The Jesuit Alien Deception involves creating the high possibility for Alien Life to exist in the collective mind of Mankind.

The following are some of the deceptions and events that have been employed to facilitate this final great deception of Mankind:

1) Copernican Heliocentrism

2) Big Bang Cosmology

3) Evolutionary Theory

4) The Theory of Gravity

5) The Concealment of the Flat Earth

6) The Destruction of Christianity

7) The Creation of Quantum Mystical Pantheism

8) Hollywood’s Creation of Science Fiction Outer Space

9) Freemason, Gene Rodenberry, with his Star Trek Mythos

10) Freemason affiliate, George Lucas, with his Sar Wars Mythos

11) NASA’s Reinforcement of Science Fiction Outer Space

12) The Ancient Alien Ancestors Hoax

13) Fake UFOs

14) A.I. as a REAL Threat to Mankind

15) Quantum Mysticism with Interdimensional Worlds

16) The Biblical Telling of a Second Coming

17) Trump’s Creation of a Space Force

18) The Tesla Roadster in CGI Fake Space

19) The Landing on Mars Hoax of 12/2019

20) Transhumanism

21) Nano Synthetic Biology

22) Synthetic Biology

23) Mind Uploading

24) Robotics

25) Cybernetic Enhancements

26) Augmented Reality

27) Virtual Reality

28) Genetic Manipulation

29) Genetic Engineering

30) Smart Dust Nano Micro Chips in the Skies, in the Land, in the Water, in Our Blood Stream...the Entire World Online to Serve A Singular A.I. Borg Intelligence

31) Programmable Matter

32) The Reconfiguration of Reality Itself through Digital Virtual Programming

33) Holographic Field Enrichment and Construction

34) The Promise to Heal the World Through Technology, but Depopulation and Mass Genocide Will Precede All This, where only The Elite will be allowed to Inhabit this “Healed” World.

35) The New Age Occultish Ascension Theology

36) Terrorism and the Need of a Savior

37) The Vatican Church’s Full Endorsement of Big Bang Cosmology, Evolutionary Theory, and the Possibility of Alien Life

38) The Emergence of Superstar Astrophysicists to Promote Heliocentricism, a Vast Hostile Cosmos, and the Possibility of Alien Life (e.g. Carl Sagan, Frank Drake, Neil de Grasse Tyson, Michio Kaku)

39) Tomorrowland New Age Drug, Sex, and Electronic Dance Music Trance Mind Control

40) And the list goes on...

They all dovetail together to create the final Grand Daddy Deception of the All-Time: The One Deception to Rule Them All:

The One Deception to Rule Them All is nothing other than The Apotheosis of Man (to become God) through Occult Knowledge coming from alleged Alien contact and mediated and parceled out through the conduit of Artificial Intelligence. The future we face is where doctors are computer technicians instead of physicians.

Of course, the DECEPTION is that this Apotheosis will be for all Mankind.

It will not.

It was always intended for only The Luciferian Elite to ascend into Godhood while the rest of Mankind exists as their slaves or exterminated.

Hells Bells 2: Notes From the Underground (4 of 8) The Occult History of Rock: