the movement of fluids down a pressure or temperature gradient.

Finally, often people think that it is the rocket that pushes the gas out of a rocket’s de Laval nozzle. However, the gas moves because of the PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE and not because the rocket pushes it out. Therefore, thrust is merely a function of a difference in pressure across the surface between the rocket nozzle and the external ambient pressure under the de Laval nozzle. High pressure moves to low pressure because there is more relative energy in the higher-pressure area (the de Laval nozzle), than the lower-pressure area (the Earth’s external atmosphere), and so the thrust escapes down towards the outside air. It obeys the First Law of Thermodynamics, where energy can be changed from one form to another, but it cannot be created or destroyed. The energy from the thrust must go somewhere to conserve itself.

The Conservation of Energy

The Conservation of Energy is a fundamental concept of physics along with the Conservation of Mass and the Conservation of Momentum. Within a domain, the amount of energy remains constant and energy is neither created nor destroyed. Energy can be converted from one form to another (potential energy can be converted to kinetic energy) but the total energy within the domain remains fixed.

Nature Abhors A Vacuum

Further, nature abhors a vacuum or any low-pressure situation, for that matter, and will always try to bring that low-pressure condition into equilibrium with whatever high-pressure condition it is contiguous with.

Now, in Newtonian terms, this PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE looks something like this when applied to a rocket: Just prior to engine ignition, the velocity of the rocket is zero and the rocket is at rest. If the rocket is sitting on its fins, the weight of the rocket is balanced by the re-action of the Earth to the weight as described by Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. There is no net force on the object, and the rocket would remain at rest indefinitely. When the engine is ignited, the thrust of the engine creates an additional force opposed to the weight. As long as the thrust is less than the weight, the combination of the thrust and the re-action force of the fins balancing the rocket weight create no net external force, and so the rocket stays on the pad. When the thrust is equal to the weight, there is no longer any re-action force through the fins, but the net force on the rocket is still zero. When the thrust is greater than the weight, there is a net external force equal to the thrust minus the weight, and the rocket begins to rise. The velocity of the rocket increases from zero to some positive value under the acceleration produced by the net external force (The Earth’s atmosphere). But as the rocket velocity increases, it encounters air resistance, or drag, which opposes the motion and increases as the square of the velocity. The thrust of the rocket must be greater than the weight plus the drag (t > w+d) for the rocket to continue accelerating and ascending.

Eventually, as the rocket ascends, eventually the atmospheric pressure surrounding it becomes negligible. And the initially beneficial decrease in drag, which was providing a winning advantage to the thrusters in the Pressure Gradients balance between thrust, weight, and external atmospheric drag, suddenly becomes the source of tremendous Thermodynamic disequilibrium. With the absence of atmospheric pressure, and the drag that went with it, as a rocket experiences the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space, the thrusters are left with no external atmospheric mass (resistance) from the Earth’s atmospheric density to push off of, or force (atmospheric pressure) to act upon, and thus, propulsion comes to a halt.

Pressure Gradients Require A Closed Thermodynamic System

A Closed System is required for pressure gradients to exist. In an Open System, pressure escapes and thus, pressure cannot accumulate to distribute into gradients. The fact that the Earth’s atmosphere exhibits gaseous pressure gradients is evidence of the Earth being a Closed System, with a barrier between its highest atmospheric layer and anything else that might be beyond this barrier. If there is, indeed, anything else on the other side of this barrier, which is commonly called The Firmament by Enclosed Cosmologists, and called The Van Allen Radiation Belts by NASA, nobody knows what it is. To assume it is a vacuum is merely wild, uninformed, chaotic, speculation, rooted in fantasy and zero empirical science.

To Sum Up

In entering the near perfect vacuum of outer Space, one reaches a point where too little ambient pressure destroys the accelerant pressure gradient relationship between the intermediary surface pressure of the de Laval nozzle and the external ambient pressure conditions of the surrounding atmosphere. Less and less ambient pressure eventually leads to Thermodynamic disequilibrium. Finally, the thrusters have no mass to push off of or act upon, and hence, without an EXTERNAL OPPOSING FORCE, as Newtons First Law mentions, the rocket begins “spinning its wheels”, so to speak, and going nowhere.

You need an external force to move a body. Atmosphere provides this external force or resistance. In the near perfect vacuum of Outer Space, there is no such external force or resistance, and therefore no workable thrust can be generated to propel a rocket.

Rocket Exhaust is too Light to Provide Sufficient Resistance for Propulsion

Each solid rocket booster holds approx. 1.1 million pounds of fuel. Fully fueled for liftoff, the Saturn V weighed 6.2 million pounds. The fuel comes out very gradually, administering a relatively miniscule amount of combustion weight at a time. This gradual ejection of fuel through the rockets de Laval nozzle cannot provide sufficient weight to push off of for rocket propulsion in a vacuum. Newton First law explains why: Newton’s first law states that every object will remain at rest or in uniform motion in a straight line unless compelled to change its state by the action of an external force. This is normally taken as the definition of inertia. The key point here is that if there is no net force acting on an object (if all the external forces cancel each other out) then the object will maintain a constant velocity. If that velocity is zero, then the object remains at rest. If an external force is applied, the velocity will change because of the force. In entering the near perfect vacuum of outer Space, one reaches a point where too little ambient pressure destroys the accelerant pressure gradient relationship between the intermediary surface pressure of the de Laval nozzle and the external ambient pressure conditions of the surrounding atmosphere. Less and less ambient pressure eventually leads to Thermodynamic disequilibrium. Finally, the thrusters have no mass to push off of or act upon, and hence, without an EXTERNAL OPPOSING FORCE, as Newtons First Law mentions, the rocket begins “spinning its wheels”, so to speak, and going nowhere.

