Bruce McCandless II (born Byron Willis McCandless; June 8, 1937 – December 21, 2017) was a United States Navy officer and aviator, electrical engineer, and NASA astronaut. In 1984, during the first of his two Space Shuttle missions, he allegedly completed the first untethered spacewalk by using the Manned Maneuvering Unit. Challenger launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on February 3, 1984.

The flight deployed two communications satellites, and flight-tested rendezvous sensors and computer programs for the first time. This mission marked the first checkout of the MMU and Manipulator Foot Restraint (MFR). McCandless allegedly made the first untethered free flight on each of the two MMUs carried on board, thereby becoming the first person to make an alleged untethered spacewalk. McCandless's first EVA allegedly lasted 6 hours and 17 minutes. The second EVA (in which Stewart used the MMU), allegedly lasted 5 hours and 55 minutes.

This is a picture of the alleged spacewalk was created by NASA in 1984:

His description of the event:

“I was grossly over-trained. I was just anxious to get out there and fly. I felt very comfortable...It got so cold my teeth were chattering and I was shivering, but that was a very minor thing...I'd been told of the quiet vacuum you experience in space, but with three radio links saying, 'How's your oxygen holding out?', 'Stay away from the engines!' and 'When's my turn?', it wasn't that peaceful...It was a wonderful feeling, a mix of personal elation and professional pride: it had taken many years to get to that point.”

But Houston, we have a problem!

In copying the picture and zooming in, you can then see that the AstroNOT is inside a rectangle that isn't quite the same shade of black as the surrounding black…obvious evidence of photoshop manipulation:

Derived From David Foster’s Elucidation on the Topic:

The whole Astronauts in space thing is so easily disproven. When a weather balloon “satellite” is launched, the balloon looks very empty. That’s because the air pressure at ground surface level keeps the gas in the balloon condensed. The gas is literally being compressed by the relatively high-pressure system that it inhabits at ground level.

Now, when the balloon reaches about 20 miles in height, the air pressure outside the balloon has decreased to the point that the gas in the balloon expands out, seeking to occupy any available volume, as The Second Law of Thermodynamics dictates. The pressure disequilibrium between the two systems compels the gas in the balloon to keep expanding until equilibrium is achieved. If the balloon continues rising, the external pressure surrounding will continue to drop until the walls of the balloon expand out and stretch to the breaking point. That’s what a pressure differential will do to any relatively high-pressure system as it approaches a relatively low-pressure system.

Now put a man in an airtight suit with the Earth’s habitable surface pressure inside the suit and send him on his way towards the vacuum of Outer Space. His suit is essentially a bag of air, much like the weather balloon, in which he survives. What happens to the bag of air the Astronaut reaches the absolute vacuum of space at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa? Yes, that’s right, it expands like a marshmallow in a microwave until the pressure differential compels it to eventually explode.

It is totally irrelevant how many pressure differential regulators you have in your spacesuit for life support when you are up against a vacuum at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. A spacesuit occupies a miniscule pressure system compared to the theoretically infinite domain of imaginary Outer Space. The vacuum of Outer Space wins that battle every time, according to The Second Law of Thermodynamics. It is like Mike Tyson entering the boxing ring with an ant. It’s no contest. Even if your spacesuit was made of walls of steel that were two inches thick, you still lose that battle.

Hence, nobody has ever floated around in the vacuum of space in a suit filled with air that is at Earth’s surface pressure. It can’t be done. It’s all Hollywood theatrics designed to drain the bank accounts of billions of people worldwide. We give just one “space agency” over 60 plus million dollars every day. They lie to you for money, prestige, and ultimately psychological power over you.

Why do Deep Sea Fish Expand When Brought to the Surface?

