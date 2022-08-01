One Deception to Rule Them All: The Apotheosis of Man
A Singular Satanic Spiderweb Woven to Capture Mankind’s Imagination
The Jesuit Alien Deception involves creating the high possibility for Alien Life to exist in the collective mind of Mankind.
The following are some of the deceptions and events that have been employed to facilitate this final great deception of Mankind:
1) Copernican Heliocentrism
2) Big Bang Cosmology
3) Evolutionary Theory
4) The Theory of Gravity
5) The Concealment of the Flat Earth
6) The Destruction of Christianity
7) The Creation of Quantum Mystical Pantheism
8) Hollywood’s Creation of Science Fiction Outer Space
9) Freemason, Gene Rodenberry, with his Star Trek Mythos
10) Freemason affiliate, George Lucas, with his Sar Wars Mythos
11) NASA’s Reinforcement of Science Fiction Outer Space
12) The Ancient Alien Ancestors Hoax
13) Fake UFOs
14) A.I. as a REAL Threat to Mankind
15) Quantum Mysticism with Interdimensional Worlds
16) The Biblical Telling of a Second Coming
17) Trump’s Creation of a Space Force
18) The Tesla Roadster in CGI Fake Space
19) The Landing on Mars Hoax of 12/2019
20) Transhumanism
21) Nano Synthetic Biology
22) Synthetic Biology
23) Mind Uploading
24) Robotics
25) Cybernetic Enhancements
26) Augmented Reality
27) Virtual Reality
28) Genetic Manipulation
29) Genetic Engineering
30) Smart Dust Nano Micro Chips in the Skies, in the Land, in the Water, in Our Blood Stream...the Entire World Online to Serve A Singular A.I. Borg Intelligence
31) Programmable Matter
32) The Reconfiguration of Reality Itself through Digital Virtual Programming
33) Holographic Field Enrichment and Construction
34) The Promise to Heal the World Through Technology, but Depopulation and Mass Genocide Will Precede All This, where only The Elite will be allowed to Inhabit this “Healed” World.
35) The New Age Occultish Ascension Theology
36) Terrorism and the Need of a Savior
37) The Vatican Church’s Full Endorsement of Big Bang Cosmology, Evolutionary Theory, and the Possibility of Alien Life
38) The Emergence of Superstar Astrophysicists to Promote Heliocentricism, a Vast Hostile Cosmos, and the Possibility of Alien Life (e.g. Carl Sagan, Frank Drake, Neil de Grasse Tyson, Michio Kaku)
39) Tomorrowland New Age Drug, Sex, and Electronic Dance Music Trance Mind Control
40) And the list goes on...
They all dovetail together to create the final Grand Daddy Deception of the All-Time: The One Deception to Rule Them All:
The One Deception to Rule Them All is nothing other than The Apotheosis of Man (to become God) through Occult Knowledge coming from alleged Alien contact and mediated and parceled out through the conduit of Artificial Intelligence. The future we face is where doctors are computer technicians instead of physicians.
Of course, the DECEPTION is that this Apotheosis will be for all Mankind.
It will not.
It was always intended for only The Luciferian Elite to ascend into Godhood while the rest of Mankind exists as their slaves or exterminated.
