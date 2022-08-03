One Lie To Rule Them All:

Barnes and Noble just approved the eBook version of my book, One Deception to Rule Them All, after both Amazon and Lulu Publishing had blocked it. It appears this particular book is not liked by the mainstream establishment for some reason…hmmmmmm…could it have anything to do with the Fake Alien Disclosure coming soon?



About the book:



How did the Luciferian Elite get the world to believe The Earth was spherical? Well, they did it by redefining what was fact from opinion. This is known as Epistemology. The Ruling Elite used deception to architect a counterfeit world with the sole intent of eventually leading Mankind to a Final Deception, where Mankind was to ascend into becoming God. This is known as Apotheosis.



The One Deception to Rule Them All is nothing other than The Apotheosis of Man through Occult Knowledge coming from alleged Alien contact and mediated and parceled out through the conduit of Artificial Intelligence. The future we face is where doctors are computer technicians instead of physicians.



In the world today, there is a Luciferian Occult Epistemological Autocracy where "Truth" is allocated to a few Luciferian Elite Scientism Priests. There is a self-professed superiority amongst these hypnotized pseudo-academics, drunk on blind ambition, and hell-bent on creating a worldwide Techno Mystical Technocracy. In their eyes, they should be the supreme rulers over all others in a sterile, Brave New World, digitally manipulated and controlled tyranny.



Where any sane and seasoned thinker would see inherent limitations to what Mankind can know and perceive, there are no such intrinsic limitations of empirical or epistemic reasoning within this Cult of The Luciferian Elite. Because of their emphasis upon radical empiricism, where all knowledge is derived from the five senses, they have quarantined off any other modes of epistemological investigation. They have delegated the five senses, but only THEIR five senses, as the only sovereign and rational option for scientific inquiry.



Any Metaphysical opposition or even empirical variance to the presumed superiority of their data and conclusions is mocked and ridiculed, while their gate-keepers of peer-review marginalize, condemn, and consign to academic oblivion any who challenge their self-professed authority. Increasingly, many innovative academic minds are finding themselves relegated to the untenured trash heap of pedagogical apostasy for any epistemological descent, regardless of the merits of their research and findings.



My book explains how this all happened, why, and what the chilling conclusion will be for Mankind as it endures the One Deception to Rule Them All.



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/one-deception-to-rule-them-all-gregory-lessing-garrett/1130421768?ean=2940186761624