If you capture a fish at those depths and just bring him to the surface, that swim bladder is going to inflate. The gas expands inversely to the pressure. This is known as Barotrauma, usually when they are caught from water deeper than 30 feet. Barotrauma is caused by the rapid expansion of gases in the swim bladder and other tissues as fish are retrieved to the surface. The same pressure differential principles would apply to a man in a spacesuit going from the relatively high-pressure system of Earth’s atmosphere to the relatively low-pressure system of the vacuum of Outer Space, which clocks in at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa.

David Foster’s Adds More to the Debate:

Pictured below is the world’s largest vacuum chamber owned by NASA, and located in Sandusky, Ohio:

Please note the thickness of the solid steel construction to keep the chamber from imploding during operation. As magnificent and well-built as this chamber is, it still can’t achieve the absolute vacuum strength of space at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. If an Astronaut’s spacesuit can withstand pressure differentials greater than can be created in the steel walled vacuum chamber, then why don’t we just make vacuum chambers out of magical spacesuit material? Oh that’s right, because then the vacuum chamber would implode in nanoseconds under the pressure of The Earth’s atmosphere, which is a reversal of the effect of an Astronaut’s spacesuit in the vacuum of imaginary Outer Space.

Only in an Enclosed (Contained) Environment, Can Atmospheric Pressure Remain Intact: This is a Thermodynamic Fact

There is a You Tube railroad tank car demonstration, with many inches thick of steel, showing how a vacuum tank implodes instantaneously after a vacuum leak is created. This is an example of how a pressure differential effects disproportionate Thermodynamic systems. Now imagine this situation with The Earth’s atmosphere and the unimaginably powerful vacuum of alleged Outer Space at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, but a hundred billion times faster and more powerful.

In The Heliocentric Model, The Earth, compared to the size of the Outer Space vacuum is like an atom compared to a vacuum volume that is a trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion, trillion times larger and more powerful.

Railroad Tank Car Vacuum Implosion:

But note, in Outer Space, it would be the reverse. Instead of implosion, expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nano seconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

But it is not true and that it why we still have atmosphere.

The Earth is an enclosed system, and not an imaginary spinning ball flying through a vacuum void.

Note in the video that the walls of the railroad vacuum car are made of many inches of reinforced steel, and yet, because of the pressure disequilibrium created between the car vacuum and the outer atmosphere, these steel walls, as they implode, are crushed like a tin can.

Now Consider The Molecular Density Between The Earth and Outer Space:

There is zero barrier…no wall at all.

Nothing.

And this is why The Heliocentric Model is so utterly preposterous and erroneous.

Gravity Cannot Help with The Earth’s Atmosphere and the Vacuum Void Dilemma:

And Gravity cannot come to the rescue because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so spares that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object's mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass. In popular language mass and weight are often used to mean the same thing; in reality they are related but quite different things. In the Heliocentric religion, what we commonly call weight is really just the gravitational force exerted on an object of a certain mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher attitudes, as well as their high-altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth’s Atmosphere down around The Earth.

Atmospheric pressure gradients, without containment, cannot remain intact. And without high altitude molecular density, which relates to mass and Gravity in Newton’s gravitational attraction equations, gravitational attraction has zero power to prohibit the vacuum of space from ripping the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients off from the Earth in nano seconds, as the layers atmospheric pressure seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space.

Newton’s Laws of Gravitational Attraction and how gravitational attraction works is a function of MASS, not WEIGHT. Heliocentrists conflate two different things when they think mass is the same as weight. Weight is a MEASUREMENT of the gravitational force on an object, not a force, in itself, that pushes objects down. It is merely a measurement. Mass is the variable that Newton’s Gravitational Attraction equation deals with. And at the highest altitudes, mass is virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure at the Earth’s surface is a function of ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE, not GRAVITY, according to Physics. And at the highest altitudes this 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure reduces to virtually zero. Thus, without some form of containment around the Earth’s atmosphere, there is nothing to prevent the Earth’s atmosphere from expanding out into the vacuum void of Outer Space. To do so would be a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics.

Expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nano seconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

Thanks for the nonsensical pseudoscience, NASA: